This week brings new games, from a new NBA 2k to the Switch port of Bastion.



Personally, I have a vested interested in NHL 19, which is part of a game series that I always look at from afar in awe and wonder. One of the previous games in that series allowed you to play as nationally-ranked high school teams, and that might be my favorite sports game experience that I have ever had. I need that to be in the new version because the only way for the game to represent high schoolers was to give them very bad stats. It meant that you had comically, tragically bad games. I really appreciated that.

Outside of my own gaming choices, though, there are some interesting things coming to the Switch. You can play a Surgeon Simulator game, or you can experience the classic thrill (and gruff narrator) of Bastion. The Switch just keeps on delivering, y’all.

Also, Shadow of the Tomb Raider is coming out this week.

That’s enough rambling from me, so here’s a selection of games coming out in the next little while:

Monday, September 10

Dust: An Elysian Tale | Switch



Tuesday, September 11

Boundless | PS4



Claws of Furry | PS4



NBA 2k19 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC



Nefarious | PS4



Super Street: The Game | PS4, Xbox One



V-Rally 4 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Wednesday, September 12

Adios Amigos | Xbox One, PC



Construction Simulator 2 US - Console Edition | PS4, Xbox One, PC



Fossil Hunters | PS4, Xbox One



Grandpa and the Zombies | Switch



Revenant Dogma | Xbox One



Stay | PS4, PS Vita



Time Carnage | Xbox One, Switch

Thursday, September 13

Bastion | Switch



Danger Mouse: The Danger Games | Switch



Defunct | Switch



Doughlings | Switch



Frozen Synapse 2 | PC



The Mahjong Huntress | Switch



Marble Duel | PS4



Nefarious | Switch



Old School Musical | Switch



Senran Kagura Reflexions | Switch



Shadow Fight 2 | Switch



The Spectrum Retreat | Switch



Stay | Switch



Super Dungeon Tactics | Switch



Surgeon Simulator CPR | Switch



The Warlock of Firetop Mountain: Goblin Scourge Edition | Switch



Wasteland 2 Director’s Cut | Switch

Friday, September 14

Gonner | Xbox One



Black Clover: Quarter Knights | PS4



Nefarious | Xbox One



Neonwall | PS4, Xbox One



NHL 19 | PS4, Xbox One



Razed | Xbox One



ReCore: Definitive Edition | PC



Shadow of the Tomb Raider | PS4, Xbox One, PC



Super Lucky’s Tale | PC



Trickster VR: Co-Op Dungeon Crawler | PS VR

Coming Soon

Tuesday, September 18

The Bard’s Tale IV: Barrows Deep | PC



Fishing Sim World | PS4, PC



Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk | Switch



Omvorm | Switch



Scribblenauts Mega Pack | Switch



Sword of the Guardian | Switch



Undertale | Switch

Wednesday, September 19

Siegecraft Commander | Switch

Thursday, September 20

A Case of Distrust | Switch



Hover | Switch



Light Fingers | Switch



Retimed | Switch



The Gardens Between | Switch

Friday, September 21

Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna ~ The Golden Country | Switch



Broken Sword 5 - The Serpent’s Curse | Switch

