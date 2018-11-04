It’s another week in video games! The Switch gets a lot of ports this week, the PS4 gets The Tetris Effect, and the PC will see a new Leisure Suit Larry. We have a lot of big games on the horizon too, with Fallout 76, Let’s Go Pikachu & Eevvee, and Hitman 2 leading the pack.

Monday, November 5

  • Moonlighter | Switch
  • Skytime | PS4
  • Carnival Games | PS4, Switch, Xbox One

Tuesday, November 6

  • Deracine | PSVR
  • Full Metal Furies | Switch
  • Grip: Combat Racing | Switch, PS4, Xbox One
  • Ark: Survival Evolved—Extinction | PC
  • Rogue Legacy | Switch
  • The Shapeshifting Detective | Switch, PC, Xbox One
  • Overkill’s The Walking Dead | PC
  • World of Final Fantasy Maxima | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Brawlhalla | Xbox One, Switch
  • Minecraft Story Mode Season 2 | Switch
  • The Forest | PS4

Wednesday, November 7

  • Deru - The Art of Cooperation | Switch, PC
  • Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don’t Dry | PC
  • Steel Rats | PC, Xbox One, PS4
  • Agents vs Villians | Xbox One

Thursday, November 8

  • Astebreed | Switch
  • Battlezone Gold Edition | Switch
  • MechaNika | Switch
  • Rage in Peace | Switch
  • Sky Force Anniversary | Switch
  • Syberia 1 & 2 | Switch
  • Doodle God: Crime City | Xbox One
  • Ride 3 | Xbox One
  • Crashlands | Switch
  • Valiant Hearts: The Great War | Switch
  • Varion | Switch

Friday, November 9

  • Noir Chronicles: City of Crime | PS4, Xbox One
  • 11-11: Memories Retold | PS4, PC, Xbox One
  • Tetris Effect | PS4
  • MechaNika | Xbox One
  • Chasm | Xbox One
  • StickType | Xbox One

Coming Soon

Tuesday, November 13

  • Hitman 2 | PC, PS4, Xbox One
  • Spyro Reignited Trilogy | PS4, Xbox One

Wednesday, November 14

  • Fallout 76 | PC, Xbox One, PS4

Friday, November 16

  • Civilization VI | Switch
  • Let’s Go, Pikachu!/Let’s Go, Eevee! | Switch