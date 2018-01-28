Square Enix’s fighting game joins the mix this week but not much else.
There was a time when I would have bought anything I could get my hands on that sported the words “Final Fantasy.” Ten years ago the prospect of a Square fighting game that wasn’t Ehrgeiz would have made my jaw drop. And it did. The first Final Fantasy Dissidia came out in 2008. A decade later on consoles wedged in-between a million other fighting games including Dragon Ball it’s a harder sell. Or at least it would be if logic was involved or mattered at all.
I guess it’s time I admit, even as an adult, that I will always find anything with the Final Fantasy name involved irresistibly intriguing. It’s a slow week otherwise, so if you haven’t already dip into Iconoclasts or Celeste. It’s not even spring yet and some of the best indie games have already graced us with their presence.
Here’s everything else that’s coming out:
Tuesday, January 30
- Dissidia Final Fantasy NT — PS4
- Cold Iron — Xbox One, PS4, PC
- Briks 2 — PS4
- Cold Iron — PC, PSVR
- Feral Fury — PS4
- The Pierhead Arcade — PS4
- Out of Ammo — PSVR
- Railway Empire — Xbox One, PS4
- Strikers Edge — PS4
- Time Recoil — Vita
- Wulverblade — PS4
- Asemblance — Xbox One
Wednesday, January 31
- Frutakia 2 — PS4
- Wulverblade — Xbox One
Thursday, February 1
- Her Majesty’s SPIFFING — Switch
- Island Flight Simulator — Switch
- Night in the Woods — Switch
- Restless Spirit — PS4
- Shiftlings - Enhanced Edition
- Sky Force Reloaded — Switch
Friday, February 2
- We Were Here Too — PC
- Mad Carnage — Switch
- Past Cure — Xbox One, PS4, PC
- EA Sports UFC 3 — Xbox One, PS4
- Nightmares from the Deep 3: Davy Jones — Xbox One, PS4
Coming Soon
Tuesday, February 6
- Dandara — Switch
- Marooners — Xbox One, PS4
- Shadow of the Colossus — PS4
- Closers — PC
Wednesday, February 7
- Little Triangle — Xbox One
Thursday, February 8
- Aegis Defenders — Switch
- ATOMIK: RunGunJumpGun — Switch
- Disc Jam — Switch
- Civilization VI: Rise and Fall — PC
- Octogeddon — PC
- Rust — PC
Friday, February 9
- Dragon Quest Builders — Switch
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia — PS4
- Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[st] — PS4, PS3, Vita
What else is coming out soon? Planning to play something on Steam or mobile? Tell us about it in the comments.
