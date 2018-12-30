Another light week at the end of the year, but some neat games are showing up on the Switch.
Developers are clearly avoiding the post-holiday release window, and it shows, but Switch owners who are into smaller games are still getting an interesting trickle of stuff to check out. Some highlights are obviously The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human, an apocalyptic underwater game porting to Switch from PC, and Fitness Boxing, which seems like it provides what the title says.
Releases are going to start amping up again at the start of January, and we can already see some of those with Tales of Vesperia and some well-deserved ports of Bury Me, My Love.
Anyway, that’s enough chatter from me. Here are some games coming out during the next couple weeks:
Monday, December 31
- Doors To The City | PC
Tuesday, January 1
- Xenon Valkyrie | Switch
Thursday, January 3
- Catastronauts | Switch
- Don’t Sink | Switch
- Dreamwalker | Switch
- Fighter’s History | Switch
- JCB Pioneers: Mars | Switch
- Mentori Puzzle | Switch
- Pic-a-Pix Pieces | Switch
- RTO 3 | Switch
- The Aquatic Adventures of the Last Human | Switch
Friday, January 4
- Fitness Boxing | Switch
- Mad Age & This Guy | Switch
Coming Soon
Tuesday, January 8
- Megalith | PS VR
Thursday, January 10
- Bury Me, My Love | Switch, PC
- Combat Core | Switch
- Double Cross | Switch, PC
- Inside My Radio | Switch
- Mecho Wars: Desert Ashes | Switch
- Overdriven Reloaded | Switch
- Snowboarding: The Next Phase | Switch
Friday, January 11
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr.’s Journey | 3DS
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe | Switch