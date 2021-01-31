Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
The Week In Games

The Week In Games: Ah-hooooo, Werewolf: The Apocalypse

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
2
Illustration for article titled The Week In Games: Ah-hooooo, iWerewolf: The Apocalypse/i
Image: Nacon / Cyanide

Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood comes out later this week for all the consoles and PC. It stars a werewolf. You probably guessed that.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood is a long name. You probably wouldn’t be able to say it all before a werewolf transformed before you and attacked. Give it a shot during the next full moon.

Beyond Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, Feb. 1

  • Glyph | Switch
  • Killer: Infected One of Us | PC

Tuesday, Feb. 2

  • Cultist Simulator | Switch
  • Apex Legends | Switch
  • Control | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
  • Ys IX: Monstrum Nox | PS4

Wednesday, Feb. 3

  • Habroxia 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Vita, PC

Thursday, Feb. 4

  • Project Winter | Xbox One
  • Haven | PS4, Switch
  • Nuts | Switch, PC
  • Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • Blue Fire | Switch, PC
  • Aircraft Carrier Survival | PC
  • Skyforge | Switch
  • Conarium | Switch
  • Kowloon Highschool Chronicle | Switch
  • Grey Skies: A War of the Worlds Story | Switch
  • Odysseus Kosmos and his Robot Quest | Switch
  • Flying Hero X | Switch
  • Football Cup 2021 | Switch
  • Byakko-tai Samurai Boys | Switch
  • Station Manager | Switch
  • Digerati Best Sellers | Switch
  • Field of Glory III: Medieval | PC

Friday, Feb. 5

  • Glittering Sword | Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Arrog | PS5, PS4
  • Nioh 2 | PC
  • Roombo: First Blood | Xbox One
  • The Nioh Collection | PS5
  • Hot To Take Off Your Mask Remastered | Switch

Saturday, Feb. 6

  • Monkey Barrels | PC
Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

