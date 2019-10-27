The Week In Games: Busting Makes Luigi Feel Good

Luigi we all love you and your funny antics. But we also love sending you into scary and haunted places and making you catch ghosts. I’m so sorry, but you have to do it all again in Luigi’s Mansion 3, releasing this week for Nintendo Switch.



Spooky ghost stories! Do you folks have any? Personally, I’ve experienced some strange and weird stuff in my life, but I don’t think I have any ghost stories. I do remember hearing whispers once in my old house and thinking to myself “Oh..ghosts!” But it was actually just a TV that had its volume super low. No ghosts. Maybe one day I’ll encounter some ghosts?

Beyond Luigi’s Mansion 3 hitting Switch next week, Afterparty releases for all the major platforms. In Afterparty, the new game from the developers behind Oxenfree, you have to drink your way out of Hell with the help of a friend! There’s also the remastered versions of Aladdin and The Lion King, which include different versions of these classic Disney games. And for fans of crappy cars, Jalopy is coming to Xbox One towards the end of the week.

And other stuff is coming out this week! Check out the list below:



Monday, October 28

Xeno Crisis | PS4, Switch, PC, Mac

Door Kickers: Action Squad | Switch

Travel Mosaics 10: Spooky Halloween | PC, Mac

Last Shark Standing | PC

The Lost Cave Of The Ozarks | PC

Highway Game | Pc

URO2 | PC

SushiParty 2 | PC

Tuesday, October 29

Police Chase | Xbox One

Dusk Diver | PS4, Switch

Afterparty | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Disney Classic Games: Aladdin And The Lion King | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

| PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC Super Monkey Ball: Bana na Blitz HD | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Disgaea 4 Complete+ | PS4, Switch

Close To The Sun | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Harvest Moon: Mad Dash | PS4, Switch

Resident Evil 5 | Switch

Resident Evil 6 | Switch

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & The Secret Hideout | PS4, Switch, PC

Vampyr | Switch

140 | Switch

THOTH | Switch

Polyroll | Switch

Earthfall: Alien Horde | Switch

Mind Your Manas | PC, Mac

Rampage Miami | PC

Wednesday, October 30

Xeno Crisis | Xbox One

Inferno 2+ | Xbox One

Spaceland | Switch

Air | PC

I Will Eat You | PC

Incredible Dracula: The Ice Kingdom | PC

Pixamal Zoo | PC

Thursday, October 31

Tokyo Dark | Switch

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Ghost Parade | PS4, Switch, PC

The Wanderer: Frankenstein’s Creature | PC, Mac

Castle Costume | PS4

Sky Gamblers: Storm Raiders 2 | Switch

Mononoke Slashdown | Switch

Yuri | Switch

Flan | Switch

The Big Journey | Switch

Otokomizu | Switch

Agony | Switch

Time Of The Moon | PC

Lee Inside TV | PC

In The Bag | PC

3x64 | PC

Fear The Dark Unknown | PC

Soul Reaper | PC, Mac

Friday, November 1