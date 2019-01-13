This week is all about trying to rival the Awesome Games Done Quick speedrunners with Guacamelee! 2 on Xbox One, and checking out the rootin’ tootin’ side-scroller shootin’ Gunman Clive when it comes out on Switch.
A new year brings with it new games, and though January sadly won’t give us the new Animal Crossing, it does give us a beautiful exploration game, and... could that be a PS Vita game on the 15th?
Neglected consoles aside, you should check out Vane, a game about a kid that turns into a bird with Journey and Last Guardian vibes. We’ve been waiting a long time to get our hands on it. Planet RIX-13 might be of interest to anyone itching for a ‘90s-style adventure game, and Smoke and Sacrifice is an interesting take on the survival open-world genre with some amazingly detailed hand-drawn art. Then, of course, there’s Guacamelee! 2, the punishingly tough platformer that gave me RSI.
And so it is, with a twinge of painful memories in my heart and my wrist, that I direct your attention to some of the games coming out next week:
Monday, January 14
- Panda Hero | PS4
Tuesday, January 15
- Smoke & Sacrifice | PS4, Xbox One
- The Walking Dead — The Final Season - Episode 3: Broken Toys | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- The Grand Tour Game | PS4, Xbox One
- Onimusha: Warlords | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Holy Potatoes! We’re In Space?! | PS4
- Vane | PS4
- Panda Hero | PC
- Asdivine Hearts 2 | PS4, PS Vita
Wednesday, January 16
- Planet RIX-13 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Bash The Bear | Switch
Thursday, January 17
- Alvastia Chronicles | Xbox One
- Hell Warders | Xbox One, Switch
- Kingdom of Blades | PS4
- Asdivine Hearts 2 | Switch
- YIIK: A Postmodern RPG | PS4, Switch, PC
- Feudal Alloy | Switch
- Gunman Clive HD Collection | Switch
- Holy Potatoes! We’re In Space?! | Switch
- Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force | Switch
- Mega Mall Story | Switch
- Crazy Strike Bowling EX | Switch
- Bedtime Blues | Switch
- Left-Right: The Mansion | Switch
- Build A Bridge! | Switch
Friday, January 18
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown | PS4, Xbox One
- Guacamelee! 2 | Xbox One
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes | Switch
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet - Complete Edition | PS4
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet - Dissonance of the Nexus | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Fight of Gods | Switch
- Old School Racer 2 | Switch
Saturday, January 19
- Farm Together | Xbox One