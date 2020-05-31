The Week In Games: Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics Can't Come Soon Enough

Screenshot : Nintendo

I’m so ready to just relax with my girlfriend, turn off the news for a few hours and play 51 games on our Switch.

Of course, I’ll turn the news back on right after we are done. And if I’m being honest, I won’t’ really escape any of this. I check Twitter all the time. I live on the internet. It’s impossible to escape. And that’s fine. Because we all should be watching. This isn’t going away anytime soon. The United States has a problem. It has had this problem for a long time. Black people in this country continue to die for no reason at the hands of overpowered and underpunished cops. And no amount of worldwide classic games, not even 51, can or should distract any of us from that reality.

Monday, June 1

Do Not Feed The Monkeys | Switch

Star Runner | PC



DeepSea | PC

Box Voyage | PC



HARTS ISLAND | PC

Fear of The Dark | PC

Space Simulation Toolkit | PC

Apoc Runner | PC

Tuesday, June 2

Liberated | Switch

Valorant | PC

Knight’s Maze | PC

Wednesday, June 3

Awesome Pea | Xbox One

Depth of Extinction | Xbox One

Enchartress | PC

Quest 4 Papa: Reloaded | PC

Fareo: Shadowlands | PC

Thursday, June 4

Tour de France 2020 | PS4, Xbox One

Depth Of Extinction | Switch

The TakeOver | Switch

Swamp Castle | PC, Mac

Elly’s Cake Cafe | PC

Opening Up | PC

Friday, June 5

Outbuddies DX| Xbox One

The Outer Worlds | Switch

Cyber Protocol | Xbox One, PC

Strawberry Vinegar | Switch

We Were Here Together | Xbox One

Tcheo in the Castle of Lucio | Xbox One

Rigid Force Redux | Xbox One, Switch

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics | Switch

Command & Conquer Remastered Collection | PC

Knight Squad | Switch

They Came From The Sky | Switch

Bridge Strike | Switch

Pinball Lockdown | Switch

Ninja Scarf | PC

The Vox: Tower Defense | PC

Carrier Battles 4 Guadalcanal | PC, Mac

Kharon’s Crypt - Even Death May Die | PC

Burning Knight | PC, Mac

Virus Blast | PC

Saturday, June 6

Potata: Fairy Flower | Switch

Super Holobunnies: Pause Cafe | Switch

Paradox | PC

Sunday, June 7