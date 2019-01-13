This week is all about trying to rival the Awesome Games Done Quick speedrunners with Guacamelee! 2 on Xbox One, and checking out the rootin’ tootin’ side-scroller shootin’ Gunman Clive when it comes out on Switch.



A new year brings with it new games, and though January sadly won’t give us the new Animal Crossing, it does give us a beautiful exploration game, and... could that be a PS Vita game on the 15th?

Neglected consoles aside, you should check out Vane, a game about a kid that turns into a bird with Journey and Last Guardian vibes. We’ve been waiting a long time to get our hands on it. Planet RIX-13 might be of interest to anyone itching for a ‘90s-style adventure game, and Smoke and Sacrifice is an interesting take on the survival open-world genre with some amazingly detailed hand-drawn art. Then, of course, there’s Guacamelee! 2, the punishingly tough platformer that gave me RSI.

And so it is, with a twinge of painful memories in my heart and my wrist, that I direct your attention to some of the games coming out next week:

Monday, January 14

Panda Hero | PS4

Tuesday, January 15

Smoke & Sacrifice | PS4, Xbox One

The Walking Dead — The Final Season - Episode 3: Broken Toys | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

The Grand Tour Game | PS4, Xbox One

Onimusha: Warlords | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC



Holy Potatoes! We’re In Space?! | PS4

Vane | PS4

Panda Hero | PC

Asdivine Hearts 2 | PS4, PS Vita

Wednesday, January 16

Planet RIX-13 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Bash The Bear | Switch

Thursday, January 17

Alvastia Chronicles | Xbox One

Hell Warders | Xbox One, Switch

Kingdom of Blades | PS4

Asdivine Hearts 2 | Switch

YIIK: A Postmodern RPG | PS4, Switch, PC

Feudal Alloy | Switch

Gunman Clive HD Collection | Switch

Holy Potatoes! We’re In Space?! | Switch

Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force | Switch

Mega Mall Story | Switch

Crazy Strike Bowling EX | Switch

Bedtime Blues | Switch

Left-Right: The Mansion | Switch

Build A Bridge! | Switch



Friday, January 18

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown | PS4, Xbox One

Guacamelee! 2 | Xbox One



Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes | Switch

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet - Complete Edition | PS4

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet - Dissonance of the Nexus | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Fight of Gods | Switch

Old School Racer 2 | Switch



Saturday, January 19