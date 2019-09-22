This week one of the biggest new releases is FIFA 20, a game that I know almost nothing about. I know it has soccer in it and I also know that most places in the world call it football. But I already used that headline in a previous Week In Games post.
My favorite thing about the FIFA games is how they keep releasing on old consoles, even years after the console has stopped getting official support or other new games. Last year, FIFA 19 was released on Xbox 360 and PS3. Even more impressive is that FIFA 14 was released on the PS2 in 2013, though that was the last year FIFA appeared on the console. How long will FIFA keep releasing on PS4 and Xbox One after the new consoles? Take your bets now!
Beyond a big new soccer game, there is a bunch of ports. A huge list of RPGs are hitting Switch, including multiple ports of old and new Dragon Quest games. For fans of Star Wars, Jedi Knight II, one of the best Star Wars games ever made, releases for Switch and PS4 this week. And The Surge 2 hits Xbox One, PS4, and PC for fans of Dark Souls and robots.
Other stuff is coming out this week! Check out the list below:
Monday, September 23
- Oliver’s Adventures in The Fairyland | Switch
- Skyrift | PC
- Mystery Solitaire: Grimm’s Tales 2 | PC, Mac
- Chronac | PC
- Applewood | PC
- Starazius | PC, Mac
Tuesday, September 24
- The Surge 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Contra: Rogue Corps | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- The Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition Pack | PS4, Xbox One Switch
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight II - Jedi Outcast | PS4, Switch
- Planescape: Torment/ Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid | PC
- Cat Quest II: The Lupus Empire | PC
- Dead By Daylight | Switch
- FLYING GIRL STRIKER | Switch
- Breeza Budgie Bill | PC
- Flynguin Station | PC
- Hexxon | PC, Mac
- Nolita | PC
- Spellcaster University | PC, Mac
- Dosk | PC, Mac
Wednesday, September 25
- Sally’s Law | Xbox One
- Constructor Plus | Xbox One
- Rex Rocket | Xbox One
- Mario Kart Tour | Android, iOS
- Home Sweet Home Ep. 2 | PC
- The Long Drive | PC
- Hooklings | PC
- Solitaire Game Halloween | PC, Mac
- Viking Brothers 6 | PC
- Tank Nova | PC, Mac
- Snow Island | PC
Thursday, September 26
- Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition | Switch
- Northgard | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Fight’N Rage | Switch
- Reaper: Tale of a Pale Swordsman | Switch
- Cyber Protocol | Switch
- Habroxia | Switch
- Barry Bradford’s Putt Panic Party | Switch
- Paper Train | Switch
- Button Button Up! | Switch
- The Kingdom Crumble | PC, Mac
- Wanderlust Travel Stories | PC, Mac
- BAFF 4 | PC
- Fishery | PC
- A Story Beside | PC
Friday, September 27
- The Adventures Of Elena Temple | Xbox One
- Tropico 6 | PS4, Xbox One
- Code Vein | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Fight’N Rage | Xbox One
- FIFA 20 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Ori and The Blind Forest: Definitive Edition | Switch
- Mining Rail 2 | Xbox One, PC
- Freedom Finger | Switch, PC
- Memorrha | PC, Mac
- Rain of Reflections | PC
- Aokana: Four Rhythms Across The Blue | PC
- Dragon Quest XI | Switch
- Dragon Quest Heroes I & II | Switch
- Dragon Quest | Switch
- Dragon Quest II | Switch
- Dragon Quest III | Switch
- Car Mechanic Simulator Pocket Edition | Switch
- Dreaming Canvas | Switch
- Marhmallow Madness | PC
- Nordlicht | PC, Mac
- Necrolepsy | PC
Saturday, September 28
- Shard | PC
- Micro Car Crash Online LE Go! | PC
- Climb Out | PC