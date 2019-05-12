Another week, another list of games coming out. The big one this week is Rage 2, which is a sequel that I really wanted but I doubt many others wanted. It is really nice of Bethesda, Id and Avalanche Studios to make a game for me and like 12 other people. Thanks!
I really loved the first Rage. Yeah, it ain’t perfect, but it has John Goodman in it, lets you kill people with a boomerang and looked amazing at the time. A bigger, more action-packed sequel with better vehicle gameplay sounds perfect.
Beyond Rage 2, there is a smattering of console and PC games releasing throughout the week. For some reason, we are getting another Bubsy game. I don’t know who bought the last one, but I blame them. The colorful world of Steven Universe comes to the Switch later this week in Steven Universe Save The Light.
Other stuff is coming out this week! Check out the list below:
Monday May 13
- Thea 2: The Shattering | PC
- Bone Voyage | PC
- Deadly Path | PC
Tuesday May 14
- Cytus Alpha | Switch
- Sniper Elite V2 Remastered | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- A Plague Tale: Innocence | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Rage 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Rock Of Ages II: Bigger And Boulder | Switch
- Figment | PS4
- Blades Of Time | Switch
- Darkwood | PS4
- Redout | Switch
- Feudal Alloy | PS4
- Evil Defenders | Switch
- Risk System | PC, Mac
- Sumatra: Fate Of Yandi | PC
- Board Quizz Adventure | PC
Wednesday May 15
- Undead Horde | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Quar: Infernal Machines | PS4
- Feudal Alloy | Xbox One
- Delivered! | PC
- Iron Marines | PC, Mac
- Necrolance | PC
- Crimson Souls | PC
Thursday May 16
- Darkwood | Switch
- Bubsy: Paws On Fire! | PS4, PC
- Daedalus The Awakening of Golden Jazz | PS4, Switch, PC
- Surviving Mars: Green Planet | PC
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Project Nimbus: Code Mirai | Switch
- Dark Future: Blood Red States | PC
- Octogeddon | Switch
- 39 Days To Mars | Switch
- The Padre | PS4
- Guilty Gear | PS4
- Koral | Switch
- GUILTY GEAR XX ACCENT CORE PLUS R | Switch
- Thief Simulator | Switch
- Pocket League Story | Switch
- Flux | PC
- DISONANTE | PC
- The Fifth Horseman | PC
- Irony Curtain: From Matryoshka With Love | PC, Mac
- Tubetastic World Splashfest | PC
- Adventure Cop | PC
Friday May 17
- Darkwood | Xbox One
- Akane | Switch
- Dragon’s Lair Trilogy | Xbox One
- Steven Universe Save The Light & OK K.O.! Let’s Play Heroes Combo | Switch
- There’s A Butcher Around | PC
- Gravitura | PC, Mac
- OldWar | PC
- Dark Fantasy 2: Jigsaw Puzzle | PC, Mac
- Magician Of Fire | PC
Saturday May 18
- Generals & Rulers | PC
- They Came From The Sky | PC
- Mundus - Impossible Universe 2 | PC
- The Red Prison | PC
Sunday May 19
- Robo Run | PC