This week has lots of indie games on many different platforms as well as the much-anticipated Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Edition.



It’s a rare week where we get lots of indie games making a splash, but this week has a big bundle of treasures like throwback Milanoir, the ever-interesting Knights of Pen and Paper, and Moonlighter alongside many other games trying to make their way in this rough and tumble world.

It’s not all new hotness, though, because we’ve got some classic gaming in the form of Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Edition and a Sega Genesis Classics volume appearing on contemporary consoles. It’s a good week to have nostalgia for a very specific subset of games from the 1990s.

There’s also lots of other stuff appearing, too, so I’ll stop going on and let you discover what games are coming out this week.

Tuesday, May 29

Agony — PS4, PC



Along Together — PS VR



Birdcakes — PS4, Xbox One



Black Hat Cooperative — PS VR



Die For Valhalla! — PS4, Switch



Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory — Switch



Harvest Moon: Light of Hope — PS4, Switch



The Journey Down: Chapter One — PS4



Ikaruga — Switch



Kabounce — PS4, PC



Knights of Pen and Paper +1 Deluxier Edition — PS4, Switch



Legend of Kay Anniversary — Switch



Metal Slug XX — PS4



Moonlighter — PS4, Xbox One, PC



No Heroes Here — PS4



Oh...Sir! The Hollywood Roast — PS4



Old Man’s Journey — PS4



Owlboy — PS4



The Perfect Sniper — PS VR



Sega Genesis Classics — PS4, Xbox One



Shift Quantum — PS4, Switch



Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection — PS4, Xbox One, Switch



To The Top — PS VR



Wraith — PS VR



Yoku’s Island Express — PS4, Xbox One, Switch



Wednesday, May 30

Stay — Xbox One



Die For Valhalla — Xbox One



Fox n Forests — Xbox One



Knights of Pen and Paper +1 Deluxier Edition — Xbox One



The Journey Down: Chapter One — Xbox One



Zamb! Redux — Xbox One



Thursday, May 31

ACA Neo Geo Ninja Combat — Switch



Defoliation — Switch



Dragon Lapis — Switch



Gekido Kintaro’s Revenge — PS4



ICEY — Switch



Johnny Turbo’s Arcade Joe and Mac Caveman Ninja — Switch



Just Shapes & Beats — Switch



Lost Sea — Switch



Masked Forces — WiiU



Milanoir — PS4, Xbox One, PC



Personality and Psychology Premium — PS4



Pirate Pop Plus — Switch



Quad Fighter K — Switch



Smoke and Sacrifice— Switch



West of Loathing— Switch



Friday, June 1

Earth Atlantis — PS4, Xbox One



Illusion: A Tale of the Mind — PS4



Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition — Xbox One



Mining Rail — Xbox One



Oh...Sir! The Hollywood Roast — Xbox One



Coming Soon

Tuesday, June 5

Happy Birthdays — Switch



The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker — Switch



Vampyr — PS4, Xbox One, PC



Wednesday, June 6

Shape of the World — Switch



Thursday, June 7

Games for Toddlers 2 — Switch



Storm Chaser Tornado Alley — Switch



Friday, June 8