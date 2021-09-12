I feel like I’ve seen 200 trailers for this game, but finally, Deathloop is out on PS5 and PC later this week.

I can’t believe I still haven’t wrapped up Ghost of Tsushima. I didn’t realize how big that game is and how much I had left to do and see. At this point, I’ll probably not get it done before Deathloop and I ain’t waiting to play Deathloop. This is probably bad news for Jin and the people of Tsushima. I’ll get back to you soon. I swear...

Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:

Tuesday, September 14

Flaskoman | Xbox One

Deathloop | PS5, PC

Cruis’n Blast | Switch

Colors Live | Switch

Honey, I Joined A Cult | PC

Era of Newborns | PC

Wednesday, September 15

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town | PC

Fire Commander | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Merek’s Market | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Flynn: Son of Crimson | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

| Dustwind: The Last Resort | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Mr. Pumpkin 2: Kowloon Walled City | Xbox One

Titan Chaser | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Omen of Sorrow | Xbox One

Arkan: The Dog Adventurer | Xbox Series X/S

Between Time: Escape Room | Switch

Mindcell | Switch

Timberborn | PC, Mac

Age of Darkness: Final Stand | PC

Gas Station Simulator | PC

Thursday, September 16

Game dec | PC

Metallic Child | Switch, PC

Project Winter | PS4, Switch

Skatebird | Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

The Amazing Circus | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Eastward | Switch, PC, Mac

Murder Diaries | Switch, PC

Classic Logical Bundle (4in1) | Switch

Endless Puzzle Fun Collection | Switch

Bubble Shooter FX | Switch

Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Texas Hold’em | Switch

Beyond Enemy Lines: Remastered Edition | Switch

Elva the Eco Dragon | Switch

Match 3 Adventure | Switch

Push-Ups Workout | Switch

Razion EX | Switch



WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship | PC

The Depths: Prehistoric Survival | PC

Friday, September 1 7

Earth Marines | Xbox One

Tails of Iron | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Dojoran | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Aragami 2 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Severed Steel | PC

TOEM: A Photo Adventure | PS5, Switch, PC

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom | Switch

Nexomon | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

Apsulov: End of Gods | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Murder Diaries | Xbox One

Marble Parkour | Switch

Galactic Invasion | Switch

Love Colors | Switch

Saturday, September 18

Song in the Smoke | PS4, PC

Squabble | Switch



