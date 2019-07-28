Like taxes and death, we can never really escape the yearly Madden games. If you love football, then get ready. This week Madden NFL 20 releases for PS4, Xbox One and PC.
I’ve never been a big fan of sports video games outside of Blitz and the dunk contests in some of the NBA games. But I did play a bit of Madden back on the PS2 and Xbox. I remember I would take popular teams and move them to new cities. I also remember you could buy teleporters for your stadium. I looked around online and could only find one random forum post mentioning this, but it won’t load. I can only see a preview in the Google search results. Maybe my brain made this all up?
Beyond Madden hitting later this week, the Switch is getting flooded with a ton of games. Are any of them good? I don’t know. But they’re coming. Corpse Killer, an old Sega CD game, is getting remastered and re-released later this week. Curious what that looks like in 2019. Finally, The Church In The Darkness looks cool. A game about a creepy cult in the middle of nowhere starring Ellen Mclain. Count me in.
Other stuff is coming out this week! Check out the list below:
Monday, July 29
- Trine 3: The Artifacts Of Power | Switch
- Catch A Duck | Switch
- Warman | PC
- Zeminator | PC
- Deathless Dungeon | PC, Mac
- Evening Star 2: Tide of Chaos | PC
- Kakuro | PC
- TUTUTUTU - Tea Party | PC, Mac
Tuesday, July 30
- Forager | PS4, Switch
- Morphies Law | PC
- The Blackout Club | PS4, Xbox One, Pc
- Mutant Year Zero: Road To Eden | Switch
- Solo: Islands Of The Heart | PS4
- Oxygen Not Included | PC
- Pirouette | PC
- Cricket 19 | PC
- Raiders Of The North Sea | PC, Mac
- Corpse Killer - 25th Anniversary Edition | PC
- Merchant Of The Skies | PC, Mac
- Towertale | PC
Wednesday, July 31
- Crystal Crisis | PC
- Solo: Islands Of The Heart | Xbox One
- Pilot Sports | Xbox One
- London Detective Mysteria | PC
- The Tower Of Beatrice | Xbox One
- STANDBY | Switch
- Copperbell | PC, Mac
- Rap Simulator | PC
- Road Rage Royale | PC
Thursday, August 1
- Chroma Squad | Switch
- Hamsterdam | Switch
- Solo: Islands Of The Heart | Switch
- Robbie Swifthand and The Orb Of Mysteries | Switch
- Doughlings: Invasion | PS4, PC
- Illusion of L’Phalcia | Switch
- Shinobi Spirits S: Legend Of Heroes | Switch
- Fobia | Switch
- Dungeon Warfare | Switch
- Sudoku Relax 2 Summer Waves | Switch
- Forged Of Blood | PC
- Rescue Lucy 2 | PC, Mac
- Raiders Of The Lost Island | PC
- Rick Rack | PC, Mac
Friday, August 2
- Varenje | Xbox One
- Meow Motors | Xbox One
- Madden NFL 20 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- The Church In The Darkness | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Asdivine Menace | Xbox One, PC
- Burger Chef Tycoon | Switch
- Swaps and Traps | Switch
- Retro Rockets | PC
- Saboteur II: Avenging Angel | PC
- Under The Ground | PC
- Armor Clash 3 | PC
Saturday, August 3
- Exodemon | PC
- ZHIVE | PC, Mac