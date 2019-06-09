Weird. Not much coming out this week. It is almost like some giant gaming event is sucking away everyone’s attention. Hmmm... Weird.

I wonder if we will get any surprise game releases during E3? You know, those moments when a person walks onto a stage, teases a game and then goes “It’s out now!” or “It’s coming out tomorrow!” I would love to see a company do it differently one time. Come out, show a cool game and then go “It’s been out for like four days, but you all didn’t know because we didn’t promote or anything.”

While this is a mostly dead week, thanks to E3, there are a few interesting releases. A new state comes to American Truck Simulator. Blaster Master Zero makes its way to PC later this week and for Leisure Suit Larry fans I guess you get a new game this week too. There must be Leisure Suit Larry fans out there, right? Someone is buying these games.

Other stuff is coming out this week! Check out the list below:



Monday June 10

CoderBear | PC, Mac

Super Friends Party | PC

Mister Burnhouse | PC

Call Of Fries | PC

Creation And Conquest: The Future War | PC

Tuesday June 11

Mushroom Cats | PC

Horizon Shift ‘81 | PS4, PC, Mac

Dragon Star Varnir | PS4

Battle Worlds: Kronos | Switch

Voxel Bot | PC

Flux Caves | PC, Mac

American Truck Simulator -Washington State DLC | PC, Mac

Glad Valakas: Cyberban | PC

JoustMaina | PC

Wednesday June 12

Adventures Of Bertram Fiddle: Ep. 2 | Xbox One

2URVIVE | Xbox One

ZIC: Survival | PC

Flying Slime! | PC

Thursday June 13

Doodle God Evolution | Xbox One

Depixition | PC, Mac

Superstar Hero | PC, Mac

PUM | PC

HeroOfMetal - Ep 1 | PC

Animal Notes | PC

Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don’t Dry | Switch

Enchanted In The Moonlight - Kiryu, Chikage & Yukinojo | Switch

Enchanted In The Moonlight- Miyabi. Kyoga & Samon | Switch

Please Don’t Touch Anything: Classic | Switch

Radiation City | Switch

PlataGO! Super Platform Game Maker | Switch

Friday June 14

God Wars: The Complete Legend | PC

Dead Dungeon | Switch

Hexologic | Xbox One

Plagueworld | PC

Ninja Run | PC

Summer Sports Games | PC

Blaster Master Zero | PC

Diggerman | PC

Verlet Swing | Switch

Vosaria: Lair Of The Forgotten | Switch

Saturday June 15

Hardcore Parkour | PC

Sunday June 16