The Week In Games

The Week In Games: I Am Iron Man VR

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:New Releases
Illustration for article titled The Week In Games: I Am iIron Man VR/i
Screenshot: Marvel

Thanks to Iron Man VR releasing this week on PS4 you no longer need to be a billionaire to fly around in a suit of armor and fight bad guys.

After playing a bunch of Half-Life: Alyx not that long ago, I’m a bit nervous about going back to my PSVR headset to play Iron Man VR. I know visually I need to prepare for something less impressive, but on the plus side: I still prefer the PSVR gear over most headsets for how comfy it is and how easy it slips onto my big head.

Beyond Iron Man VR, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, June 29

  • Blaster Master Zero | PS4
  • Blaster Master Zero 2 | PS4
  • Golf On Mars | PC, Mac
  • Project Senko | PC
  • The Night Fisherman | PC, Mac
  • Alien Cat 4 | PC
  • Voidspace | PC, Mac

Tuesday, June 30

  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III | Switch
  • Little Town Hero | PC
  • Hunting Simulator 2 | PS4, Xbox One
  • Strikers 1945 III | PC
  • the StoryTale | Switch
  • Twelve Containers | PC

Wednesday, July 1

  • Trackmania | PC
  • My Bewitching Perfume | Switch
  • Droid Guier | PC
  • Carrier Trail | PC, Mac
  • CasinoLife Poker | PC
  • Flatland Vol. 2 | PC
  • Karakia Shooter | PC
  • Baby Dino Adventures | PC, Mac
  • Thrust Legend | PC
  • Chair Fucking Simulator | PC
  • Deadsigns | PC
  • Dungeons & Bombs | PC

Thursday, July 2

  • Moonray | PC
  • The Otterman Empire | Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Keen: One Girl Army | Switch
  • Caretaker | Switch
  • Biped | Switch
  • Pool Slide Story | Switch
  • Couch Co-op Bundle Vol. 2 | Switch
  • Digerati Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 3 | Switch
  • Infliction: Extended Cut | Switch
  • No Cure | PC
  • Vectormirror 0 | PC
  • Robot Invasion | PC
  • Robo Terror | PC

Friday, July 3

  • Clash Force | Xbox One, Switch
  • Demolish & Build | Xbox One
  • Marvel’s Iron Man VR | PSVR
  • Alphadia Genesis | Xbox One
  • Singled out | Switch
  • Infini | Switch
  • Ghost Grab 3000 | Switch
  • Monster Blast | PC
  • Unicorn Dream | PC

Saturday, July 4

  • Zombies Ruined My Day | Switch

Sunday, July 5

  • Parking Attendant | PC
  • WestLand Adventure | PC
Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

