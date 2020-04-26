Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
The Week In Games

The Week In Games: Get Tactical, Gears!

Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:the week in games
the week in gamesGears Of Wargears tacticsReleasesXbox OnePS4PCSteamKotakucore
5
1
Illustration for article titled The Week In Games: Get Tactical, Gears!
Screenshot: Xbox Game Studios/ The Coalition

The newest Gears of War game drops this week and it is different than every previous game in the franchise. Because it ain’t a cover shooter. Gears Tactics is a turn-based strategy game.

Advertisement

I guess technically Gears Pop!, that mobile game that came out a while back, isn’t a cover shooter either. But nobody really cares about that game. I even played it for a few weeks when it came out and I barely remember it ever released. (Also the headline is a reference to Halo. Xbox synergy.)

Beyond Gears Tactics, other stuff is coming out too. Check out the full list below:

Advertisement

Monday, April 27

  • Mosquitoes and Zombies | PC
  • AdaptaTank | PC
  • Derange | PC
  • Wasted World | PC
  • Shattered Hourglass | PC
  • Knock Harder | PC

Tuesday, April 28

  • Moving Out | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • The Inner Friend | PS4, Xbox One
  • Telling Lies | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • SnowRunner | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Sakura Wars | PS4
  • Gun Crazy | PS4
  • Gears Tactics | PC
  • Daymare: 1998 | PS4, Xbox One
  • Ghost Sweeper | Xbox One
  • Ninja Club | Switch
  • Doudy | PC
  • Winter War | PC, Mac
  • Unlanded | PC
  • Beyond The Underworld | PC
  • Wild Russia | PC
  • Mahou Arms | PC

Wednesday, April 29

  • Active Neurons | PS4, PS Vita, Xbox One
  • Gun Crazy | Xbox One
  • Dread Nautical | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Shred! 2 | Xbox One
  • StarCrossed | Xbox One, Switch
  • Crawlers and Brawlers | Xbox One
  • Pay Me In Colors | PC, Mac
  • CuYo | PC
  • Shank n’ Bake | PC, Mac
  • Gotcha | PC
  • Riposte! | PC
  • Are You A Wizard | PC, Mac

Thursday, April 30

  • Book of Demons | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Fairy Knights | Switch
  • Levelhead | Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | Xbox One, PC
  • Streets of Rage 4 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Strikers 1945 | PC
  • Sega Ages G-LOC Air Battle | Switch
  • Pocket Arcade Story | Switch
  • My Secret Pets! | Switch
  • War-Torn Dreams | Switch
  • Bubble | Switch
  • The Four Kings Casino and Slots | Switch
  • Ministry Of Broadcast | Switch
  • Pixel Art Bundle Vol. 1 | Switch
  • Mushroom Heroes | Switch
  • Code Romantic | PC
  • Cyber Battle 69 | PC
  • Family Mysteries 2: Echoes Of Tomorrow | PC, Mac
  • Puzzle Pelago - A Drag & Drop Economy | PC, Mac

Friday, May 1

  • Super Toy Cars 2 | Xbox One
  • Chop Is Dish | Xbox One
  • Arcade Spirits | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Robot Squad Simulator X | Xbox One
  • Miden Tower | Xbox One, PC
  • Gun Crazy | Switch
  • Fight The Horror | Xbox One
  • 911 Operator Deluxe Edition | Switch
  • Swapperoo | Switch
  • Down The Rabbit Hole | PSVR
  • YoloMouse | PC
  • SpinZap | PC
  • Zombies Don’t Drive | PC
  • Briefcase Inc. | PC
  • Battle Team | PC
  • Roller Riot | PC

Saturday, May 2

  • Pair Matching Puzzle Connect | PC

Sunday, May 3

  • Undead Run | PC
  • Risky Floors | PC
  • Suspicious Spaceroads | PC
Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

How To (Hopefully) Not Get Scammed By Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Sketchy Art Dealer

New GTA Online Missions Are All About Preparing For A Recession

RPG Spell Or Energy Drink Flavor?

Final Fantasy VII Remake Is Haunted By What Came Before