Everyone’s favorite button-mashing historical figures are back.
The release of another Dynasty Warriors game might seem like an ordinary event. After all, there have been eight so far, and this upcoming one is only the ninth installment if you don’t count all of the offshoots, spin-offs, and re-issues. It is, however, the first Dynasty Warriors game to be made for current-gen hardware and the first to be open world. The game’s based on people who lived over a thousand years ago, and yet somehow the question of whether this will be the Musou game to finally transform the genre feels somehow older.
Meanwhile, Kingdom Come: Deliverance also finally releases this week after many years of trailers and big talk from the developers about its detail and non-nonsense realism. As far as I know you don’t regularly have to remove your armor to go pee though. So much for the realism argument.
More than anything though, the JRPG fan inside me is looking forward to two classics re-emerging: Radiant Historia and Secret of Mana. Both are remakes, although the latter is more drastic, and for that reason has more question marks surrounding it. Still, there’s no better time to plunge yourself into a handheld role-playing game than mid-February when the weather’s still a miserable mix of rain and cold.
Here’s everything else that’s coming out:
Tuesday, February 13
- Dynasty Warriors 9 — Xbox One, PS4, PC
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance — Xbox One, PS4, PC
- Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame — Xbox One, PS4, Switch, PC
- Owlboy — Xbox One, PS4, Switch
- Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology — 3DS
- The Fall Part 2: Unbound — Xbox One, PS4, Switch
- The Longest Five Minutes — PC, Switch, Vita
- Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame — Switch
- Crossing Souls — PS4
- CubeWorks — PSVR
- Drunkn Bar Fight — PSVR
- Knockout League — PSVR
- Pop-Up Pilgrims — PSVR
- Mahjong Carnival — PS4
- Pinstripe — PS4
- Schacht — PS4
- Sprint Vector — PSVR
- True Fear: Forsaken Souls – Part 1 — PS4
- Dead Maze — PC
Wednesday, February 14
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II — PC
- Guilt Battle Arena — PS4
- Slice, Dice & Rice — PS4
Thursday, February 15
- A Certain Magical Virtual-On — PS4, Vita
- Secret of Mana — PS4, Vita, PC
- AQUA KITTY UDX — Switch
- Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Gate Of Doom — Switch
- Fe — Switch
- Millie — Switch
- Pool BILLIARD — Switch
- Samurai Aces for Nintendo Switch — Switch
- TorqueL -Physics Modified Edition- — Switch
- Wanderjahr TryAgainOrWalkAway — Switch
- Xeodrifter — Switch
Friday, February 16
- Bayonetta — Switch
- Bayonetta 2 — Switch
- Fe — Xbox One, PS4,PC
- Claybook — Xbox One
- Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf — Switch
Coming Soon
Tuesday, February 20
- Age of Empires: Definitive Edition — PC
- Armored Warfare — PS4
- Metal Gear Survive — Xbox One, PS4, PC
- Old Man’s Journey — Switch
- Puzzle Puppers — Switch
- Defender’s Quest: Valley of the Forgotten DX — PS4
- The Station — PS4, PC
Wednesday, February 21
- Layers of Fear: Legacy — Switch
- Rad Rogers — Xbox One, PS4
- Abandon Ship — PC
Thursday, February 22
- Hokuto ga Gotoku — PS4
- Them’s Fightin’ Herds — PC
- PAC-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION 2 PLUS — Switch
- Typoman — Switch
Friday, February 23
- Past Cure — Xbox One, PS4, PC
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet — Xbox One, PS4, PC
- Yume Nikki: Dream Diary — PC
