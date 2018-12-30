Another light week at the end of the year, but some neat games are showing up on the Switch.

Developers are clearly avoiding the post-holiday release window, and it shows, but Switch owners who are into smaller games are still getting an interesting trickle of stuff to check out. Some highlights are obviously The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human, an apocalyptic underwater game porting to Switch from PC, and Fitness Boxing, which seems like it provides what the title says.

Releases are going to start amping up again at the start of January, and we can already see some of those with Tales of Vesperia and some well-deserved ports of Bury Me, My Love.

Anyway, that’s enough chatter from me. Here are some games coming out during the next couple weeks:

Monday, December 31

Doors To The City | PC

Tuesday, January 1

Xenon Valkyrie | Switch

Thursday, January 3

Catastronauts | Switch



Don’t Sink | Switch



Dreamwalker | Switch



Fighter’s History | Switch



JCB Pioneers: Mars | Switch



Mentori Puzzle | Switch



Pic-a-Pix Pieces | Switch



RTO 3 | Switch



The Aquatic Adventures of the Last Human | Switch

Friday, January 4

Fitness Boxing | Switch



Mad Age & This Guy | Switch

Coming Soon

Tuesday, January 8

Megalith | PS VR



Thursday, January 10



Bury Me, My Love | Switch, PC



Combat Core | Switch



Double Cross | Switch, PC



Inside My Radio | Switch



Mecho Wars: Desert Ashes | Switch



Overdriven Reloaded | Switch



Snowboarding: The Next Phase | Switch

Friday, January 11