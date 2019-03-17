It’s time to become a deadly ninja! Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice releases this week and it looks great. I’ve never been a big fan of From Software games like Dark Souls, but something about Sekiro is calling to me. I too want to be a cool ninja.

I really can’t believe this game is being published by Activision. It seems so strange. I’m glad From Software is finding success and other publishers are excited to work with them, but Activision? Seems like an odd fit.

Beyond Sekiro, we have a bunch of games coming out for a ton of platforms. Two Point Hospital fans get some new DLC this Monday, Unravel Two hits the Switch and for all you lovers of competitive gameshows, American Ninja Warrior: Challenge releases this week for all major platforms. Also last week I noticed we didn’t have any 3DS or Vita releases and I wondered if they were truly dying. But the 3DS gets a release this week. Keep on trucking you little Nintendo machine!

Other stuff is coming out this week! Check out the list below:

Monday March 18

Two Point Hospital: Pebberley Island | PC

Turok | Switch

The Deepest House | PC, Mac

Shump Moments | PC

Jack & The Creepy Castle | PC

1001st Hyper Tower | PC, Mac

30 Days To Survive | PC

Tuesday March 19

The Messenger | PS4

American Ninja Warrior: Challenge | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

War Theatre | PS4, PS Vita

SNK 40th Anniversary Collection | PS4

Symmetry | Switch

Fate/Extella Link | PC

The Trials of Olympus III: King of the World | PC

Cubicity: Slide Puzzle | PC, Mac

Wednesday March 20

Immortal Legacy: The Jade Cipher | PS4

Hell Warders | Xbox One

Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon: Everybuddy! | PS4, Switch

Super Kickers League | PS4, Switch

Agartha | PC

Dracologic | PC

Snow Battle Princess SAYUKI | PC

Assault On Metaltron | Switch

Thursday March 21

We. The Revolution | PC

Junk Planet | Switch

Witch and Hero | Switch

Azure Sage: Pathfinder | Switch

Croixleur Sigma | Switch

Alwa’s Awakening | PS4

Attack Noids | PC

1406 |PC

Pixvault | PC

Block-a-Pix Deluxe | Switch

Grand Prix Story | Switch

Horror Stories | 3DS

Reptilian Rebellion | Switch

Rogue Bit | Switch

Friday March 22

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Fate/Extella Link | PS4, PS Vita, Switch

Stories: The Path Of Destinies | Xbox One

Unravel Two | Switch

Tyd Wag Vir Niemand | Xbox One

MiniGolf Maker | PC

Gladiators: Ludus Manager | PC

Artic Fleet | PC

TimeOver |PC

Out of the Park Baseball 20 | PC

Bunny Parking | PC

Sushi Time! | Switch

Saturday March 23