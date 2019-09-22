This week one of the biggest new releases is FIFA 20, a game that I know almost nothing about. I know it has soccer in it and I also know that most places in the world call it football. But I already used that headline in a previous Week In Games post.

My favorite thing about the FIFA games is how they keep releasing on old consoles, even years after the console has stopped getting official support or other new games. Last year, FIFA 19 was released on Xbox 360 and PS3. Even more impressive is that FIFA 14 was released on the PS2 in 2013, though that was the last year FIFA appeared on the console. How long will FIFA keep releasing on PS4 and Xbox One after the new consoles? Take your bets now!

Beyond a big new soccer game, there is a bunch of ports. A huge list of RPGs are hitting Switch, including multiple ports of old and new Dragon Quest games. For fans of Star Wars, Jedi Knight II, one of the best Star Wars games ever made, releases for Switch and PS4 this week. And The Surge 2 hits Xbox One, PS4, and PC for fans of Dark Souls and robots.

Other stuff is coming out this week! Check out the list below:

Monday, September 23

Oliver’s Adventures in The Fairyland | Switch

Skyrift | PC

Mystery Solitaire: Grimm’s Tales 2 | PC, Mac

Chronac | PC

Applewood | PC

Starazius | PC, Mac

Tuesday, September 24

The Surge 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Contra: Rogue Corps | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

The Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition Pack | PS4, Xbox One Switch

Star Wars: Jedi Knight II - Jedi Outcast | PS4, Switch

Planescape: Torment/ Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid | PC

Cat Quest II: The Lupus Empire | PC

Dead By Daylight | Switch

FLYING GIRL STRIKER | Switch

Breeza Budgie Bill | PC

Flynguin Station | PC

Hexxon | PC, Mac

Nolita | PC

Spellcaster University | PC, Mac

Dosk | PC, Mac

Wednesday, September 25

Sally’s Law | Xbox One

Constructor Plus | Xbox One

Rex Rocket | Xbox One

Mario Kart Tour | Android, iOS

Home Sweet Home Ep. 2 | PC

The Long Drive | PC

Hooklings | PC

Solitaire Game Halloween | PC, Mac

Viking Brothers 6 | PC

Tank Nova | PC, Mac

Snow Island | PC

Thursday, September 26

Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition | Switch

Northgard | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Fight’N Rage | Switch

Reaper: Tale of a Pale Swordsman | Switch

Cyber Protocol | Switch

Habroxia | Switch

Barry Bradford’s Putt Panic Party | Switch

Paper Train | Switch

Button Button Up! | Switch

The Kingdom Crumble | PC, Mac

Wanderlust Travel Stories | PC, Mac

BAFF 4 | PC

Fishery | PC

A Story Beside | PC

Friday, September 27

The Adventures Of Elena Temple | Xbox One

Tropico 6 | PS4, Xbox One

Code Vein | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Fight’N Rage | Xbox One

FIFA 20 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Ori and The Blind Forest: Definitive Edition | Switch

Mining Rail 2 | Xbox One, PC

Freedom Finger | Switch, PC

Memorrha | PC, Mac

Rain of Reflections | PC

Aokana: Four Rhythms Across The Blue | PC

Dragon Quest XI | Switch

Dragon Quest Heroes I & II | Switch

Dragon Quest | Switch

Dragon Quest II | Switch

Dragon Quest III | Switch

Car Mechanic Simulator Pocket Edition | Switch

Dreaming Canvas | Switch

Marhmallow Madness | PC

Nordlicht | PC, Mac

Necrolepsy | PC

Saturday, September 28