The Week In Games: Get Ready To Jump The Shark

Become a shark and eat anything that gets in your way in Maneater, releasing later this week for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

I’ve written about how there just aren’t enough games that let you play as an animal. One of my favorites came out years ago, back on the PS2. Jaws Unleashed was a game where you controlled a big, hungry shark and attacked anything in the water. And it seems Maneater is going to offer a similar experience based on previews and videos. I’m excited. I want to be a shark, sounds less stressful than being a human in 2020.

Beyond Maneater, other stuff is coming out too. Check out the full list below:

M onday, May 18

Superhero-X | PS4

Run! | PC, Mac

VECTORLORD | PC

Collection Quest | PC

Dungeon Solver | PC

Get Over Blood | PC, Mac

Tu esday, May 19

Golf With Your Friends | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

The Wonderful 101: Remastered | PS4, Switch, PC

Gorn | PSVR

A Fold Apart | PS4, Xbox One

Selection Six | PC

Ayre | PC



Dark Nights With Poe and Munro | PC, Mac

9 Till Void | PC

If Found | PC, Mac

Cranked Up | PC

SUPER CIRCUIT BREAKERS | PC

Wedn esday, May 20

Crucible | PC

Cannibal Cuisine | Switch, PC

Arena | PC, Mac

Samurai Aces | PC

Mahjong Deluxe | PC

March of Soldiers | PC

Neversong | PC

Moonfall | PC

Th ursday, May 21

Timelie | PC

What The Golf? | Switch

Biped | Switch

Embr | PC

Trailmakers | PS4

Pushy And Pully In Blockland | Switch

Luxar | Switch

realMyst: Masterpiece Edition | Switch

Monster Prom: XXL | Switch

Arrest of a Stone Buddha | Switch

Steel Rain | Switch

Lost Artifacts : Time Machine | Switch

The Persistence | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Red Wings: Aces Of The Sky | Switch

Skelly Selest & Straimium Immortaly Double Pack | Switch

Aqua Lungers | Switch

Fluxteria | PS4, Switch

Old Gods Rising | PC

Skura Stars | PC

Kinda Heroes: The Cutest RPG Ever! | PC

Monster Train | PC

Fr iday, May 22

SokoBunny | Xbox One, PC

Mechstremination Force | PS4, PC

Saint’s Row: The Third Remastered | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Maneater | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Monstrum | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Fault - Milestone One | PS4

Gunman Clive HD Collection | PS4

Concept Destruction | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC



Animal Up! | Switch

Project Genesis | PC

Beatitas | PC, Mac

Inexistence Rebirth | PC

The Trud | PC

View From Below | PC

MoonRun | PC, Mac

I, Dracula: Genesis | PC

Gunfire Reborn | PC

Satu rday, May 23

DRazor | PC

RUN OR FIGHT | PC