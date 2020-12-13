The Week In Games: Bust Some Hives In Gears 5

Screenshot : Xbox Games Studios

This week, Gears 5 gets its first story DLC in the form of Hivebusters, a new 3-hours campaign starring some of the characters from the game’s online Hivebuster co -op mode .

You know it’s a quiet and mostly empty week for new game releases when the biggest thing is a DLC expansion for a game released last year. We are deep in December and with Cyberpunk 2077 out and mostly working, there aren’t really any more big games coming in 2020. So it might be the perfect time to start working on your backlog.

Beyond Gears 5 Hivebusters, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, December 14

Jigsaw Fun: Piece It Together! | Switch

Northern Lights | PC

Tuesday, D ecember 15

Shakedown Hawaii | PS5

Collection of SaGa: Final Fantasy Legend | Switch

Boot Hill Heroes | Switch

Dark Grim Mariupolis | Switch

Shakes on a Plane | Switch

BOMJMAN | PC

Spellbreak | PC

Gears 5 - Hivebusters DLC | Xbox Series X/ S, Xbox One, PC

Wednesday, D ecember 16

MXGP 2020 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Colossus Down | Xbox On e

SYNTHETIK: Ultimate | Switch

Dealer’s Life 2 | PC

Thursday, Dec ember 17

Elemental War | Xbox One

Deemo Reborn | Switch

Airborne Kingdom | PC

Unto the End | Switch

Touhou Luna Nights | Switch

Mercenaries Blaze: Dawn of the Twin Dragons | Switch

Gems of Magic Lost Family | Switch

Body of Evidence | Switch

Yum Yum Line | Switch

Defentron | Switch

Outbreak Lost Hope | Switch

Traditional Tactics Ne+ | Switch

Abyss of the Sacrifice | Switch

Secrets of Matgic 2 - Witches & Wizards | Switch

Don’t Be Afraid | PC

Ancient Cities | PC

Friday, Dec ember 18

CATTCH | Xbox One

60 Parsecs! | Xbox One

Freddy Spaghetti | Switch

Dark Arcana: The Carnival | Switch

60 Seconds! Reatomized | Switch

Shikaku Shapes | Switch

Riddle Joker | PC

Wattam | PC

Note: Nearly all PS4 and Xbox One games will work on the next-gen counterparts, so unless a game has an enhanced or separate next-gen release I won’t be listing PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.



