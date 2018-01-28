Square Enix’s fighting game joins the mix this week but not much else.

There was a time when I would have bought anything I could get my hands on that sported the words “Final Fantasy.” Ten years ago the prospect of a Square fighting game that wasn’t Ehrgeiz would have made my jaw drop. And it did. The first Final Fantasy Dissidia came out in 2008. A decade later on consoles wedged in-between a million other fighting games including Dragon Ball it’s a harder sell. Or at least it would be if logic was involved or mattered at all.

I guess it’s time I admit, even as an adult, that I will always find anything with the Final Fantasy name involved irresistibly intriguing. It’s a slow week otherwise, so if you haven’t already dip into Iconoclasts or Celeste. It’s not even spring yet and some of the best indie games have already graced us with their presence.

Here’s everything else that’s coming out:

Tuesday, January 30

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT — PS4

Cold Iron — Xbox One, PS4, PC

Briks 2 — PS4

Cold Iron — PC, PSVR

Feral Fury — PS4

The Pierhead Arcade — PS4

Out of Ammo — PSVR

Railway Empire — Xbox One, PS4

Strikers Edge — PS4

Time Recoil — Vita

Wulverblade — PS4

Asemblance — Xbox One

Wednesday, January 31

Frutakia 2 — PS4

Wulverblade — Xbox One

Thursday, February 1

Her Majesty’s SPIFFING — Switch

Island Flight Simulator — Switch

Night in the Woods — Switch

Restless Spirit — PS4

Shiftlings - Enhanced Edition



Sky Force Reloaded — Switch

Friday, February 2

We Were Here Too — PC

Mad Carnage — Switch

Past Cure — Xbox One, PS4, PC

EA Sports UFC 3 — Xbox One, PS4

Nightmares from the Deep 3: Davy Jones — Xbox One, PS4

Coming Soon

Tuesday, February 6



Dandara — Switch



Marooners — Xbox One, PS4



Shadow of the Colossus — PS4



Closers — PC

Wednesday, February 7

Little Triangle — Xbox One

Thursday, February 8

Aegis Defenders — Switch



ATOMIK: RunGunJumpGun — Switch



Disc Jam — Switch



Civilization VI: Rise and Fall — PC

Octogeddon — PC

Rust — PC

Friday, February 9

Dragon Quest Builders — Switch



The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia — PS4

Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[st] — PS4, PS3, Vita

