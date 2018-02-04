It’s a credit to how far video games have come that there are now so many of them worth remaking and updating.

I’ve been skeptical of the Shadow of the Colossus remake since it was announced. Having replayed the original recently, I can say it still holds up, even if the controls are a mess. All of it adds to the general feeling of chaos. But the remake has managed to walk the line between improving the past and still accurately paying tribute to it. Wandering through the land of the colossi seeing blades of grass and lush foliage adds a newer, deeper dimension to the world that truly makes it worth revisiting. And again, the controls have been fixed for anyone who couldn’t get over the torturous camera finagling and jumping of the original.

Mercenary Kings also gets an update this week, while Dragon Quest Builders, an underrated building sim from a couple years back, finally gets a second life on the Nintendo Switch. With three thriving platforms in addition to PC, this winter has been better than most when it comes to new releases.

Here’s everything else that’s coming out:

Tuesday, February 6

Dandara — Xbox One, PS4, Switch



Marooners — Xbox One, PS4



Shadow of the Colossus — PS4



Closers — PC

Bleed 2 — PS4

Dragon Sinker — PS4, Vita

Mercenary Kings Reloaded Edition — Xbox One, PS4

Wednesday, February 7

Little Triangle — Xbox One

Pinstripe — Xbox One

DYE — Xbox One



Bleed 2 — Xbox One

The Darkside Detective — Switch

Thursday, February 8

Aegis Defenders — PS4, Switch



ATOMIK: RunGunJumpGun — Switch



Disc Jam — Switch



Civilization VI: Rise and Fall — PC

Octogeddon — PC

Rust — PC

Heroine Anthem Zero Episode 1 — PS4

Friday, February 9

Dragon Quest Builders — Switch



The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia — PS4

Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[st] — PS4, PS3, Vita

Starpoint Gemini Warlords — Xbox One

Overdriven Reloaded: Special Edition — Xbox One

Quantic Pinball — Xbox One

Coming Soon

Tuesday, February 13



Dynasty Warriors 9 — Xbox One, PS4, PC

Kingdom Come: Deliverance — Xbox One, PS4, PC

Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame — Xbox One, PS4, Switch, PC

Owlboy — Xbox One, PS4, Switch

Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology — 3DS

The Fall Part 2: Unbound — Switch

The Longest Five Minutes — Switch

Wednesday, February 14

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II — PC

Thursday, February 15

A Certain Magical Virtual-On — PS4, Vita

Secret of Mana — PS4, Vita, PC



Friday, February 16

Bayonetta — Switch

Bayonetta 2 — Switch

Fe — Xbox One, PS4, Switch, PC

What else is coming out soon? Planning to play something on Steam or mobile? Tell us about it in the comments.