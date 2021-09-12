I feel like I’ve seen 200 trailers for this game, but finally, Deathloop is out on PS5 and PC later this week.
I can’t believe I still haven’t wrapped up Ghost of Tsushima. I didn’t realize how big that game is and how much I had left to do and see. At this point, I’ll probably not get it done before Deathloop and I ain’t waiting to play Deathloop. This is probably bad news for Jin and the people of Tsushima. I’ll get back to you soon. I swear...
Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:
Tuesday, September 14
- Flaskoman | Xbox One
- Deathloop | PS5, PC
- Cruis’n Blast | Switch
- Colors Live | Switch
- Honey, I Joined A Cult | PC
- Era of Newborns | PC
Wednesday, September 15
- Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town | PC
- Fire Commander | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Merek’s Market | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Flynn: Son of Crimson | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Dustwind: The Last Resort | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Mr. Pumpkin 2: Kowloon Walled City | Xbox One
- Titan Chaser | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Omen of Sorrow | Xbox One
- Arkan: The Dog Adventurer | Xbox Series X/S
- Between Time: Escape Room | Switch
- Mindcell | Switch
- Timberborn | PC, Mac
- Age of Darkness: Final Stand | PC
- Gas Station Simulator | PC
Thursday, September 16
- Gamedec | PC
- Metallic Child | Switch, PC
- Project Winter | PS4, Switch
- Skatebird | Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- The Amazing Circus | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Eastward | Switch, PC, Mac
- Murder Diaries | Switch, PC
- Classic Logical Bundle (4in1) | Switch
- Endless Puzzle Fun Collection | Switch
- Project Winter | Switch
- Bubble Shooter FX | Switch
- Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Texas Hold’em | Switch
- Beyond Enemy Lines: Remastered Edition | Switch
- Elva the Eco Dragon | Switch
- Metallic Child | Switch
- Match 3 Adventure | Switch
- Push-Ups Workout | Switch
- Razion EX | Switch
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship | PC
- The Depths: Prehistoric Survival | PC
Friday, September 17
- Earth Marines | Xbox One
- Tails of Iron | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Dojoran | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Aragami 2 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Severed Steel | PC
- TOEM: A Photo Adventure | PS5, Switch, PC
- Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom | Switch
- Nexomon | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- Apsulov: End of Gods | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Murder Diaries | Xbox One
- Marble Parkour | Switch
- Galactic Invasion | Switch
- Love Colors | Switch
Saturday, September 18
- Song in the Smoke | PS4, PC
- Squabble | Switch
