The Week In Games: Get Ready To Jump The Shark

Become a shark and eat anything that gets in your way in Maneater, releasing later this week for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.
I’ve written about how there just aren’t enough games that let you play as an animal. One of my favorites came out years ago, back on the PS2. Jaws Unleashed was a game where you controlled a big, hungry shark and attacked anything in the water. And it seems Maneater is going to offer a similar experience based on previews and videos. I’m excited. I want to be a shark, sounds less stressful than being a human in 2020.
Beyond Maneater, other stuff is coming out too. Check out the full list below:
Monday, May 18
- Superhero-X | PS4
- Run! | PC, Mac
- VECTORLORD | PC
- Collection Quest | PC
- Dungeon Solver | PC
- Get Over Blood | PC, Mac
Tuesday, May 19
- Golf With Your Friends | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered | PS4, Switch, PC
- Gorn | PSVR
- A Fold Apart | PS4, Xbox One
- Selection Six | PC
- Ayre | PC
- Dark Nights With Poe and Munro | PC, Mac
- 9 Till Void | PC
- If Found | PC, Mac
- Cranked Up | PC
- SUPER CIRCUIT BREAKERS | PC
Wednesday, May 20
- Crucible | PC
- Cannibal Cuisine | Switch, PC
- Arena | PC, Mac
- Samurai Aces | PC
- Mahjong Deluxe | PC
- March of Soldiers | PC
- Neversong | PC
- Moonfall | PC
Thursday, May 21
- Timelie | PC
- What The Golf? | Switch
- Biped | Switch
- Embr | PC
- Trailmakers | PS4
- Pushy And Pully In Blockland | Switch
- Luxar | Switch
- realMyst: Masterpiece Edition | Switch
- Monster Prom: XXL | Switch
- Arrest of a Stone Buddha | Switch
- Steel Rain | Switch
- Lost Artifacts: Time Machine | Switch
- The Persistence | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Red Wings: Aces Of The Sky | Switch
- Skelly Selest & Straimium Immortaly Double Pack | Switch
- Aqua Lungers | Switch
- Fluxteria | PS4, Switch
- Old Gods Rising | PC
- Skura Stars | PC
- Kinda Heroes: The Cutest RPG Ever! | PC
- Monster Train | PC
Friday, May 22
- SokoBunny | Xbox One, PC
- Mechstremination Force | PS4, PC
- Saint’s Row: The Third Remastered | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Maneater | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Monstrum | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Fault - Milestone One | PS4
- Gunman Clive HD Collection | PS4
- Concept Destruction | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Animal Up! | Switch
- Project Genesis | PC
- Beatitas | PC, Mac
- Inexistence Rebirth | PC
- The Trud | PC
- View From Below | PC
- MoonRun | PC, Mac
- I, Dracula: Genesis | PC
- Gunfire Reborn | PC
Saturday, May 23
- DRazor | PC
- RUN OR FIGHT | PC