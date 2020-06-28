The Week In Games: I Am Iron Man VR

Screenshot : Marvel

Thanks to Iron Man VR releasing this week on PS4 you no longer need to be a billionaire to fly around in a suit of armor and fight bad guys.

After playing a bunch of Half-Life: Alyx not that long ago, I’m a bit nervous about going back to my PSVR headset to play Iron Man VR. I know visually I need to prepare for something less impressive, but on the plus side: I still prefer the PSVR gear over most headsets for how comfy it is and how easy it slips onto my big head.

Beyond Iron Man VR, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, June 29

Blaster Master Zero | PS4

Blaster Master Zero 2 | PS4

Golf On Mars | PC, Mac

Project Senko | PC

The Night Fisherman | PC, Mac

Alien Cat 4 | PC

Voidspace | PC, Mac

Tuesday, June 30

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III | Switch

Little Town Hero | PC

Hunting Simulator 2 | PS4, Xbox One

Strikers 1945 III | PC

the StoryTale | Switch

Twelve Containers | PC

Wednesday, July 1

Trackmania | PC

My Bewitching Perfume | Switch

Droid Guier | PC

Carrier Trail | PC, Mac

CasinoLife Poker | PC

Flatland Vol. 2 | PC

Karakia Shooter | PC

Baby Dino Adventures | PC, Mac

Thrust Legend | PC

Chair Fucking Simulator | PC

Deadsigns | PC

Dungeons & Bombs | PC

Thursday, July 2

Moonray | PC

The Otterman Empire | Xbox One, Switch, PC

Keen: One Girl Army | Switch

Caretaker | Switch

Biped | Switch

Pool Slide Story | Switch

Couch Co-op Bundle Vol. 2 | Switch

Digerati Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 3 | Switch

Infliction: Extended Cut | Switch

No Cure | PC

Vectormirror 0 | PC

Robot Invasion | PC

Robo Terror | PC

Friday, July 3

Clash Force | Xbox One, Switch

Demolish & Build | Xbox One

Marvel’s Iron Man VR | PSVR

Alphadia Genesis | Xbox One

Singled out | Switch

Infini | Switch

Ghost Grab 3000 | Switch

Monster Blast | PC

Unicorn Dream | PC





Saturday, July 4

Zombies Ruined My Day | Switch

Sunday, July 5