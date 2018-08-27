It’s another week in games, and we’re starting to move out of the summer doldrums and into more games than we can handle. Huzzah!
Games I’m looking forward to this week include Donut County, Fear the Wolves, and Yakuza Kiwami 2. If you haven’t played the very excellent Sunless Sea, it’s coming to PS4 this week, giving you one more reason to check out this moody exploration game. If you want a game that starts off peaceful and then gets stressful quick, Mini Metro on Switch will be just your speed. (Was that a transit joke? Oh no!)
The future is looking bright too, with Spider-Man, Dragon Quest XI, and Destiny 2: Forsaken just around the bend.
Tuesday, August 28
- Bad North | PS4, Xbox One
- Blade Strangers | PS4, Switch
- Bow To Blood | PSVR
- Catch & Release | PSVR
- De Blob 2 | Switch
- Donut County | PS4, PC
- Downward Spiral: Horus Station | PS4
- Fear the Wolves | Steam
- Fernz Gate | PS4, PS Vita
- Fire Pro Wrestling World | PS4
- Firewall Zero Hour | PS4
- Gate of Doom | PS4
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate | Switch
- Pato Box | PS4
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Shikhondo: Soul Eater | PS4, Xbox One
- Splash Blast Panic | PS4, Xbox One
- Strange Brigade | PS4, Xbox One
- Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition | PS4
- Switchblade | PS4
- The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour | PS4
- Torn | PSVR, PC
- Victor Vran Overkill Edition | Switch
- Viking Days | PSVR
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 | PS4
Wednesday, August 29
- 3on3 FreeStyle | Xbox One
- DayZ | Xbox One
- Twin Robots: Ultimate Edition | Xbox One
- Western 1849 Reloaded | Switch
Thursday, August 30
- Fall of Light: Darkest Edition | Switch
- Freedom Planet | Switch
- Haunted Dungeons: Hyakki Castle | PS4, Switch
- Instant Tennis | Switch
- Mini Metro | Switch
- Realpolitiks | Switch
- The Messenger | Switch
- The VideoKid | Switch
Friday, August 31
- Amnesia: Collection | Xbox One
- Claybook | PS4
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition | PS4
- Naruto To Boruto Shinobi Striker | PS4, Xbox One
- NBA 2K19: The Prelude | PS4
- Think Of The Children | PS4
- The VideoKid | Xbox One
- Two Point Hospital | Steam
Coming Soon
Tuesday, September 4
- 428: Shibuya Scramble | PS4
- Destiny 2: Forsaken | PC, PS4, Xbox One
- Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age | PS4
- God Wars: The Complete Legend | Switch
- Moonfall Ultimate | Switch
- Ninjin: Clash of Carrots | Switch
- Shadows Awakening | Xbox One
- Slime Rancher | Xbox One, PS4
- Son of a Witch | Switch
Thursday, September 6
- Broforce | Switch
- Kentucky Robo Chicken | Switch
- Lifeless Planet: Premiere Edition | Switch
Friday, September 7
- SNK Heroines Tag Team Frenzy | Switch
- Mummy Pinball | Switch
- Sigi - A Fart For Melusina | Switch
- Yo-Kai Watch Blasters: Red Cat Corps | 3DS
- Yo-Kai Watch Blasters: White Dog Squad | 3DS [Correction 11:16am—A previous version of this post incorrectly identified the Yo-Kai Watch platform as the Switch rather than the 3DS]
- NBA Live | PS4, Xbox One
- Spider-Man| PS4