The release calandar is ramping up with two of 2018's most anticipated games dropping this week: Dragon Ball FighterZ and Monster Hunter World.
I honestly can’t even begin to explain why a ridiculous anime adapted from a manga that originated decades ago about alien ape-men beating the crap out of one another and other progressively more colorful opponents still holds such sway. It’s Super Saiyan magic. The lasting power of Monster Hunter is easier to explain in comparison: anytime someone tells you they hate grinding in a game they’re lying.
But the already strong week is also bolstered by two great smaller releases in Celeste and Iconoclasts, the latter of which has earned itself a special place in my heart for not only taking seven years to create but making sure to be available on Vita, with cross-save and cross-buy no less, when it finally released. While both games will definitely scratch that retro-pixel itch, there’s much more to them than just that. Hopefully you took advantage of the last few weeks to clear out your backlog.
Here’s everything else that’s coming out:
Monday, January 22
- ChromaGun — Switch
- The Red Strings Club — PC
Tuesday, January 23
- Subnautica — PC
- Iconoclasts — PS4, Vita, PC, Mac
- The Inpatient — PSVR
- Lost Sphere — PS4, Switch, PC
- Pokémon Crystal Version — 3DS
- Shu — Switch
- The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human — PS4
- OK K.O.! Let’s Play Heroes — Xbox One, PS4
- Assassin’s Creed Origins: The Hidden Ones DLC— Xbox One, PS4, PC
Wednesday, January 24
- Wild Turkey Hunter — PS4
- Xuan Yuan Sword: The Gate of Firmament — Xbox One
- Legrand Legacy — PC
- Zwei: The Arges Adventure — PC
Thursday, January 25
- Celeste — PS4, Switch, PC
- Laws of Machine — PS4
- ZERO GUNNER 2 — Switch
- STRIKERS1945 II — Switch
- ATOMIK: RunGunJumpGun — Switch
Friday, January 26
- Dragon Ball FighterZ — Xbox One, PS4, PC
- Monster Hunter: World — Xbox One, PS4
- Dustoff Heli Rescue 2 — Switch
- Railway Empire — PC
- Drift Zones — PS4
Coming Soon
Tuesday, January 30
- Dissidia Final Fantasy NT — PS4
- Cold Iron — Xbox One, PS4, PC
Wednesday, January 31
- Strikers Edge — PS4
Thursday, February 1
- Her Majesty’s SPIFFING — Switch
- Island Flight Simulator — Switch
- Night in the Woods — Switch
Friday, February 2
- We Were Here Too — PC
- Past Cure — Xbox One, PS4, PC
- EA Sports UFC 3 — Xbox One, PS4
