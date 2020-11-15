The Week In Games: Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is the big release this week, coming to the Switch on November 20.
That new Hyrule Warriors game looks cool, I might play it. But can I ask a question? What’s up with all the casino and gambling themed games releasing this week? Did all the publishers and developers get together and determine this is the time of year when folks want a digital card and casino game? Or is this a weird coincidence? Place your bets now!
Beyond the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:
Note: Nearly all PS4 and Xbox One games will work on the next-gen counterparts, so unless a game has an enhanced or separate next-gen release I won’t be listing PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.)
Monday, November 16
- SHRiMP | PC
- Pocket Penguin | PC
- Forgotten Soundscape | PC, Mac
- Just Old | PC
Tuesday, November 17
- Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron is Back! | PS4, Switch
- Five Dates | Switch, PC
- Who Wants To Be A Millionaire | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Sniper Elite 4 | Switch
- Mars Horizon | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Serious Sam Collection | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Firefighting Simulator | PC
- Bee Simulator | PC
- The Haunting | PC
- ICBM | PC
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered | PC
Wednesday, November 18
- The Four Kings Casino and Slots | Xbox One
- Nexoria: Dungeon Rogue Heroes | Switch
- Realpolitiks II | PC
- Who Is The Liar? | PC
- Soliterix | PC
Thursday, November 19
- Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Star Renegades | Xbox One, Switch
- Poker Club | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Kid Tripp | Xbox One
- Brawl Chess | Switch
- Outbreak | Switch
- Party Games: 15 in 1 | Switch
- Karma Knight | Switch
- Art Sqool | Switch
- DREAMO | Switch
- Cake Bash | Switch
- Cape’s Escape Game | Switch
- Eldrador Creatures | Switch
- Educational Games for Kids | Switch
- The Casino - Roulette, Video Poker, Slot Machines, Craps and Baccarat | Switch
- Azurebreak Heroes | Switch
- GRISAIA PHANTOM TRIGGER 05 | Switch
- Dieselpunk Wars | PC
Friday, November 20
- Katamari Damacy Reroll | PS4, Xbox One
- Micetopia | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Brawl Chess | Xbox One
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity | Switch
- Cave Digger | Xbox One
- Ramp Care Jumping | Switch
- Fall Gummies | Switch
- S.N.I.P.E.R. Hunter Scope | Switch
- Fantasy Friends | Switch
- Captain Sabertooth and the Magic Diamond | Switch
- Bloodrayne: Terminal Cut | PC
- Bloodrayne 2: Terminal Cut | PC
DISCUSSION
It’s probably sad but Hyrule Warriors is the game my wife and I are looking to the most this month and probably through to the end of the year.
We put probably 400 hours into the first one on the Wii U, and while a lot of it was repetitious it gave us something to do together that we both enjoyed (she’s a massive Zelda fan, and I’m a huge beat ‘em ups nerd. She spent almost all of that 400 hours playing as Link, Zelda, and Linkle only lol). I’m greatly looking forward to having another co-op game loaded to the brim with content for us to experience.