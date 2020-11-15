The Week In Games: Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

Screenshot : Nintendo

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is the big release this week, coming to the Switch on November 20.



Advertisement

That new Hyrule Warriors game looks cool , I might play it. But can I ask a question ? What’s up with all the casino and gambling themed games releasing this week? Did all the publishers and developers get together and determine this is the time of year when folks want a digital card and casino game ? Or is this a weird coincidence? Place your bets now!

Beyond the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Note: N early all PS4 and Xbox One games will work on the next-gen counterparts, so unless a game has an enhanced or separate next-gen release I won’t be listing PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.)

Advertisement

Monday, November 16

SHRiMP | PC

Pocket Penguin | PC

Forgotten Soundscape | PC, Mac

Just Old | PC

Tuesday, November 17

Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron is Back! | PS4, Switch

Five Dates | Switch, PC

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Sniper Elite 4 | Switch

Mars Horizon | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Serious Sam Collection | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Firefighting Simulator | PC

Bee Simulator | PC

The Haunting | PC

ICBM | PC

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered | PC

Wednesday, November 18

The Four Kings Casino and Slots | Xbox One

Nexoria: Dungeon Rogue Heroes | Switch

Realpolitiks II | PC

Who Is The Liar? | PC

Soliterix | PC

Thursday, November 19

Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Star Renegades | Xbox One, Switch

Poker Club | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Kid Tripp | Xbox One

Brawl Chess | Switch

Outbreak | Switch

Party Games: 15 in 1 | Switch

Karma Knight | Switch

Art Sqool | Switch

DREAMO | Switch

Cake Bash | Switch

Cape’s Escape Game | Switch

Eldrador Creatures | Switch

Educational Games for Kids | Switch

The Casino - Roulette, Video Poker, Slot Machines, Craps and Baccarat | Switch

| Switch Azurebreak Heroes | Switch

GRISAIA PHANTOM TRIGGER 05 | Switch

Dieselpunk Wars | PC

Friday, November 20

Katamari Damacy Reroll | PS4, Xbox One

Micetopia | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Brawl Chess | Xbox One

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity | Switch

Cave Digger | Xbox One

Ramp Care Jumping | Switch

Fall Gummies | Switch

S.N.I.P.E.R. Hunter Scope | Switch

Fantasy Friends | Switch

Captain Sabertooth and the Magic Diamond | Switch

Bloodrayne: Terminal Cut | PC