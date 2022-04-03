After a few delays, the next entry in the Lego Star Wars series is nearly here and is arriving on Tuesday on... everything!
I’m very excited to play the new Star Wars game, but I want to instead take a moment to point out something very strange to me still. MLB The Show 22 is out this week, on the same day as Star Wars, but is coming out on Xbox and Switch. I should be used to seeing it on non-PlayStation consoles by now, this isn’t the first year it’s made the leap. But still can’t get over it. Maybe by MLB The Show 23 or 24!
Here’s all the other stuff coming out this week:
Monday, April 4
- Dashing Dodgems | Switch
Tuesday, April 5
- Before We Leave | PS5, PS4
- Legal Dungeon | Xbox One
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- MLB The Show 22 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- Replica | Xbox One
Wednesday, April 6
- Outbreak: Contagious Memories | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Worm Run | Switch
- Z-Warp | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
Thursday, April 7
- Bibi & Tina - New Adventures With Horses | Switch
- Cars Puzzles Games - Funny Car & Trucks Preschool Jigsaw Education Learning Puzzle Games for Babies, Kids & Toddlers | Switch
- Chinatown Detective Agency | Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Eschatos | PS4
- Floating Farmer | Switch
- Forgive Me Father | PC
- Godfall Ultimate Edition | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Happy’s Humble Burger Farm | Switch
- Janitor Bleeds | Xbox One, PC
- Kombinera | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Mokoko X | Switch, PC
- Radioactive Dwarfs: Evil from the Sewers | Switch
- Red White Yellow Zinger | Switch
- Road Maintenance Simulator | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter | Switch
- Slipstream | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Spingram | Switch
- The House of the Dead: Remake | Switch
- The Last Friend | Switch
- Traditional Braves | Switch
- Whiskey & Zombies | Xbox One
Friday, April 8
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp | Switch
- Astrodogs | Switch
- Boreal Tenebrae | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- Calm Colors | Switch
- Rocket Cows | Switch
- World of One | Switch
Saturday, April 9
- Axolotl | Switch
- Micro Stunt Machina | Switch