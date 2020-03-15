The Week In Games: Doom And Animal Crossing Are Coming To Save Us All

Image : Bethesda/Nintendo

The world is a strange, scary and depressing place right now. And it shows no signs of improving anytime soon. Luckily, Doom Eternal and Animal Crossing: New Horizons are dropping this week to help everyone take a break from all the bad news.



After months of people celebrating Doomguy and Isabelle’s amazing friendship, it felt only right to invite a bunch of Animal Crossing characters and demons from Doom together for one big party. Social distancing isn’t important for demons and animals, they are safe from the virus. (And Doomguy is Doomguy, he’s basically unkillable and also loves washing his hands.)

Advertisement

Beyond Doom and Animal Crossing, other stuff is coming out too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, March 16

Deep Diving Adventures | Switch

Super Bit Blaster XL | Switch

The Strange Realm Of Mine | Switch

Chop Is Dish | PS4

Slay The Bigies | PC

WoMen In Science | PC

Chronicle: Unit Eight | PC

DragonScales 6: Love and Redemption | PC

Bone Marrow | PC

Weed Farmer Simulator | PC

Encore Classic Card Games | PC

Where In The World Is Carmen Sandiego? | PC

Democratic Socialism Simulator | PC, Mac

Tuesday, March 17

Overpass | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Kamiko | PS4

La-Mulana 1 & 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

R.B.I Baseball 20 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

MLB The Show 20 | PS4

Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package | PS4

Knight Swap | Switch

Rainbow, Toilets & Unicorns | PS4

Apocalypse, Wow! | PC, Mac

Pillars Of Dust | PC

Beardy McStrongarm | PC

Zombie Mutant DNA | PC

Golf Extreme | PC

Wednesday, March 18

Explosive Jake | PS4, Xbox One, PS Vita

Top Speed: Drag & Fast Racing | Switch

Battle Ram | PC

Black Blood | PC

Dunk Lords | PC

Dwarf Shop | PC

Thursday, March 19

TT Isle Of Man: Ride On The Edge 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

lttle Dew 2+ | Switch

SeaBed | Switch

Silent World | Switch, PC

Dezatopia | Switch

The Secret Order: Shadow Breach | Switch

Nerdook Bundle Vol. 1 | Switch

Factotum 90 | Switch

Ghost Sweeper | Switch

Beyond Enemy Lines: Essentials | Switch

A Pluge Into Darkness | PC



Chronicles Of Daneya | PC

Legends Of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Master | PC, Mac

Panzer Corps 2 | PC

Tiny Bunny | PC

Overrun | PC

Friday, March 20

Doom 64 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Doom Eternal | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Animal Crossing: New Horizons | Switch

Mist Hunter | Switch

Pooplers | Switch

Lust For Darkness: Dawn Edition | Switch

Diabolic | Switch

Quell Memento | Switch

Party Arena: Board Game Battler | PC

Solar Warden | PC

Topang | PC

Night Road | PC

Return To Sender | PC

DarkStory Online | PC

Out Of The Park Baseball 21 | PC

Plastris | PC

Slayers For Hire | PC

Chickduck and Catduck | PC

Saturday, March 21