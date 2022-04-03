After a few delays, the next entry in the Lego Star Wars series is nearly here and is arriving on Tuesday on ... everything!

I’m very excited to play the new Star Wars game, but I want to instead take a moment to point out something very strange to me still. MLB The Show 22 is out this week, on the same day as Star Wars, but is coming out on Xbox and Switch. I should be used to seeing it on non-PlayStation consoles by now, this isn’t the first year it’s made the leap. But still can’t get over it. Maybe by MLB The Show 23 or 24!

Here’s all the other stuff coming out this week:

Monday, April 4

Dashing Dodgems | Switch

Tuesday, April 5

Before We Leave | PS5, PS4

Legal Dungeon | Xbox One

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

| MLB The Show 22 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

Replica | Xbox One

Wednesday, April 6

Outbreak: Contagious Memories | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC



Worm Run | Switch

Z-Warp | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

Thursday, April 7

Bibi & Tina - New Adventures With Horses | Switch

Cars Puzzles Games - Funny Car & Trucks Preschool Jigsaw Education Learning Puzzle Games for Babies, Kids & Toddlers | Switch

Chinatown Detective Agency | Xbox One, Switch, PC

Chrono Cross : The Radical Dreamers Edition | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Eschatos | PS4

Floating Farmer | Switch

Forgive Me Father | PC

Godfall Ultimate Edition | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Happy’s Humble Burger Farm | Switch

Janitor Bleeds | Xbox One, PC

Kombinera | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Mokoko X | Switch, PC

Radioactive Dwarfs: Evil from the Sewers | Switch

Red White Yellow Zinger | Switch

Road Maintenance Simulator | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter | Switch

Slipstream | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Spingram | Switch

The House of the Dead: Remake | Switch



The Last Friend | Switch

Traditional Braves | Switch

Whiskey & Zombies | Xbox One

Friday, April 8

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp | Switch

Astrodogs | Switch

Boreal Tenebrae | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

Calm Colors | Switch

Rocket Cows | Switch

World of One | Switch

Saturday, April 9