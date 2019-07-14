The Avengers, their friends and some of their foes are hitting the Switch this week with the release of Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3. Pick your favorite hero and argue with your friends who is getting stuck playing with the right Joycon.



I really loved that first Ultimate Alliance game. Played a lot of it back in the day on 360. Never really got into the second game as much, for whatever reason. But that first game was great. Do you remember that section where you play classic Activision games, like Pitfall? And all the different endings and Easter eggs. Hope this new game is as fun as that first one.

For fans of European truck racing, lucky you. FIA European Truck Racing Championship is coming out later next week for multiple platforms.

Other stuff is coming out this week! Check out the list below:

Monday, July 15

Break The Game | PC

Kim Shooter | PC

Aura | PC

C64 & AMIGA Classix Remakes Sixpack 3 | PC

Tuesday, July 16

Must Dash Amigos | Xbox One

LOST ORBIT: Terminal Velocity | Xbox One, PC

Distrust | Switch

Let’s Sing 2019 | Switch, PC

Forklift - The Simulation | Switch

Defend The Keep | PC

Shrine Of The God-Ape | PC

ATRIUM | PC, Mac

Killsquad | PC

The Last Aura | PC, Mac

Moi Mei | PC

Nightmare Reaper | PC

Summer Catchers | PC

Wednesday, July 17

Initial2: New Stage | Xbox One

Night Call | PC, Mac

Let’s Go Nuts | Switch

8bit Pigeon Hunter | PC

Grizzland | PC

Thursday, July 18

Growtopia | Xbox One

Gabbuchi | PS4, Switch, PC

Etherborn | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Warlocks 2: God Slayers | PC

FIA European Truck Racing Championship | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Caladrius Blaze | Switch

Royal Roads | Switch

World Cruise Story | Switch

Battle & Crash | Switch

Tarot Readings Premium | Switch

Archlion Saga | Switch

Golf Defied | PC

Friday, July 19

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order | Switch

Redeemer: Enhanced Edition | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Lost Ember | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Welcome To Hanwell | Xbox One

Astro Bears | Switch

Jim Is Moving Out! | Switch, PC

Mini Trains | Switch

Colloc | PC

Hack.88 | PC

Gorytale | PC, Mac

Subs | PC

Saturday, July 20