The Week In Games: Busting Makes Luigi Feel Good

Luigi we all love you and your funny antics. But we also love sending you into scary and haunted places and making you catch ghosts. I’m so sorry, but you have to do it all again in Luigi’s Mansion 3, releasing this week for Nintendo Switch.
Spooky ghost stories! Do you folks have any? Personally, I’ve experienced some strange and weird stuff in my life, but I don’t think I have any ghost stories. I do remember hearing whispers once in my old house and thinking to myself “Oh..ghosts!” But it was actually just a TV that had its volume super low. No ghosts. Maybe one day I’ll encounter some ghosts?
Beyond Luigi’s Mansion 3 hitting Switch next week, Afterparty releases for all the major platforms. In Afterparty, the new game from the developers behind Oxenfree, you have to drink your way out of Hell with the help of a friend! There’s also the remastered versions of Aladdin and The Lion King, which include different versions of these classic Disney games. And for fans of crappy cars, Jalopy is coming to Xbox One towards the end of the week.
And other stuff is coming out this week! Check out the list below:
Monday, October 28
- Xeno Crisis | PS4, Switch, PC, Mac
- Door Kickers: Action Squad | Switch
- Travel Mosaics 10: Spooky Halloween | PC, Mac
- Last Shark Standing | PC
- The Lost Cave Of The Ozarks | PC
- Highway Game | Pc
- URO2 | PC
- SushiParty 2 | PC
Tuesday, October 29
- Police Chase | Xbox One
- Dusk Diver | PS4, Switch
- Afterparty | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Disney Classic Games: Aladdin And The Lion King | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Disgaea 4 Complete+ | PS4, Switch
- Close To The Sun | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Harvest Moon: Mad Dash | PS4, Switch
- Resident Evil 5 | Switch
- Resident Evil 6 | Switch
- Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & The Secret Hideout | PS4, Switch, PC
- Vampyr | Switch
- 140 | Switch
- THOTH | Switch
- Polyroll | Switch
- Earthfall: Alien Horde | Switch
- Mind Your Manas | PC, Mac
- Rampage Miami | PC
Wednesday, October 30
- Xeno Crisis | Xbox One
- Inferno 2+ | Xbox One
- Spaceland | Switch
- Air | PC
- I Will Eat You | PC
- Incredible Dracula: The Ice Kingdom | PC
- Pixamal Zoo | PC
Thursday, October 31
- Tokyo Dark | Switch
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Ghost Parade | PS4, Switch, PC
- The Wanderer: Frankenstein’s Creature | PC, Mac
- Castle Costume | PS4
- Sky Gamblers: Storm Raiders 2 | Switch
- Mononoke Slashdown | Switch
- Yuri | Switch
- Flan | Switch
- The Big Journey | Switch
- Otokomizu | Switch
- Agony | Switch
- Time Of The Moon | PC
- Lee Inside TV | PC
- In The Bag | PC
- 3x64 | PC
- Fear The Dark Unknown | PC
- Soul Reaper | PC, Mac
Friday, November 1
- Race With Ryan | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Citadel: Forged With Fire | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Spirit Of The North | PS4
- Jalopy | Xbox One
- Perseverance | Switch
- The Mims Beginning | Switch
- Spirit Roots | Switch
- Windmill Kings | Switch
- The Forbidden Arts | PS4
- Qubit’s Quest | PS4
- Twincop | PS4
- Rift Racoon | PC
- The Last Promise | PC
- Karl Boom | PC