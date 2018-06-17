Mario Tennis Aces week is upon us. Like many, I want to see my favorite Mushroom Kingdom friends absolutely annihilate a world tour of tennis players. But it’s not the only great thing coming out.
The time after E3 is always strange, and this year is no different. We’re getting some interesting releases like The Lost Child and Lost In Harmony alongside the slam dunks of Minecraft for the Switch and Mario’s tennis game. It’s a week where you’re safe to take a breath, see what’s coming out, or maybe even dig into the back catalog a little bit.
Without more yammering, here are some of the games coming out this week.
Tuesday, June 19
- Anima: Gate of Memories - The Nameless Chronicles — Switch
- INK — Switch
- Steamworld Dig 2 — PS4
- The Lost Child — PS4, PS Vita, Switch
- Yoku’s Island Express — PS4, Xbox One, Switch
Wednesday, June 20
- Grab The Bottle — Switch
Thursday, June 21
- Destiny’s Princess: A War Story, A Love Story — Switch
- Drawful 2 — Switch
- Gunbird 2 — Switch
- Lost in Harmony — Switch, PC
- Minecraft — Switch
- MUSYNX — Switch
- The Journey Down: Chapter One — Switch
- Vegas Party — Switch
- Wizard Fire — Switch
Friday, June 22
- Mario Tennis Aces — Switch
- New Gundam Breaker — PS4
Coming Soon
Tuesday, June 26
- Captain Spirit — PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Cubikolor — Switch
- Lumines Remastered — Switch
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA — Switch
Wednesday, June 27
- Angels of Death — Switch
Thursday, June 28
- Figment — Switch
- Fossil Hunters — Switch
- MotoGP 18 — Switch
- Paranautical Activity — Switch
Friday, June 29
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy — Switch
- The Crew 2 — PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus — Switch