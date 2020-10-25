Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
The Week In Games

The Week In Games: Bloody Hell, Let's Hack The Planet

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled The Week In Games: Bloody Hell, Lets Hack The Planet
Image: Ubisoft

It’s time to hack the world, or at least London, in Watch Dogs Legion. The latest Ubisoft open-world game is out later this week on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

I was a fan of the original Watch Dogs and an even BIGGER fan of Watch Dogs 2. I love how colorful, wacky, and open that sequel felt. Legion, based on videos and trailers, seems less fun and more dreary. I’m fine with a game having a tone and sticking to it, but I think when all is said and done, I’ll still prefer the world of Watch Dogs 2 over this new game. But, I’m also interested in that whole “Play as anyone” feature, and annoying people by hacking stuff never gets old. As long as I can hack a car and drive into other cars and cause people to freak out, I’ll be a happy Watch Dogs player.

Beyond Watch Dogs Legion, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, October 26

  • Gnome More War | Switch
  • Under: Depths of Fear | PC

Tuesday, October 27

  • Dungreed | PS4, Switch
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV | PS4
  • Star Wars Episode I: Racer | Xbox One
  • Carto | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty | Switch
  • Ghostrunner | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • INSTANT Chef Party | Switch
  • My Universe - Fashion Boutique | Switch
  • The Bluecoats North & South | Switch
  • Hammerting | PC

Wednesday, October 28

  • Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm | Switch
  • AGOS: A Game of Space | PC
  • Transient | PC
  • Poltergeist Crusader | Switch
  • Star99 | Switch
  • Gibbous - A Cthulhu Adventure | Switch
  • Strobophagia | Rave Horror | PC

Thursday, October 29

  • Grim Fandango Remastered | Xbox One
  • Full Throttle Remastered | Xbox One
  • Xuan-Yuan Sword VII | PC
  • Pacer | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Watch Dogs Legion | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Crimzon Clover: World EXplosion | Switch
  • Yuppie Psycho | Switch
  • Day of the Tentacle Remastered | Xbox One
  • Barbearian | Switch
  • De: Yabatanien | Switch
  • Wallachia: Reign of Dracula | Switch
  • Red Rope: Don’t Fall Behind | Switch
  • Diamond Girl An Earnest Education in Love | Switch
  • #Halloween, Super Puzzles Dream | Switch
  • Super Puzzle Pack | Switch
  • Detective Puz | Switch
  • TramSim | PC
  • Teardown | PC
  • Stirring Abyss | PC

Friday, October 30

  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Angry Video Game Nerd I & II Deluxe | Switch, PC, Mac
  • Legends of Ethernal | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
  • Umihara Kawase BaZooKa! | PS4, Switch
  • Sweet Witches | Xbox One
  • Umihara Kawase Fresh! | PS4
  • Mad Rat Dead | PS4, Switch
  • Pikmin 3 Deluxe | Switch
  • Clea | Switch
  • Visage | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • The Language of Love | Switch
  • Haunted: Poppy’s Nightmare | Switch
  • Slither Loop | Switch

Saturday, October 31

  • Auto Chess | PS4
  • CASE 2: Animatronics | Xbox One
  • Cthulu: Books of Ancients | PC
  • Dusk | Switch
  • Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza Simulator | Switch
Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

