Black Friday Weekend Is Here!
The Inventory team is rounding up deals you don’t want to miss, now through Cyber Monday. Click here to browse!
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
The Week In Games

The Week In Games: Empire Of Fenyx

rileymacleod
Riley MacLeod
Filed to:new releases
new releasesvideo game releasesrelease scheduleupcoming gamespcxboxswitchplaystationkotakucore
1
Save
Illustration for article titled The Week In Games: Empire Of Fenyx
Screenshot: Ubisoft

It’s often a letdown when a holiday ends, but at least this week has some games to be excited about. Ubisoft’s Zelda-like Immortals Fenyx Rising comes out, along with Romero Games’ Empire of Sin and Dontnod’s Twin Mirror.

Advertisement

December 1

Chronos: Before The Ashes | Xbox, PC, PlayStation

Empire of Sin | Xbox, PlayStation, PC, Switch

Twin Mirror | Xbox, PlayStation, PC

December 2

Habroxia | Xbox

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 | Xbox, PlayStation, PC, Switch

Paw Paw Paw | Xbox

December 3

Haven | Xbox, PC, PlayStation

Immortals Fenyx Rising | Xbox, PlayStation, PC, Switch

Phogs | Xbox, PC, PlayStation, Switch

Wildfire | Xbox, Switch, PlayStation

Wonder Blade | Xbox

Per Aspera | PC

December 4

Darq: Complete Edition | Xbox, PlayStation, PC

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age- Definitive Edition | Xbox, PC, PlayStation

Advertisement

Duck Life Adventure | Xbox

Guntastic | Xbox

JCB Pioneer Mars | Xbox

John Wick Hex | Xbox

Nine Witches: Family Disruption | Xbox, PC, Switch, Playstation

Ruinverse | Xbox

Shoot 1UP DX | Xbox

Sleepin’ Deeply | Xbox

Steampunk Tower 2 |Xbox

Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light | Switch

G/O Media may get a commission
Your First Bag Free + up to $55 off Gift Subscriptions
Riley MacLeod

Editor-at-large

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

RIP, Disney Infinity, And Thank You

The 12 Best Games For The PlayStation 4

The 12 Best Games On Xbox Game Pass

SaGa Frontier Is Getting A Remaster

DISCUSSION

genejacket
Gene Jacket

I signed up for Ubi+ last month to play Valhalla and WD Legion, since I really didn’t feel like dropping $200 on the gold editions of both, so I’ll definitely give Immortals a shot since it’s included.