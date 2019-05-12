Another week, another list of games coming out. The big one this week is Rage 2, which is a sequel that I really wanted but I doubt many others wanted. It is really nice of Bethesda, Id and Avalanche Studios to make a game for me and like 12 other people. Thanks!



I really loved the first Rage. Yeah, it ain’t perfect, but it has John Goodman in it, lets you kill people with a boomerang and looked amazing at the time. A bigger, more action-packed sequel with better vehicle gameplay sounds perfect.

Beyond Rage 2, there is a smattering of console and PC games releasing throughout the week. For some reason, we are getting another Bubsy game. I don’t know who bought the last one, but I blame them. The colorful world of Steven Universe comes to the Switch later this week in Steven Universe Save The Light.

Other stuff is coming out this week! Check out the list below:



Monday May 13

Thea 2: The Shattering | PC

Bone Voyage | PC

Deadly Path | PC

Tuesday May 14

Cytus Alpha | Switch

Sniper Elite V2 Remastered | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

A Plague Tale: Innocence | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Rage 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Rock Of Ages II: Bigger And Boulder | Switch

Figment | PS4

Blades Of Time | Switch

Darkwood | PS4

Redout | Switch

Feudal Alloy | PS4

Evil Defenders | Switch

Risk System | PC, Mac

Sumatra: Fate Of Yandi | PC

Board Quizz Adventure | PC

Wednesday May 15

Undead Horde | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Quar: Infernal Machines | PS4

Feudal Alloy | Xbox One

Delivered! | PC

Iron Marines | PC, Mac

Necrolance | PC

Crimson Souls | PC

Thursday May 16

Darkwood | Switch

Bubsy: Paws On Fire! | PS4, PC

Daedalus The Awakening of Golden Jazz | PS4, Switch, PC

Surviving Mars: Green Planet | PC

Castlevania Anniversary Collection | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Project Nimbus: Code Mirai | Switch

Dark Future: Blood Red States | PC

Octogeddon | Switch

39 Days To Mars | Switch

The Padre | PS4

Guilty Gear | PS4

Koral | Switch

GUILTY GEAR XX ACCENT CORE PLUS R | Switch

Thief Simulator | Switch

Pocket League Story | Switch

Flux | PC

DISONANTE | PC

The Fifth Horseman | PC

Irony Curtain: From Matryoshka With Love | PC, Mac

Tubetastic World Splashfest | PC

Adventure Cop | PC

Friday May 17

Darkwood | Xbox One

Akane | Switch

Dragon’s Lair Trilogy | Xbox One

Steven Universe Save The Light & OK K.O.! Let’s Play Heroes Combo | Switch

There’s A Butcher Around | PC

Gravitura | PC, Mac

OldWar | PC

Dark Fantasy 2: Jigsaw Puzzle | PC, Mac

Magician Of Fire | PC

Saturday May 18

Generals & Rulers | PC

They Came From The Sky | PC

Mundus - Impossible Universe 2 | PC

The Red Prison | PC

Sunday May 19