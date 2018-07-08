It’s very hot right now, so I guess it’s time for a hot week of games.

There are a lot of thinks I am excited for this week. The Lion’s Song is hitting the Switch, an adventurous Captain Toad is coming to the Switch, and Octopath Traveler is finally coming out, also on the Switch. This, uh, might be a good week to own a Switch.

That’s not to suggest that there aren’t some other things coming out as well. Defiance 2050 is on the consoles starting Tuesday, and there are some Warhams smashing sledges into the Xbox One later in the week. It’s a weird intermediary time for a fall that seems to be absolutely jam-packed. You can also take a breather. Just calm down, don’t buy anything, and breathe that sweet summer heat.

Anyway, here’s a short list of games coming out in the next week or so.

Monday, July 9

Another World | Switch



Pato Box | Switch



Tuesday, July 10

20XX | Switch



Blacksea Odyssey | PS4



Bomber Crew | Xbox One, Switch



Defiance 2050 | PS4, Xbox One



Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC



Muddledash | Switch, PC



MXGP Pro | PS4, Xbox One



Neverout | Switch



Shining Resonance Refrain | PS4, Xbox One, Switch



The Lion’s Song | Switch



Wednesday, July 11

20XX | Xbox One



Ghost 1.0 | Xbox One



Super Destronaut DX | Xbox One



Warhammer: Vermintide 2 | Xbox One



Thursday, July 12

Express Raider | Switch



Fill-a-Pix: Phil’s Epic Adventure | Switch



Ghost 1.0 | Switch



Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?! | Switch



NeoGeo The Super Spy | Switch



Radio Hammer Station | Switch



Star Story: The Horizon Escape | Switch



Super Volley Blast | Switch



Friday, July 13

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker | Switch, 3DS



Darts Up | Switch



Earthfall | PS4, Xbox One



Epic Loon | Switch



Gekido: Kintaro’s Revenge | Xbox One



Insane Robots | Xbox One



Octopath Traveler | Switch



Super Destronaut DX | Switch



The Spectrum Retreat | Xbox One



Coming Soon

Tuesday, July 17

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion | Xbox One, Switch



Sonic Mania Plus | PS4, Xbox One, Switch



Tempest 4000 | PS4, Xbox One



Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded | PS4, Switch



Wednesday, July 18

The Mooseman | Switch



Vertical Strike Endless Challenge | Switch



Thursday, July 19

Frost | Switch



Tanzia | Switch



Friday, July 20