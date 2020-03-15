The Week In Games: Doom And Animal Crossing Are Coming To Save Us All

The world is a strange, scary and depressing place right now. And it shows no signs of improving anytime soon. Luckily, Doom Eternal and Animal Crossing: New Horizons are dropping this week to help everyone take a break from all the bad news.
After months of people celebrating Doomguy and Isabelle’s amazing friendship, it felt only right to invite a bunch of Animal Crossing characters and demons from Doom together for one big party. Social distancing isn’t important for demons and animals, they are safe from the virus. (And Doomguy is Doomguy, he’s basically unkillable and also loves washing his hands.)
Beyond Doom and Animal Crossing, other stuff is coming out too. Check out the full list below:
Monday, March 16
- Deep Diving Adventures | Switch
- Super Bit Blaster XL | Switch
- The Strange Realm Of Mine | Switch
- Chop Is Dish | PS4
- Slay The Bigies | PC
- WoMen In Science | PC
- Chronicle: Unit Eight | PC
- DragonScales 6: Love and Redemption | PC
- Bone Marrow | PC
- Weed Farmer Simulator | PC
- Encore Classic Card Games | PC
- Where In The World Is Carmen Sandiego? | PC
- Democratic Socialism Simulator | PC, Mac
Tuesday, March 17
- Overpass | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Kamiko | PS4
- La-Mulana 1 & 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- R.B.I Baseball 20 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- MLB The Show 20 | PS4
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package | PS4
- Knight Swap | Switch
- Rainbow, Toilets & Unicorns | PS4
- Apocalypse, Wow! | PC, Mac
- Pillars Of Dust | PC
- Beardy McStrongarm | PC
- Zombie Mutant DNA | PC
- Golf Extreme | PC
Wednesday, March 18
- Explosive Jake | PS4, Xbox One, PS Vita
- Top Speed: Drag & Fast Racing | Switch
- Battle Ram | PC
- Black Blood | PC
- Dunk Lords | PC
- Dwarf Shop | PC
Thursday, March 19
- TT Isle Of Man: Ride On The Edge 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- lttle Dew 2+ | Switch
- SeaBed | Switch
- Silent World | Switch, PC
- Dezatopia | Switch
- The Secret Order: Shadow Breach | Switch
- Nerdook Bundle Vol. 1 | Switch
- Factotum 90 | Switch
- Ghost Sweeper | Switch
- Beyond Enemy Lines: Essentials | Switch
- A Pluge Into Darkness | PC
- Chronicles Of Daneya | PC
- Legends Of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Master | PC, Mac
- Panzer Corps 2 | PC
- Tiny Bunny | PC
- Overrun | PC
Friday, March 20
- Doom 64 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Doom Eternal | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons | Switch
- Mist Hunter | Switch
- Pooplers | Switch
- Lust For Darkness: Dawn Edition | Switch
- Diabolic | Switch
- Quell Memento | Switch
- Party Arena: Board Game Battler | PC
- Solar Warden | PC
- Topang | PC
- Night Road | PC
- Return To Sender | PC
- DarkStory Online | PC
- Out Of The Park Baseball 21 | PC
- Plastris | PC
- Slayers For Hire | PC
- Chickduck and Catduck | PC
Saturday, March 21
- Crazy Puzzle | PC