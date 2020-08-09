The Week In Games: Another Battle Royale Comes To Consoles

Summer continues on and so too does the drought of big games. A good time to finish up some games on your backlog!
I forgot Hyper Scape released in beta last month. I forgot it even existed. I’m not saying it’s good or bad, I haven’t played it yet, but that name and it being yet another battle royale have made it completely unmemorable to me. I will probably forget about it once I’m done writing up this post.
Beyond Hyper Scape, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:
Monday, August 10
- Twist&Bounce | Switch
- Miracle Soduku | PC, Mac
- Mecha Destruction | PC
- Toy Tanks | PC
- Mealmates | PC, Mac
- Infernal Radiation | PC
- Adventure Mosaics: Small Islanders | PC, Mac
Tuesday, August 11
- Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? Infinite Combate | PS4, Switch
- Hyper Scape | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Prehistoric Dude | PS4, PC
- Brunch Club | PS4, Xbox One
- Southern Cross Battle Force | PC
- Find The Letter | PC
- Dungeon Throne | PC
- Astral Towers | PC
- Willy Morgan and The Curse of Bone Town | PC
- Drag | PC
Wednesday, August 12
- Banner of the Maid | PS4, Switch
- Zero Strain | PS4, Xbox One
- Volta-X | Switch, PC
- Escape From Tethys | Xbox One, Switch
- Prehistoric Dude | Xbox One
- Metamorphosis | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- NEAR DEADline | PC, Mac
- Rubicon | PC
- Fight With Love - deckbuilder datingsim | PC, Mac
- Popup Dungeon | PC
- Autoland | PC
- Eternal Hope | PC
Thursday, August 13
- Bite The Bullet | Switch, PC, Mac
- Ever Forward | PC
- Boomerang Fu | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Faeria | Xbox One, Switch
- Troy: A Total War Saga | PC, Mac
- The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines | Xbox One
- Darkestville Castle | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- The Alto Collection | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Dying Light: Hellraid | PC
- Through The Darkest of Times | Xbox One
- Zero Strain | Switch
- Kill It With Fire | PC
- Double Kick Heroes | Switch
- Collar X Malie-Unlimted | Switch
- Big Dipper | Switch
- Pool Pro GOLD | Switch
- We Are Doomed | Switch
- Devious Dungeon Collection | Switch
- For The People | PC, Mac
- ZAAM | PC
- The Librarian (Special Edition) | PC, Mac
- The Square Key | PC
- RealFlight Trainer Edition | PC
- Kebab House | PC
- Gurobu | PC
Friday, August 14
- Car Mechanic Simulator Classic | Xbox One
- Dying Light: Hellraid | PS4, Xbox One
- Linn: Path of Orchards | Xbox One
- Eastern Exorcist | PC
- Of Tanks and Demons III | Xbox One, Switch
- The Explorer of Night | Xbox One
- Bite The Bullet | Xbox One
- Prehistoric Dude | Switch
- Cooking Simulator | Xbox One
- Shaolin vs Wutang | Switch
- Ramageddon | Switch
- Regina & Mac | Switch
- Roll The World | PC
- Tetron | PC
- Claw Crane Company | PC
- The Owl Quest | PC
- Antarctica 88 | PC
- Huh? And The Adventures of Something... | PC
Saturday, August 15
- Puzzle Angry Cat | PC
- Grude! Jump n Run | PC
Sunday, August 16
- Clowns | PC
DISCUSSION