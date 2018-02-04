It’s a credit to how far video games have come that there are now so many of them worth remaking and updating.
I’ve been skeptical of the Shadow of the Colossus remake since it was announced. Having replayed the original recently, I can say it still holds up, even if the controls are a mess. All of it adds to the general feeling of chaos. But the remake has managed to walk the line between improving the past and still accurately paying tribute to it. Wandering through the land of the colossi seeing blades of grass and lush foliage adds a newer, deeper dimension to the world that truly makes it worth revisiting. And again, the controls have been fixed for anyone who couldn’t get over the torturous camera finagling and jumping of the original.
Mercenary Kings also gets an update this week, while Dragon Quest Builders, an underrated building sim from a couple years back, finally gets a second life on the Nintendo Switch. With three thriving platforms in addition to PC, this winter has been better than most when it comes to new releases.
Here’s everything else that’s coming out:
Tuesday, February 6
- Dandara — Xbox One, PS4, Switch
- Marooners — Xbox One, PS4
- Shadow of the Colossus — PS4
- Closers — PC
- Bleed 2 — PS4
- Dragon Sinker — PS4, Vita
- Mercenary Kings Reloaded Edition — Xbox One, PS4
Wednesday, February 7
- Little Triangle — Xbox One
- Pinstripe — Xbox One
- DYE — Xbox One
- Bleed 2 — Xbox One
- The Darkside Detective — Switch
Thursday, February 8
- Aegis Defenders — PS4, Switch
- ATOMIK: RunGunJumpGun — Switch
- Disc Jam — Switch
- Civilization VI: Rise and Fall — PC
- Octogeddon — PC
- Rust — PC
- Heroine Anthem Zero Episode 1 — PS4
Friday, February 9
- Dragon Quest Builders — Switch
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia — PS4
- Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[st] — PS4, PS3, Vita
- Starpoint Gemini Warlords — Xbox One
- Overdriven Reloaded: Special Edition — Xbox One
- Quantic Pinball — Xbox One
Coming Soon
Tuesday, February 13
- Dynasty Warriors 9 — Xbox One, PS4, PC
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance — Xbox One, PS4, PC
- Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame — Xbox One, PS4, Switch, PC
- Owlboy — Xbox One, PS4, Switch
- Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology — 3DS
- The Fall Part 2: Unbound — Switch
- The Longest Five Minutes — Switch
- Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame — Switch
Wednesday, February 14
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II — PC
Thursday, February 15
- A Certain Magical Virtual-On — PS4, Vita
Secret of Mana — PS4, Vita, PC
Friday, February 16
- Bayonetta — Switch
- Bayonetta 2 — Switch
- Fe — Xbox One, PS4, Switch, PC
What else is coming out soon? Planning to play something on Steam or mobile? Tell us about it in the comments.
