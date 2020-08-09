Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
The Week In Games

The Week In Games: Another Battle Royale Comes To Consoles

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:New Releases
New Releases
Illustration for article titled The Week In Games: Another Battle Royale Comes To Consoles
Image: Ubisoft

Summer continues on and so too does the drought of big games. A good time to finish up some games on your backlog!

I forgot Hyper Scape released in beta last month. I forgot it even existed. I’m not saying it’s good or bad, I haven’t played it yet, but that name and it being yet another battle royale have made it completely unmemorable to me. I will probably forget about it once I’m done writing up this post.

Beyond Hyper Scape, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, August 10

  • Twist&Bounce | Switch
  • Miracle Soduku | PC, Mac
  • Mecha Destruction | PC
  • Toy Tanks | PC
  • Mealmates | PC, Mac
  • Infernal Radiation | PC
  • Adventure Mosaics: Small Islanders | PC, Mac

Tuesday, August 11

  • Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? Infinite Combate | PS4, Switch
  • Hyper Scape | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Prehistoric Dude | PS4, PC
  • Brunch Club | PS4, Xbox One
  • Southern Cross Battle Force | PC
  • Find The Letter | PC
  • Dungeon Throne | PC
  • Astral Towers | PC
  • Willy Morgan and The Curse of Bone Town | PC
  • Drag | PC

Wednesday, August 12

  • Banner of the Maid | PS4, Switch
  • Zero Strain | PS4, Xbox One
  • Volta-X | Switch, PC
  • Escape From Tethys | Xbox One, Switch
  • Prehistoric Dude | Xbox One
  • Metamorphosis | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • NEAR DEADline | PC, Mac
  • Rubicon | PC
  • Fight With Love - deckbuilder datingsim | PC, Mac
  • Popup Dungeon | PC
  • Autoland | PC
  • Eternal Hope | PC

Thursday, August 13

  • Bite The Bullet | Switch, PC, Mac
  • Ever Forward | PC
  • Boomerang Fu | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Faeria | Xbox One, Switch
  • Troy: A Total War Saga | PC, Mac
  • The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines | Xbox One
  • Darkestville Castle | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • The Alto Collection | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Dying Light: Hellraid | PC
  • Through The Darkest of Times | Xbox One
  • Zero Strain | Switch
  • Kill It With Fire | PC
  • Double Kick Heroes | Switch
  • Collar X Malie-Unlimted | Switch
  • Big Dipper | Switch
  • Pool Pro GOLD | Switch
  • We Are Doomed | Switch
  • Devious Dungeon Collection | Switch
  • For The People | PC, Mac
  • ZAAM | PC
  • The Librarian (Special Edition) | PC, Mac
  • The Square Key | PC
  • RealFlight Trainer Edition | PC
  • Kebab House | PC
  • Gurobu | PC

Friday, August 14

  • Car Mechanic Simulator Classic | Xbox One
  • Dying Light: Hellraid | PS4, Xbox One
  • Linn: Path of Orchards | Xbox One
  • Eastern Exorcist | PC
  • Of Tanks and Demons III | Xbox One, Switch
  • The Explorer of Night | Xbox One
  • Bite The Bullet | Xbox One
  • Prehistoric Dude | Switch
  • Cooking Simulator | Xbox One
  • Shaolin vs Wutang | Switch
  • Ramageddon | Switch
  • Regina & Mac | Switch
  • Roll The World | PC
  • Tetron | PC
  • Claw Crane Company | PC
  • The Owl Quest | PC
  • Antarctica 88 | PC
  • Huh? And The Adventures of Something... | PC

Saturday, August 15

  • Puzzle Angry Cat | PC
  • Grude! Jump n Run | PC

Sunday, August 16

  • Clowns | PC
Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

