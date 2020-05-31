The Week In Games: Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics Can't Come Soon Enough

I’m so ready to just relax with my girlfriend, turn off the news for a few hours and play 51 games on our Switch.
Of course, I’ll turn the news back on right after we are done. And if I’m being honest, I won’t’ really escape any of this. I check Twitter all the time. I live on the internet. It’s impossible to escape. And that’s fine. Because we all should be watching. This isn’t going away anytime soon. The United States has a problem. It has had this problem for a long time. Black people in this country continue to die for no reason at the hands of overpowered and underpunished cops. And no amount of worldwide classic games, not even 51, can or should distract any of us from that reality.
Monday, June 1
- Do Not Feed The Monkeys | Switch
- Star Runner | PC
- DeepSea | PC
- Box Voyage | PC
- HARTS ISLAND | PC
- Fear of The Dark | PC
- Space Simulation Toolkit | PC
- Apoc Runner | PC
Tuesday, June 2
- Liberated | Switch
- Valorant | PC
- Knight’s Maze | PC
Wednesday, June 3
- Awesome Pea | Xbox One
- Depth of Extinction | Xbox One
- Enchartress | PC
- Quest 4 Papa: Reloaded | PC
- Fareo: Shadowlands | PC
Thursday, June 4
- Tour de France 2020 | PS4, Xbox One
- Depth Of Extinction | Switch
- The TakeOver | Switch
- Swamp Castle | PC, Mac
- Elly’s Cake Cafe | PC
- Opening Up | PC
Friday, June 5
- Outbuddies DX| Xbox One
- The Outer Worlds | Switch
- Cyber Protocol | Xbox One, PC
- Strawberry Vinegar | Switch
- We Were Here Together | Xbox One
- Tcheo in the Castle of Lucio | Xbox One
- Rigid Force Redux | Xbox One, Switch
- Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics | Switch
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection | PC
- Knight Squad | Switch
- They Came From The Sky | Switch
- Bridge Strike | Switch
- Pinball Lockdown | Switch
- Ninja Scarf | PC
- The Vox: Tower Defense | PC
- Carrier Battles 4 Guadalcanal | PC, Mac
- Kharon’s Crypt - Even Death May Die | PC
- Burning Knight | PC, Mac
- Virus Blast | PC
Saturday, June 6
- Potata: Fairy Flower | Switch
- Super Holobunnies: Pause Cafe | Switch
- Paradox | PC
Sunday, June 7
- Autumn-Chess | PC