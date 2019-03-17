It’s time to become a deadly ninja! Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice releases this week and it looks great. I’ve never been a big fan of From Software games like Dark Souls, but something about Sekiro is calling to me. I too want to be a cool ninja.
I really can’t believe this game is being published by Activision. It seems so strange. I’m glad From Software is finding success and other publishers are excited to work with them, but Activision? Seems like an odd fit.
Beyond Sekiro, we have a bunch of games coming out for a ton of platforms. Two Point Hospital fans get some new DLC this Monday, Unravel Two hits the Switch and for all you lovers of competitive gameshows, American Ninja Warrior: Challenge releases this week for all major platforms. Also last week I noticed we didn’t have any 3DS or Vita releases and I wondered if they were truly dying. But the 3DS gets a release this week. Keep on trucking you little Nintendo machine!
Other stuff is coming out this week! Check out the list below:
Monday March 18
- Two Point Hospital: Pebberley Island | PC
- Turok | Switch
- The Deepest House | PC, Mac
- Shump Moments | PC
- Jack & The Creepy Castle | PC
- 1001st Hyper Tower | PC, Mac
- 30 Days To Survive | PC
Tuesday March 19
- The Messenger | PS4
- American Ninja Warrior: Challenge | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- War Theatre | PS4, PS Vita
- SNK 40th Anniversary Collection | PS4
- Symmetry | Switch
- Fate/Extella Link | PC
- The Trials of Olympus III: King of the World | PC
- Cubicity: Slide Puzzle | PC, Mac
Wednesday March 20
- Immortal Legacy: The Jade Cipher | PS4
- Hell Warders | Xbox One
- Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon: Everybuddy! | PS4, Switch
- Super Kickers League | PS4, Switch
- Agartha | PC
- Dracologic | PC
- Snow Battle Princess SAYUKI | PC
- Assault On Metaltron | Switch
Thursday March 21
- We. The Revolution | PC
- Junk Planet | Switch
- Witch and Hero | Switch
- Azure Sage: Pathfinder | Switch
- Croixleur Sigma | Switch
- Alwa’s Awakening | PS4
- Attack Noids | PC
- 1406 |PC
- Pixvault | PC
- Block-a-Pix Deluxe | Switch
- Grand Prix Story | Switch
- Horror Stories | 3DS
- Reptilian Rebellion | Switch
- Rogue Bit | Switch
Friday March 22
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Fate/Extella Link | PS4, PS Vita, Switch
- Stories: The Path Of Destinies | Xbox One
- Unravel Two | Switch
- Tyd Wag Vir Niemand | Xbox One
- MiniGolf Maker | PC
- Gladiators: Ludus Manager | PC
- Artic Fleet | PC
- TimeOver |PC
- Out of the Park Baseball 20 | PC
- Bunny Parking | PC
- Sushi Time! | Switch
Saturday March 23
- Deponia | Xbox One, Switch
- Duckumentary | PC
- Astrox Imperium | PC