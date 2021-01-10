The Week In Games: Hello Again, Friend Of A Friend

Screenshot : Ubisoft

After years of people asking, begging, and hoping, the Scott Pilgrim game is back this week.



I’m not much of a Scott Pilgrim game fan, but I do hope you folks who have wanted the game to return enjoy it. Me, I’m way too excited about Hitman 3. It’s out next week. I’m currently playing through Hitman 1 and 2 and even going back to Absolution. I’m ready to kill some rich assholes and evil people while dressed as a clown or whatever.

Beyond Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game - Complete Edition, some other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, January 11

Wrestling Empire | Switch

Arcanoid Breakout | Switch

Top Gun Air Combat | Switch

Radio Commander | Switch

Yumemirdoi Nostalgia | Switch

Grand Prix Racing | Switch

Tuesday, January 12

King Arthur: Knight’s Tale | PC

S.U.M. - Slay Uncool Monsters | Switch



Dead Ground | Switch

Epitaph | Switch

Mahjong Adventure | Switch

Heroes of the Three Kingdoms 8 | PC

Yaga | PC

Wednesday, January 13

Skellboy Refractured | PC, Mac

Glitch’s Trip | Xbox One

Get Over Here | Switch

The Pillar: Puzzle Escape | Switch

Gorilla Big Adventure | Switch

Hed The Pig | Switch

Space Aliens Invaders | Switch

Table Soccer Foosball | Switch

Galactic Trooper Armada | Switch

Thursday, January 14

Fantasy Tavern Sextet Vol. 2 Adventurer’s Days | Switch

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game - Complete Edition | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

| PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC Life of Fly | Xbox One, Switch

MXGP 2020 | PS5

Rhythm Fighter | Switch

My Hidden Things | Switch

Four In A Row | Switch

Pixel Game Maker Series Werewolf Princess Kaguya | Switch

Down in Bermuda | Switch

Shadow Gangs | Switch

PLOID | Switch

Ancient Abyss | PC

Friday, January 15