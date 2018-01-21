The release calandar is ramping up with two of 2018's most anticipated games dropping this week: Dragon Ball FighterZ and Monster Hunter World.

I honestly can’t even begin to explain why a ridiculous anime adapted from a manga that originated decades ago about alien ape-men beating the crap out of one another and other progressively more colorful opponents still holds such sway. It’s Super Saiyan magic. The lasting power of Monster Hunter is easier to explain in comparison: anytime someone tells you they hate grinding in a game they’re lying.

But the already strong week is also bolstered by two great smaller releases in Celeste and Iconoclasts, the latter of which has earned itself a special place in my heart for not only taking seven years to create but making sure to be available on Vita, with cross-save and cross-buy no less, when it finally released. While both games will definitely scratch that retro-pixel itch, there’s much more to them than just that. Hopefully you took advantage of the last few weeks to clear out your backlog.

Here’s everything else that’s coming out:

Monday, January 22

ChromaGun — Switch

The Red Strings Club — PC

Tuesday, January 23

Subnautica — PC



Iconoclasts — PS4, Vita, PC, Mac

The Inpatient — PSVR

Lost Sphere — PS4, Switch, PC

Pokémon Crystal Version — 3DS

Shu — Switch

The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human — PS4

OK K.O.! Let’s Play Heroes — Xbox One, PS4

Assassin’s Creed Origins: The Hidden Ones DLC— Xbox One, PS4, PC

Wednesday, January 24

Wild Turkey Hunter — PS4

Xuan Yuan Sword: The Gate of Firmament — Xbox One

Legrand Legacy — PC

Zwei: The Arges Adventure — PC

Thursday, January 25

Celeste — PS4, Switch, PC

Laws of Machine — PS4

ZERO GUNNER 2 — Switch

STRIKERS1945 II — Switch

ATOMIK: RunGunJumpGun — Switch

Friday, January 26

Dragon Ball FighterZ — Xbox One, PS4, PC

Monster Hunter: World — Xbox One, PS4

Dustoff Heli Rescue 2 — Switch

Railway Empire — PC

Drift Zones — PS4

Coming Soon

Tuesday, January 30



Dissidia Final Fantasy NT — PS4

Cold Iron — Xbox One, PS4, PC

Wednesday, January 31

Strikers Edge — PS4

Thursday, February 1

Her Majesty’s SPIFFING — Switch

Island Flight Simulator — Switch

Night in the Woods — Switch

Friday, February 2

We Were Here Too — PC

Past Cure — Xbox One, PS4, PC

EA Sports UFC 3 — Xbox One, PS4

What else is coming out soon? Planning to play something on Steam or mobile? Tell us about it in the comments.