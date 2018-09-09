This week brings new games, from a new NBA 2k to the Switch port of Bastion.
Personally, I have a vested interested in NHL 19, which is part of a game series that I always look at from afar in awe and wonder. One of the previous games in that series allowed you to play as nationally-ranked high school teams, and that might be my favorite sports game experience that I have ever had. I need that to be in the new version because the only way for the game to represent high schoolers was to give them very bad stats. It meant that you had comically, tragically bad games. I really appreciated that.
Outside of my own gaming choices, though, there are some interesting things coming to the Switch. You can play a Surgeon Simulator game, or you can experience the classic thrill (and gruff narrator) of Bastion. The Switch just keeps on delivering, y’all.
Also, Shadow of the Tomb Raider is coming out this week.
That’s enough rambling from me, so here’s a selection of games coming out in the next little while:
Monday, September 10
- Dust: An Elysian Tale | Switch
Tuesday, September 11
- Boundless | PS4
- Claws of Furry | PS4
- NBA 2k19 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Nefarious | PS4
- Super Street: The Game | PS4, Xbox One
- V-Rally 4 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
Wednesday, September 12
- Adios Amigos | Xbox One, PC
- Construction Simulator 2 US - Console Edition | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Fossil Hunters | PS4, Xbox One
- Grandpa and the Zombies | Switch
- Revenant Dogma | Xbox One
- Stay | PS4, PS Vita
- Time Carnage | Xbox One, Switch
Thursday, September 13
- Bastion | Switch
- Danger Mouse: The Danger Games | Switch
- Defunct | Switch
- Doughlings | Switch
- Frozen Synapse 2 | PC
- The Mahjong Huntress | Switch
- Marble Duel | PS4
- Nefarious | Switch
- Old School Musical | Switch
- Senran Kagura Reflexions | Switch
- Shadow Fight 2 | Switch
- The Spectrum Retreat | Switch
- Stay | Switch
- Super Dungeon Tactics | Switch
- Surgeon Simulator CPR | Switch
- The Warlock of Firetop Mountain: Goblin Scourge Edition | Switch
- Wasteland 2 Director’s Cut | Switch
Friday, September 14
- Gonner | Xbox One
- Black Clover: Quarter Knights | PS4
- Nefarious | Xbox One
- Neonwall | PS4, Xbox One
- NHL 19 | PS4, Xbox One
- Razed | Xbox One
- ReCore: Definitive Edition | PC
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Super Lucky’s Tale | PC
- Trickster VR: Co-Op Dungeon Crawler | PS VR
Coming Soon
Tuesday, September 18
- The Bard’s Tale IV: Barrows Deep | PC
- Fishing Sim World | PS4, PC
- Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk | Switch
- Omvorm | Switch
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack | Switch
- Sword of the Guardian | Switch
- Undertale | Switch
Wednesday, September 19
- Siegecraft Commander | Switch
Thursday, September 20
- A Case of Distrust | Switch
- Hover | Switch
- Light Fingers | Switch
- Retimed | Switch
- The Gardens Between | Switch
Friday, September 21
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna ~ The Golden Country | Switch
- Broken Sword 5 - The Serpent’s Curse | Switch
Advertisement