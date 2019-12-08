The Week In Games: Giant Robots!

MechWarrior 5 headlines a week filled with smaller games and ports. I know a lot of folks are pumped for MechWarrior 5 and I hope it’s great!
I never played any of the MechWarrior games, but I did play a lot of MechAssault on Xbox. I also remember watching people playing MechWarrior 4 on G4, which was one of my very first experiences with televised esports. I found a clip of the show on YouTube. It’s not great.
Beyond a new MechWarrior, there’s not a lot of big stuff coming out this week. We are squarely in the middle of December, which means things are getting quiet. But Ashen is heading to more platforms, Hades is coming to Steam and a bunch of new Shovel Knight games and ports are hitting nearly every platform you can think of, including the Vita and 3DS. Reset the “Days Since a Vita Or 3Ds Release” counter to 0.
And other stuff is coming out this week too! Check out the list below:
Monday, Dec. 9
- Ashen | PS4, Switch
- GTFO | PC
- eFootball PES 2020 Lite | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Sanctum Breach | PC
- Earthshine | PC, Mac
- The Frog Detective 2: The Case Of The Invisible Wizard | PC, Mac
- Shoot, Push, Portals | PC
Tuesday, Dec. 10
- Shovel Knight Showdown | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PS Vita, 3DS, PC, Mac, Linux
- Shovel Knight: King Of Cards |PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PS Vita, 3DS, PC, Mac, Linux
- Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries | PC
- Blacksad: Under The Skin | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- AVICII Invector | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Call Of Juarez: Gunslinger | Switch
- Riverbond | Switch
- Terminator: Resistance | PS4, Xbox One
- Rift Keeper | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Hearthstone: Descent Of Dragons | PC
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 | PC
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD | PC
- Gravity Balls | PC
- Cowboys vs. Hipsters | PC, Mac
- The Cult: Marduk’s Longest Night | PC
- Blood Scrolls | PC
- Hades | PC
- Murder On The Island | PC
- Hello Neighbor: Hide And Seek | PC
Wednesday, Dec. 11
- Headliner: NoviNews | Xbox One
- Ultimate Racing 2D | Xbox One
- Transport Fever 2 | PC
- Metal Lord: Origin | Xbox One
- Vampire: The Masquerade-Coteries Of New York | PC
- Stone | Xbox One
- Oliver’s Adventures In The Fairyland | PS4
- Ghetto Conspiracy | PC
- Not For Broadcast: Prologue | PC
- Santa’s Holiday | PC, Mac
- Zupl F | PC
- Raccoo Venture | PC
- Blocks!: Julius Caesar | PC, Mac
- Cook Dungeon | PC
Thursday, Dec. 12
- Pathologic 2 - Part 1 | Xbox One
- Gensou SkyDrift | Switch, PC
- Cardpocalypse | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- SuperEpic: The Entertainment War | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Jamestown+ | Switch, PC
- Detroit: Become Human | PC
- Winter Resort Simulator | PC
- Parity | PC, Mac
- Unlock The King 2 | PC, Mac
- Yuletide Legends: Who Framed Santa Claus | PC, Mac
- Cat Lady- The Card Game | PC
- Beat School: DJ Simulator | PC, Mac
- Pivot | PC
Friday, Dec. 13
- Dead End Job | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Weakless | Xbox One
- Event Horizon | Space Defense | Switch
- Robozarro | PC
- Backspace Bouken | PC, Mac
- Lumberjack Simulator | PC
- Geocells Quadcells | PC, Mac
- Knight Swap 2 | PC, Mac
- HexON | PC, Mac
- Hope’s Farm | PC, Mac
- Bikerz | PC
Saturday, Dec. 14
- Iridion II | PC
- Witchcraft: Pandoras Box | PC