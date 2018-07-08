It’s very hot right now, so I guess it’s time for a hot week of games.
There are a lot of thinks I am excited for this week. The Lion’s Song is hitting the Switch, an adventurous Captain Toad is coming to the Switch, and Octopath Traveler is finally coming out, also on the Switch. This, uh, might be a good week to own a Switch.
That’s not to suggest that there aren’t some other things coming out as well. Defiance 2050 is on the consoles starting Tuesday, and there are some Warhams smashing sledges into the Xbox One later in the week. It’s a weird intermediary time for a fall that seems to be absolutely jam-packed. You can also take a breather. Just calm down, don’t buy anything, and breathe that sweet summer heat.
Anyway, here’s a short list of games coming out in the next week or so.
Monday, July 9
- Another World | Switch
- Pato Box | Switch
Tuesday, July 10
- 20XX | Switch
- Blacksea Odyssey | PS4
- Bomber Crew | Xbox One, Switch
- Defiance 2050 | PS4, Xbox One
- Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Muddledash | Switch, PC
- MXGP Pro | PS4, Xbox One
- Neverout | Switch
- Shining Resonance Refrain | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- The Lion’s Song | Switch
Wednesday, July 11
- 20XX | Xbox One
- Ghost 1.0 | Xbox One
- Super Destronaut DX | Xbox One
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 | Xbox One
Thursday, July 12
- Express Raider | Switch
- Fill-a-Pix: Phil’s Epic Adventure | Switch
- Ghost 1.0 | Switch
- Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?! | Switch
- NeoGeo The Super Spy | Switch
- Radio Hammer Station | Switch
- Star Story: The Horizon Escape | Switch
- Super Volley Blast | Switch
Friday, July 13
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker | Switch, 3DS
- Darts Up | Switch
- Earthfall | PS4, Xbox One
- Epic Loon | Switch
- Gekido: Kintaro’s Revenge | Xbox One
- Insane Robots | Xbox One
- Octopath Traveler | Switch
- Super Destronaut DX | Switch
- The Spectrum Retreat | Xbox One
Coming Soon
Tuesday, July 17
- Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion | Xbox One, Switch
- Sonic Mania Plus | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Tempest 4000 | PS4, Xbox One
- Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded | PS4, Switch
Wednesday, July 18
- The Mooseman | Switch
- Vertical Strike Endless Challenge | Switch
Thursday, July 19
- Frost | Switch
- Tanzia | Switch
Friday, July 20
- Heroki | Switch
- Spheroids | Switch
- VSR: Void Space Racing | Switch