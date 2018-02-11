Everyone’s favorite button-mashing historical figures are back.



The release of another Dynasty Warriors game might seem like an ordinary event. After all, there have been eight so far, and this upcoming one is only the ninth installment if you don’t count all of the offshoots, spin-offs, and re-issues. It is, however, the first Dynasty Warriors game to be made for current-gen hardware and the first to be open world. The game’s based on people who lived over a thousand years ago, and yet somehow the question of whether this will be the Musou game to finally transform the genre feels somehow older.

Meanwhile, Kingdom Come: Deliverance also finally releases this week after many years of trailers and big talk from the developers about its detail and non-nonsense realism. As far as I know you don’t regularly have to remove your armor to go pee though. So much for the realism argument.

More than anything though, the JRPG fan inside me is looking forward to two classics re-emerging: Radiant Historia and Secret of Mana. Both are remakes, although the latter is more drastic, and for that reason has more question marks surrounding it. Still, there’s no better time to plunge yourself into a handheld role-playing game than mid-February when the weather’s still a miserable mix of rain and cold.

Here’s everything else that’s coming out:

Tuesday, February 13

Dynasty Warriors 9 — Xbox One, PS4, PC

Kingdom Come: Deliverance — Xbox One, PS4, PC

Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame — Xbox One, PS4, Switch, PC

Owlboy — Xbox One, PS4, Switch

Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology — 3DS

The Fall Part 2: Unbound — Xbox One, PS4, Switch

The Longest Five Minutes — PC, Switch, Vita

Crossing Souls — PS4

CubeWorks — PSVR

Drunkn Bar Fight — PSVR

Knockout League — PSVR

Pop-Up Pilgrims — PSVR

Mahjong Carnival — PS4

Pinstripe — PS4

Schacht — PS4

Sprint Vector — PSVR

True Fear: Forsaken Souls – Part 1 — PS4

Dead Maze — PC

Wednesday, February 14

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II — PC

Guilt Battle Arena — PS4

Slice, Dice & Rice — PS4

Thursday, February 15

A Certain Magical Virtual-On — PS4, Vita

Secret of Mana — PS4, Vita, PC

AQUA KITTY UDX — Switch

Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Gate Of Doom — Switch

Fe — Switch

Millie — Switch

Pool BILLIARD — Switch

Samurai Aces for Nintendo Switch — Switch

TorqueL -Physics Modified Edition- — Switch

Wanderjahr TryAgainOrWalkAway — Switch

Xeodrifter — Switch

Friday, February 16

Bayonetta — Switch

Bayonetta 2 — Switch

Fe — Xbox One, PS4,PC

Claybook — Xbox One

Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf — Switch

Coming Soon

Tuesday, February 20

Age of Empires: Definitive Edition — PC

Armored Warfare — PS4

Metal Gear Survive — Xbox One, PS4, PC

Old Man’s Journey — Switch

Puzzle Puppers — Switch

Defender’s Quest: Valley of the Forgotten DX — PS4

The Station — PS4, PC

Wednesday, February 21

Layers of Fear: Legacy — Switch

Rad Rogers — Xbox One, PS4

Abandon Ship — PC

Thursday, February 22

Hokuto ga Gotoku — PS4

Them’s Fightin’ Herds — PC

PAC-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION 2 PLUS — Switch

Typoman — Switch

Friday, February 23

Past Cure — Xbox One, PS4, PC

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet — Xbox One, PS4, PC

Yume Nikki: Dream Diary — PC

What else is coming out soon? Planning to play something on Steam or mobile? Tell us about it in the comments.