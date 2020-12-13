The Week In Games: Bust Some Hives In Gears 5

This week, Gears 5 gets its first story DLC in the form of Hivebusters, a new 3-hours campaign starring some of the characters from the game’s online Hivebuster co-op mode.
You know it’s a quiet and mostly empty week for new game releases when the biggest thing is a DLC expansion for a game released last year. We are deep in December and with Cyberpunk 2077 out and mostly working, there aren’t really any more big games coming in 2020. So it might be the perfect time to start working on your backlog.
Beyond Gears 5 Hivebusters, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:
Monday, December 14
- Jigsaw Fun: Piece It Together! | Switch
- Northern Lights | PC
Tuesday, December 15
- Shakedown Hawaii | PS5
- Collection of SaGa: Final Fantasy Legend | Switch
- Boot Hill Heroes | Switch
- Dark Grim Mariupolis | Switch
- Shakes on a Plane | Switch
- BOMJMAN | PC
- Spellbreak | PC
- Gears 5 - Hivebusters DLC | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Wednesday, December 16
- MXGP 2020 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Colossus Down | Xbox One
- SYNTHETIK: Ultimate | Switch
- Dealer’s Life 2 | PC
Thursday, December 17
- Elemental War | Xbox One
- Deemo Reborn | Switch
- Airborne Kingdom | PC
- Unto the End | Switch
- Touhou Luna Nights | Switch
- Mercenaries Blaze: Dawn of the Twin Dragons | Switch
- Gems of Magic Lost Family | Switch
- Body of Evidence | Switch
- Yum Yum Line | Switch
- Defentron | Switch
- Outbreak Lost Hope | Switch
- Traditional Tactics Ne+ | Switch
- Abyss of the Sacrifice | Switch
- Secrets of Matgic 2 - Witches & Wizards | Switch
- Don’t Be Afraid | PC
- Ancient Cities | PC
Friday, December 18
- CATTCH | Xbox One
- 60 Parsecs! | Xbox One
- Freddy Spaghetti | Switch
- Dark Arcana: The Carnival | Switch
- 60 Seconds! Reatomized | Switch
- Shikaku Shapes | Switch
- Riddle Joker | PC
- Wattam | PC
Note: Nearly all PS4 and Xbox One games will work on the next-gen counterparts, so unless a game has an enhanced or separate next-gen release I won’t be listing PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.
