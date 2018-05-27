This week has lots of indie games on many different platforms as well as the much-anticipated Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Edition.
It’s a rare week where we get lots of indie games making a splash, but this week has a big bundle of treasures like throwback Milanoir, the ever-interesting Knights of Pen and Paper, and Moonlighter alongside many other games trying to make their way in this rough and tumble world.
It’s not all new hotness, though, because we’ve got some classic gaming in the form of Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Edition and a Sega Genesis Classics volume appearing on contemporary consoles. It’s a good week to have nostalgia for a very specific subset of games from the 1990s.
There’s also lots of other stuff appearing, too, so I’ll stop going on and let you discover what games are coming out this week.
Tuesday, May 29
- Agony — PS4, PC
- Along Together — PS VR
- Birdcakes — PS4, Xbox One
- Black Hat Cooperative — PS VR
- Die For Valhalla! — PS4, Switch
- Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory — Switch
- Harvest Moon: Light of Hope — PS4, Switch
- The Journey Down: Chapter One — PS4
- Ikaruga — Switch
- Kabounce — PS4, PC
- Knights of Pen and Paper +1 Deluxier Edition — PS4, Switch
- Legend of Kay Anniversary — Switch
- Metal Slug XX — PS4
- Moonlighter — PS4, Xbox One, PC
- No Heroes Here — PS4
- Oh...Sir! The Hollywood Roast — PS4
- Old Man’s Journey — PS4
- Owlboy — PS4
- The Perfect Sniper — PS VR
- Sega Genesis Classics — PS4, Xbox One
- Shift Quantum — PS4, Switch
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection — PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- To The Top — PS VR
- Wraith — PS VR
- Yoku’s Island Express — PS4, Xbox One, Switch
Wednesday, May 30
- Stay — Xbox One
- Die For Valhalla — Xbox One
- Fox n Forests — Xbox One
- Knights of Pen and Paper +1 Deluxier Edition — Xbox One
- The Journey Down: Chapter One — Xbox One
- Zamb! Redux — Xbox One
Thursday, May 31
- ACA Neo Geo Ninja Combat — Switch
- Defoliation — Switch
- Dragon Lapis — Switch
- Gekido Kintaro’s Revenge — PS4
- ICEY — Switch
- Johnny Turbo’s Arcade Joe and Mac Caveman Ninja — Switch
- Just Shapes & Beats — Switch
- Lost Sea — Switch
- Masked Forces — WiiU
- Milanoir — PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Personality and Psychology Premium — PS4
- Pirate Pop Plus — Switch
- Quad Fighter K — Switch
- Smoke and Sacrifice— Switch
- West of Loathing— Switch
Friday, June 1
- Earth Atlantis — PS4, Xbox One
- Illusion: A Tale of the Mind — PS4
- Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition — Xbox One
- Mining Rail — Xbox One
- Oh...Sir! The Hollywood Roast — Xbox One
Coming Soon
Tuesday, June 5
- Happy Birthdays — Switch
- The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker — Switch
- Vampyr — PS4, Xbox One, PC
Wednesday, June 6
- Shape of the World — Switch
Thursday, June 7
- Games for Toddlers 2 — Switch
- Storm Chaser Tornado Alley — Switch
Friday, June 8
- Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido — 3DS
- Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido — Switch