This week is E3, so the game offerings are slight, but it’s the perfect time to learn how to create your own dinosaur park.

Jurassic World Evolution is coming out this week, and there’s nothing that gets me more excited about the game than the inevitable reality that I will create a nightmare scenario in which a big game hunter gets destroyed by a very clever girl. Or, you know, we’ll make a nice theme park or something.

There’s also some other great stuff, like a Bomberman game and Tennis World Tour for the Switch. We’re also getting the Lego version of The Incredibles, which I’m sure is going to be something excellent for both fans of the film and for fans of smashing things apart. I mean, dang, those games really just let you go at it smashing things.

There’s lots of stuff coming out this week, though, so here’s a list.

Monday, June 11

Jolt Family Robot Racer Switch



Tuesday, June 12

Alchemic Jousts — Switch



Hexologic — Switch



Jurassic World Evolution — Xbox One, PC



Omega Strike — PS4



Super Bomberman R — Xbox One



Tennis World Tour — Switch



Thursday, June 14

NeoGeo Super Sidekicks 3: The Next Glory — Switch



Friday, June 15

Lego The Incredibles — PS4, Xbox One, Switch



Omega Strike — Xbox One



Coming Soon

Tuesday, June 19

The Lost Child — Switch



Wednesday, June 20

Grab The Bottle — Switch



Thursday, June 21

Drawful 2 — Switch



Lost in Harmony — Switch



Minecraft — Switch



MUSYNX — Switch



Vegas Party — Switch



Friday, June 22