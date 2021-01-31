The Week In Games: Ah-hooooo, Werewolf: The Apocalypse

Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood comes out later this week for all the consoles and PC. It stars a werewolf. You probably guessed that.
Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood is a long name. You probably wouldn’t be able to say it all before a werewolf transformed before you and attacked. Give it a shot during the next full moon.
Beyond Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:
Monday, Feb. 1
- Glyph | Switch
- Killer: Infected One of Us | PC
Tuesday, Feb. 2
- Cultist Simulator | Switch
- Apex Legends | Switch
- Control | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox | PS4
Wednesday, Feb. 3
- Habroxia 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Vita, PC
Thursday, Feb. 4
- Project Winter | Xbox One
- Haven | PS4, Switch
- Nuts | Switch, PC
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Blue Fire | Switch, PC
- Aircraft Carrier Survival | PC
- Skyforge | Switch
- Conarium | Switch
- Kowloon Highschool Chronicle | Switch
- Grey Skies: A War of the Worlds Story | Switch
- Odysseus Kosmos and his Robot Quest | Switch
- Flying Hero X | Switch
- Football Cup 2021 | Switch
- Byakko-tai Samurai Boys | Switch
- Station Manager | Switch
- Digerati Best Sellers | Switch
- Field of Glory III: Medieval | PC
Friday, Feb. 5
- Glittering Sword | Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Arrog | PS5, PS4
- Nioh 2 | PC
- Roombo: First Blood | Xbox One
- The Nioh Collection | PS5
- Hot To Take Off Your Mask Remastered | Switch
Saturday, Feb. 6
- Monkey Barrels | PC
DISCUSSION
Doesn’t the next-gen version of Control come out this week as well? Not sure if those count for this list or not.