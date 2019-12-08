The Week In Games: Giant Robots!

MechWarrior 5 headlines a week filled with smaller games and ports. I know a lot of folks are pumped for MechWarrior 5 and I hope it’s great!

I never played any of the MechWarrior games, but I did play a lot of MechAssault on Xbox. I also remember watching people playing MechWarrior 4 on G4, which was one of my very first experiences with televised esports. I found a clip of the show on YouTube. It’s not great.

Beyond a new MechWarrior, there’s not a lot of big stuff coming out this week. We are squarely in the middle of December, which means things are getting quiet. But Ashen is heading to more platforms, Hades is coming to Steam and a bunch of new Shovel Knight games and ports are hitting nearly every platform you can think of, including the Vita and 3DS. Reset the “Days Since a Vita Or 3Ds Release” counter to 0.

And other stuff is coming out this week too! Check out the list below:

Monday, Dec. 9

Ashen | PS4, Switch

GTFO | PC

eFootball PES 2020 Lite | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Sanctum Breach | PC

Earthshine | PC, Mac

The Frog Detective 2: The Case Of The Invisible Wizard | PC, Mac

Shoot, Push, Portals | PC

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Shovel Knight Showdown | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PS Vita, 3DS, PC, Mac, Linux

Shovel Knight: King Of Cards | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PS Vita, 3DS, PC, Mac, Linux

| Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries | PC

Blacksad: Under The Skin | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

AVICII Invector | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Call Of Juarez: Gunslinger | Switch

Riverbond | Switch

Terminator: Resistance | PS4, Xbox One

Rift Keeper | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Hearthstone: Descent Of Dragons | PC

Dragon Quest Builders 2 | PC



Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD | PC

Gravity Balls | PC

Cowboys vs. Hipsters | PC, Mac

The Cult: Marduk’s Longest Night | PC



Blood Scrolls | PC

Hades | PC

Murder On The Island | PC

Hello Neighbor: Hide And Seek | PC

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Headliner: NoviNews | Xbox One

Ultimate Racing 2D | Xbox One

Transport Fever 2 | PC

Metal Lord: Origin | Xbox One

Vampire: The Masquerade-Coteries Of New York | PC

Stone | Xbox One

Oliver’s Adventures In The Fairyland | PS4

Ghetto Conspiracy | PC

Not For Broadcast: Prologue | PC

Santa’s Holiday | PC, Mac

Zupl F | PC

Raccoo Venture | PC

Blocks!: Julius Caesar | PC, Mac

Cook Dungeon | PC

Thursday, Dec. 12

Pathologic 2 - Part 1 | Xbox One

Gensou SkyDrift | Switch, PC

Cardpocalypse | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

SuperEpic: The Entertainment War | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Jamestown+ | Switch, PC

Detroit: Become Human | PC

Winter Resort Simulator | PC

Parity | PC, Mac

Unlock The King 2 | PC, Mac

Yuletide Legends: Who Framed Santa Claus | PC, Mac

Cat Lady- The Card Game | PC

Beat School: DJ Simulator | PC, Mac

Pivot | PC

Friday, Dec. 13

Dead End Job | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Weakless | Xbox One

Event Horizon | Space Defense | Switch

Robozarro | PC

Backspace Bouken | PC, Mac

Lumberjack Simulator | PC

Geocells Quadcells | PC, Mac

Knight Swap 2 | PC, Mac

HexON | PC, Mac

Hope’s Farm | PC, Mac

Bikerz | PC

Saturday, Dec. 14