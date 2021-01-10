Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
The Week In Games

The Week In Games: Hello Again, Friend Of A Friend

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled The Week In Games: Hello Again, Friend Of A Friend
Screenshot: Ubisoft

After years of people asking, begging, and hoping, the Scott Pilgrim game is back this week.

I’m not much of a Scott Pilgrim game fan, but I do hope you folks who have wanted the game to return enjoy it. Me, I’m way too excited about Hitman 3. It’s out next week. I’m currently playing through Hitman 1 and 2 and even going back to Absolution. I’m ready to kill some rich assholes and evil people while dressed as a clown or whatever.

Beyond Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game - Complete Edition, some other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, January 11

  • Wrestling Empire | Switch
  • Arcanoid Breakout | Switch
  • Top Gun Air Combat | Switch
  • Radio Commander | Switch
  • Yumemirdoi Nostalgia | Switch
  • Grand Prix Racing | Switch

Tuesday, January 12

  • King Arthur: Knight’s Tale | PC
  • S.U.M. - Slay Uncool Monsters | Switch
  • Dead Ground | Switch
  • Epitaph | Switch
  • Mahjong Adventure | Switch
  • Heroes of the Three Kingdoms 8 | PC
  • Yaga | PC

Wednesday, January 13

  • Skellboy Refractured | PC, Mac
  • Glitch’s Trip | Xbox One
  • Get Over Here | Switch
  • The Pillar: Puzzle Escape | Switch
  • Gorilla Big Adventure | Switch
  • Hed The Pig | Switch
  • Space Aliens Invaders | Switch
  • Table Soccer Foosball | Switch
  • Galactic Trooper Armada | Switch

Thursday, January 14

  • Fantasy Tavern Sextet Vol. 2 Adventurer’s Days | Switch
  • Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game - Complete Edition | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Life of Fly | Xbox One, Switch
  • MXGP 2020 | PS5
  • Rhythm Fighter | Switch
  • My Hidden Things | Switch
  • Four In A Row | Switch
  • Pixel Game Maker Series Werewolf Princess Kaguya | Switch
  • Down in Bermuda | Switch
  • Shadow Gangs | Switch
  • PLOID | Switch
  • Ancient Abyss | PC

Friday, January 15

  • Jet Kave Adventure | Xbox One, PC
  • Solar Blast | Switch
  • WRITHE | Switch
  • Curling | Switch
  • Gunslingers & Zombies | Switch
DISCUSSION

centen
centen

Nothing standing out to pick up this week. Thinking I might replay FF X-2 until the switch gets a bigger drop.

On an unrelated note, have you tried the new watermelon Mt Dew, Zack? I think it tastes like a jolly rancher. 