It’s another week in video games! The Switch gets a lot of ports this week, the PS4 gets The Tetris Effect, and the PC will see a new Leisure Suit Larry. We have a lot of big games on the horizon too, with Fallout 76, Let’s Go Pikachu & Eevvee, and Hitman 2 leading the pack.
Monday, November 5
- Moonlighter | Switch
- Skytime | PS4
- Carnival Games | PS4, Switch, Xbox One
Tuesday, November 6
- Deracine | PSVR
- Full Metal Furies | Switch
- Grip: Combat Racing | Switch, PS4, Xbox One
- Ark: Survival Evolved—Extinction | PC
- Rogue Legacy | Switch
- The Shapeshifting Detective | Switch, PC, Xbox One
- Overkill’s The Walking Dead | PC
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Brawlhalla | Xbox One, Switch
- Minecraft Story Mode Season 2 | Switch
- The Forest | PS4
Wednesday, November 7
- Deru - The Art of Cooperation | Switch, PC
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don’t Dry | PC
- Steel Rats | PC, Xbox One, PS4
- Agents vs Villians | Xbox One
Thursday, November 8
- Astebreed | Switch
- Battlezone Gold Edition | Switch
- MechaNika | Switch
- Rage in Peace | Switch
- Sky Force Anniversary | Switch
- Syberia 1 & 2 | Switch
- Doodle God: Crime City | Xbox One
- Ride 3 | Xbox One
- Crashlands | Switch
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War | Switch
- Varion | Switch
Friday, November 9
- Noir Chronicles: City of Crime | PS4, Xbox One
- 11-11: Memories Retold | PS4, PC, Xbox One
- Tetris Effect | PS4
- MechaNika | Xbox One
- Chasm | Xbox One
- StickType | Xbox One
Coming Soon
Tuesday, November 13
- Hitman 2 | PC, PS4, Xbox One
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy | PS4, Xbox One
Wednesday, November 14
- Fallout 76 | PC, Xbox One, PS4
Friday, November 16
- Civilization VI | Switch
- Let’s Go, Pikachu!/Let’s Go, Eevee! | Switch