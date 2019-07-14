The Avengers, their friends and some of their foes are hitting the Switch this week with the release of Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3. Pick your favorite hero and argue with your friends who is getting stuck playing with the right Joycon.
I really loved that first Ultimate Alliance game. Played a lot of it back in the day on 360. Never really got into the second game as much, for whatever reason. But that first game was great. Do you remember that section where you play classic Activision games, like Pitfall? And all the different endings and Easter eggs. Hope this new game is as fun as that first one.
For fans of European truck racing, lucky you. FIA European Truck Racing Championship is coming out later next week for multiple platforms.
Other stuff is coming out this week! Check out the list below:
Monday, July 15
- Break The Game | PC
- Kim Shooter | PC
- Aura | PC
- C64 & AMIGA Classix Remakes Sixpack 3 | PC
Tuesday, July 16
- Must Dash Amigos | Xbox One
- LOST ORBIT: Terminal Velocity | Xbox One, PC
- Distrust | Switch
- Let’s Sing 2019 | Switch, PC
- Forklift - The Simulation | Switch
- Defend The Keep | PC
- Shrine Of The God-Ape | PC
- ATRIUM | PC, Mac
- Killsquad | PC
- The Last Aura | PC, Mac
- Moi Mei | PC
- Nightmare Reaper | PC
- Summer Catchers | PC
Wednesday, July 17
- Initial2: New Stage | Xbox One
- Night Call | PC, Mac
- Let’s Go Nuts | Switch
- 8bit Pigeon Hunter | PC
- Grizzland | PC
Thursday, July 18
- Growtopia | Xbox One
- Gabbuchi | PS4, Switch, PC
- Etherborn | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Warlocks 2: God Slayers | PC
- FIA European Truck Racing Championship | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Caladrius Blaze | Switch
- Royal Roads | Switch
- World Cruise Story | Switch
- Battle & Crash | Switch
- Tarot Readings Premium | Switch
- Archlion Saga | Switch
- Golf Defied | PC
Friday, July 19
- Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order | Switch
- Redeemer: Enhanced Edition | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Lost Ember | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Welcome To Hanwell | Xbox One
- Astro Bears | Switch
- Jim Is Moving Out! | Switch, PC
- Mini Trains | Switch
- Colloc | PC
- Hack.88 | PC
- Gorytale | PC, Mac
- Subs | PC
Saturday, July 20
- Moon Tycoon | PC
- Chibi Volleyball | PC, Mac