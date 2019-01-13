Image: Guacamelee! 2

This week is all about trying to rival the Awesome Games Done Quick speedrunners with Guacamelee! 2 on Xbox One, and checking out the rootin’ tootin’ side-scroller shootin’ Gunman Clive when it comes out on Switch.

A new year brings with it new games, and though January sadly won’t give us the new Animal Crossing, it does give us a beautiful exploration game, and... could that be a PS Vita game on the 15th?

Neglected consoles aside, you should check out Vane, a game about a kid that turns into a bird with Journey and Last Guardian vibes. We’ve been waiting a long time to get our hands on it. Planet RIX-13 might be of interest to anyone itching for a ‘90s-style adventure game, and Smoke and Sacrifice is an interesting take on the survival open-world genre with some amazingly detailed hand-drawn art. Then, of course, there’s Guacamelee! 2, the punishingly tough platformer that gave me RSI.

And so it is, with a twinge of painful memories in my heart and my wrist, that I direct your attention to some of the games coming out next week:

Monday, January 14

  • Panda Hero | PS4

Tuesday, January 15

  • Smoke & Sacrifice | PS4, Xbox One
  • The Walking Dead — The Final Season - Episode 3: Broken Toys | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • The Grand Tour Game | PS4, Xbox One
  • Onimusha: Warlords | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Holy Potatoes! We’re In Space?! | PS4
  • Vane | PS4
  • Panda Hero | PC 
  • Asdivine Hearts 2 | PS4, PS Vita

Wednesday, January 16

  • Planet RIX-13 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Bash The Bear | Switch

Thursday, January 17

  • Alvastia Chronicles | Xbox One
  • Hell Warders | Xbox One, Switch
  • Kingdom of Blades | PS4
  • Asdivine Hearts 2 | Switch
  • YIIK: A Postmodern RPG | PS4, Switch, PC
  • Feudal Alloy | Switch
  • Gunman Clive HD Collection | Switch
  • Holy Potatoes! We’re In Space?! | Switch
  • Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force | Switch
  • Mega Mall Story | Switch
  • Crazy Strike Bowling EX | Switch
  • Bedtime Blues | Switch
  • Left-Right: The Mansion | Switch
  • Build A Bridge! | Switch

Friday, January 18

  • Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown | PS4, Xbox One
  • Guacamelee! 2 | Xbox One
  • Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes | Switch
  • Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet - Complete Edition | PS4
  • Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet - Dissonance of the Nexus | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Fight of Gods | Switch
  • Old School Racer 2 | Switch

Saturday, January 19

  • Farm Together | Xbox One