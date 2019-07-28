Like taxes and death, we can never really escape the yearly Madden games. If you love football, then get ready. This week Madden NFL 20 releases for PS4, Xbox One and PC.



I’ve never been a big fan of sports video games outside of Blitz and the dunk contests in some of the NBA games. But I did play a bit of Madden back on the PS2 and Xbox. I remember I would take popular teams and move them to new cities. I also remember you could buy teleporters for your stadium. I looked around online and could only find one random forum post mentioning this, but it won’t load. I can only see a preview in the Google search results. Maybe my brain made this all up?

Beyond Madden hitting later this week, the Switch is getting flooded with a ton of games. Are any of them good? I don’t know. But they’re coming. Corpse Killer, an old Sega CD game, is getting remastered and re-released later this week. Curious what that looks like in 2019. Finally, The Church In The Darkness looks cool. A game about a creepy cult in the middle of nowhere starring Ellen Mclain. Count me in.

Other stuff is coming out this week! Check out the list below:



Monday, July 29

Trine 3: The Artifacts Of Power | Switch

Catch A Duck | Switch

Warman | PC

Zeminator | PC

Deathless Dungeon | PC, Mac

Evening Star 2: Tide of Chaos | PC

Kakuro | PC

TUTUTUTU - Tea Party | PC, Mac

Tuesday, July 30

Forager | PS4, Switch

Morphies Law | PC

The Blackout Club | PS4, Xbox One, Pc

Mutant Year Zero: Road To Eden | Switch

Solo: Islands Of The Heart | PS4

Oxygen Not Included | PC

Pirouette | PC

Cricket 19 | PC

Raiders Of The North Sea | PC, Mac

Corpse Killer - 25th Anniversary Edition | PC

Merchant Of The Skies | PC, Mac

Towertale | PC

Wednesday, July 31

Crystal Crisis | PC

Solo: Islands Of The Heart | Xbox One

Pilot Sports | Xbox One

London Detective Mysteria | PC

The Tower Of Beatrice | Xbox One

STANDBY | Switch

Copperbell | PC, Mac

Rap Simulator | PC

Road Rage Royale | PC

Thursday, August 1

Chroma Squad | Switch

Hamsterdam | Switch

Solo: Islands Of The Heart | Switch

Robbie Swifthand and The Orb Of Mysteries | Switch

Doughlings: Invasion | PS4, PC

Illusion of L’Phalcia | Switch

Shinobi Spirits S: Legend Of Heroes | Switch

Fobia | Switch

Dungeon Warfare | Switch

Sudoku Relax 2 Summer Waves | Switch

Forged Of Blood | PC

Rescue Lucy 2 | PC, Mac

Raiders Of The Lost Island | PC

Rick Rack | PC, Mac

Friday, August 2

Varenje | Xbox One

Meow Motors | Xbox One

Madden NFL 20 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

The Church In The Darkness | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Asdivine Menace | Xbox One, PC

Burger Chef Tycoon | Switch

Swaps and Traps | Switch

Retro Rockets | PC

Saboteur II: Avenging Angel | PC

Under The Ground | PC

Armor Clash 3 | PC

Saturday, August 3