The Week In Games: I Got Friends On The Other Side

Supernatural horror game The Medium, developed by the folks behind Layers of Fear, releases later this week for Xbox Series X and S.
I’ve always been a fan of creepy and scary games. I especially love when you reach that point in a scary game where you’ve learned its systems and limitations and can then use that against the enemies, drastically reducing how scary the experience is. It’s a strange satisfaction to be able to play a game like Resident Evil 7 and no longer be afraid. Instead, you can get some payback on all those bastards who scared you before.
Beyond The Medium, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:
Monday, January 25
- SOLAS 128 | Switch
- Ziggy The Chaser | Switch
Tuesday, January 26
- Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & The Secret Fairy | PS5, PS4, Switch, PC
- Project Winter | Xbox One
- Cyber Shadow | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- King Arthur: Knight’s Tale | PC
- Snowtopia: Ski Resort Tycoon | PC
- ENCODYA | PC, Mac
- Zombie Apocalypse | Switch
Wednesday, January 27
- Hyposphere: Rebirth | Xbox One
- The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav | Xbox One, Switch
- Butterfly | Xbox One
- The Dark Eye: Memoria | Xbox One, Switch
Thursday, January 28
- The Medium | Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Olija | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- TinyShot | PC
- Gods Will Fall | Switch
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection | Xbox One, PC
- Marchen Forest: Mylne and the Forest Gift | PS4, Switch
- TOHU | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Disjunction | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Royal Tower Defense | Xbox One, Switch
- Golden Force | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Sword of the Necromancer | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Colossus Down | PS4, Switch
- Curious Expedition 2 | PC
- Heaven’s Vault | Switch
- Monstrum 2 | PC
- Chroma: Bloom and Light | PC
- Devour | PC, Mac
- Journey To The Savage Planet | Steam Release
- Strange Field Football | Switch
- Citizens Unite!: Earth X Space | Switch
- SushiParty | Switch
- Golden Force | Switch
- The Choice of Life: Middle Ages | Switch
- Seasonal Assistant | WiiU
- Silver Falls - Undertakers | 3DS
- Save Farty | Switch
- Cooking Festival | Switch
- Chill Panda | Switch
- Vera Blanc: Ghost In The Castle | Switch
- Burn! SuperTrucks | Switch
- Crossbow: Bloodnight | Switch
Friday, January 29
- Re: Zero - Starting Life In Another World | PS4, Switch, PC
- The Pedestrian | PS5, PS4
- Crashlands | Xbox One
- Silver Chains | PS4, Switch
- Gods Will Fall | Switch
- Bonkies | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Another Dawn | Xbox One
- Rack N Ruin | Xbox One
- Caves and Castles: Underworld | Xbox One
- Rangok Skies | PC
- Ambrosia | PC
Saturday, January 30
- Dragon Creek | PC
Sunday, January 31
- Dark Flowers | PC
I’m mildly interested in Atelier Ryza. The only Atelier game I've played was their anniversary celebration but that was a shop management sim basically. And I liked it well enough but I get the impression the main franchise is something else.