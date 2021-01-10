The Week In Games: Hello Again, Friend Of A Friend

After years of people asking, begging, and hoping, the Scott Pilgrim game is back this week.
I’m not much of a Scott Pilgrim game fan, but I do hope you folks who have wanted the game to return enjoy it. Me, I’m way too excited about Hitman 3. It’s out next week. I’m currently playing through Hitman 1 and 2 and even going back to Absolution. I’m ready to kill some rich assholes and evil people while dressed as a clown or whatever.
Advertisement
Beyond Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game - Complete Edition, some other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:
Monday, January 11
- Wrestling Empire | Switch
- Arcanoid Breakout | Switch
- Top Gun Air Combat | Switch
- Radio Commander | Switch
- Yumemirdoi Nostalgia | Switch
- Grand Prix Racing | Switch
Tuesday, January 12
- King Arthur: Knight’s Tale | PC
- S.U.M. - Slay Uncool Monsters | Switch
- Dead Ground | Switch
- Epitaph | Switch
- Mahjong Adventure | Switch
- Heroes of the Three Kingdoms 8 | PC
- Yaga | PC
Wednesday, January 13
- Skellboy Refractured | PC, Mac
- Glitch’s Trip | Xbox One
- Get Over Here | Switch
- The Pillar: Puzzle Escape | Switch
- Gorilla Big Adventure | Switch
- Hed The Pig | Switch
- Space Aliens Invaders | Switch
- Table Soccer Foosball | Switch
- Galactic Trooper Armada | Switch
Thursday, January 14
- Fantasy Tavern Sextet Vol. 2 Adventurer’s Days | Switch
- Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game - Complete Edition | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Life of Fly | Xbox One, Switch
- MXGP 2020 | PS5
- Rhythm Fighter | Switch
- My Hidden Things | Switch
- Four In A Row | Switch
- Pixel Game Maker Series Werewolf Princess Kaguya | Switch
- Down in Bermuda | Switch
- Shadow Gangs | Switch
- PLOID | Switch
- Ancient Abyss | PC
Friday, January 15
- Jet Kave Adventure | Xbox One, PC
- Solar Blast | Switch
- WRITHE | Switch
- Curling | Switch
- Gunslingers & Zombies | Switch
DISCUSSION
Nothing standing out to pick up this week. Thinking I might replay FF X-2 until the switch gets a bigger drop.
On an unrelated note, have you tried the new watermelon Mt Dew, Zack? I think it tastes like a jolly rancher.