The Week In Games: Ah-hooooo, Werewolf: The Apocalypse

Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood comes out later this week for all the consoles and PC. It stars a werewolf. You probably guessed that.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood is a long name. You probably wouldn’t be able to say it all before a werewolf transformed before you and attacked. Give it a shot during the next full moon.

Beyond Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, Feb. 1

Glyph | Switch

Killer: Infected One of Us | PC

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Cultist Simulator | Switch

Apex Legends | Switch

Control | PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox | PS4

Wednesday, Feb. 3

Habroxia 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Vita, PC

Thursday, Feb. 4

Project Winter | Xbox One

Haven | PS4, Switch

Nuts | Switch, PC

Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

| PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC Blue Fire | Switch, PC

Aircraft Carrier Survival | PC

Skyforge | Switch

Conarium | Switch

Kowloon Highschool Chronicle | Switch

Grey Skies: A War of the Worlds Story | Switch

Odysseus Kosmos and his Robot Quest | Switch

Flying Hero X | Switch

Football Cup 2021 | Switch

Byakko-tai Samurai Boys | Switch

Station Manager | Switch

Digerati Best Sellers | Switch

Field of Glory III: Medieval | PC

Friday, Feb. 5

Glittering Sword | Xbox One, Switch, PC

Arrog | PS5, PS4

Nioh 2 | PC

Roombo: First Blood | Xbox One

The Nioh Collection | PS5

Hot To Take Off Your Mask Remastered | Switch

Saturday, Feb. 6