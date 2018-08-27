It’s another week in games, and we’re starting to move out of the summer doldrums and into more games than we can handle. Huzzah!



Games I’m looking forward to this week include Donut County, Fear the Wolves, and Yakuza Kiwami 2. If you haven’t played the very excellent Sunless Sea, it’s coming to PS4 this week, giving you one more reason to check out this moody exploration game. If you want a game that starts off peaceful and then gets stressful quick, Mini Metro on Switch will be just your speed. (Was that a transit joke? Oh no!)

The future is looking bright too, with Spider-Man, Dragon Quest XI, and Destiny 2: Forsaken just around the bend.

Tuesday, August 28

Bad North | PS4, Xbox One



Blade Strangers | PS4, Switch



Bow To Blood | PSVR



Catch & Release | PSVR



De Blob 2 | Switch



Donut County | PS4, PC



Downward Spiral: Horus Station | PS4



Fear the Wolves | Steam

Fernz Gate | PS4, PS Vita



Fire Pro Wrestling World | PS4



Firewall Zero Hour | PS4



Gate of Doom | PS4



Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate | Switch



Pato Box | PS4



Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 | PS4, Xbox One, PC



Shikhondo: Soul Eater | PS4, Xbox One



Splash Blast Panic | PS4, Xbox One



Strange Brigade | PS4, Xbox One



Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition | PS4



Switchblade | PS4



The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour | PS4



Torn | PSVR, PC



Victor Vran Overkill Edition | Switch



Viking Days | PSVR



Yakuza Kiwami 2 | PS4



Wednesday, August 29

3on3 FreeStyle | Xbox One



DayZ | Xbox One



Twin Robots: Ultimate Edition | Xbox One



Western 1849 Reloaded | Switch



Thursday, August 30

Fall of Light: Darkest Edition | Switch



Freedom Planet | Switch



Haunted Dungeons: Hyakki Castle | PS4, Switch



Instant Tennis | Switch



Mini Metro | Switch



Realpolitiks | Switch



The Messenger | Switch



The VideoKid | Switch



Friday, August 31

Amnesia: Collection | Xbox One



Claybook | PS4



Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition | PS4



Naruto To Boruto Shinobi Striker | PS4, Xbox One



NBA 2K19: The Prelude | PS4



Think Of The Children | PS4



The VideoKid | Xbox One



Two Point Hospital | Steam

Coming Soon

Tuesday, September 4

428: Shibuya Scramble | PS4



Destiny 2: Forsaken | PC, PS4, Xbox One

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age | PS4



God Wars: The Complete Legend | Switch



Moonfall Ultimate | Switch



Ninjin: Clash of Carrots | Switch



Shadows Awakening | Xbox One



Slime Rancher | Xbox One, PS4



Son of a Witch | Switch



Thursday, September 6

Broforce | Switch



Kentucky Robo Chicken | Switch



Lifeless Planet: Premiere Edition | Switch



Friday, September 7