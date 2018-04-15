Screenshot: God of War

This week, two fathers will make their way to the PlayStation 4, while Switch-owning fathers will have to deal with the cardboard machinations of their children.

After playing God of War 3 again a couple years ago, I really didn’t think I could get excited about the series ever again. I was still cold on the big reveal of bearded Papa Kratos, thinking, “Nope, not gonna fall for it.” And then five minutes into our very own Tim Rogers’ video about the new game, I was hooked. The tone, the setting, just the look of this game. Damn you, Sony Santa Monica. I thought I was out and you pulled me right back in.

Once I surface from my God of War binge though, I’ll be eyeing that new Yakuza. I’m very ready for a new tale in the life of Kazuma Kiryu, another (adoptive) dad. I’d also love to take some Labo for a spin, but my cat really likes to chew on shiny new things, so I think I’ll just try a friend’s out instead of buying an expensive new chew toy.

Here are some of the highlights from this week’s oncoming games:

Monday, April 16

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA - PC

Tuesday, April 17

It’s Spring Again — Switch



Yakuza 6: The Song of Life — PS4



Wild Guns: Reloaded — Switch



Don’t Starve Mega Pack - PS4, Xbox One

Casey Powell Lacrosse 18 - PS4, Xbox One, PC

Thursday, April 19

BAFL: Brakes Are For Losers — Switch

Metal Max Xeno - PS4, Vita

Friday, April 20

God of War — PS4



The Way Remastered — Switch

Nintendo Labo - Switch

Coming Soon

Tuesday, April 24