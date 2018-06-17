Mario Tennis Aces week is upon us. Like many, I want to see my favorite Mushroom Kingdom friends absolutely annihilate a world tour of tennis players. But it’s not the only great thing coming out.

The time after E3 is always strange, and this year is no different. We’re getting some interesting releases like The Lost Child and Lost In Harmony alongside the slam dunks of Minecraft for the Switch and Mario’s tennis game. It’s a week where you’re safe to take a breath, see what’s coming out, or maybe even dig into the back catalog a little bit.

Without more yammering, here are some of the games coming out this week.

Tuesday, June 19

Anima: Gate of Memories - The Nameless Chronicles — Switch



INK — Switch



Steamworld Dig 2 — PS4

The Lost Child — PS4, PS Vita, Switch



Yoku’s Island Express — PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Wednesday, June 20

Grab The Bottle — Switch



Thursday, June 21

Destiny’s Princess: A War Story, A Love Story — Switch



Drawful 2 — Switch



Gunbird 2 — Switch



Lost in Harmony — Switch, PC



Minecraft — Switch



MUSYNX — Switch



The Journey Down: Chapter One — Switch



Vegas Party — Switch



Wizard Fire — Switch



Friday, June 22

Mario Tennis Aces — Switch



New Gundam Breaker — PS4



Coming Soon

Tuesday, June 26

Captain Spirit — PS4, Xbox One, PC



Cubikolor — Switch



Lumines Remastered — Switch



Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA — Switch



Wednesday, June 27

Angels of Death — Switch



Thursday, June 28

Figment — Switch



Fossil Hunters — Switch



MotoGP 18 — Switch



Paranautical Activity — Switch



Friday, June 29