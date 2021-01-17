The Week In Games: Agent 47 Is Back

Image : IO Interactive

Load up on expired cans of soup, flamingo costumes , and explosive golf balls. Hitman 3 is almost here and it’s time to kill some assholes.

A few weeks back, I finally got around to playing Hitman 2 beyond the first level. I have no idea why I waited this long to get around to playing it, but I’m so happy to be back. Agent 47 and his murderous antics are just what I need right now as we begin what’s shaping up to be a rollercoaster of a year.

Beyond Hitman 3 other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, January 18

Olympic Table Tennis | Switch

Spinny’s Journey | Switch

Red Colony | Switch

Tuesday, January 19

Tauronos | Xbox One

War Truck Simulator | Switch



Watch Me Stream My Mental Breakdown | PC, Mac

HexiHashi | PC, Mac

Wednesday, January 20

Hitman 3 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Teratopia | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Marble Duel | Xbox One

All Walls Must Fall | Switch

Otti: The House Keeper | Switch

D-Crop | PC

Thursday, January 21

Shing! | Xbox One, Switch



Air Bounce - The Jump ‘n’ Run Challenge | Xbox One

Tadpole Treble | Switch

Ride 4 | Xbox Series X/S, PS5

Unspottable | Xbox One

Loot Hero DX | Switch

Sally Face | Switch

Frodoric The Driver | Switch

Jiffy | Switch

Missle Dancer | Switch

The Game Is On | Switch

Ephemeral - Fantasy On Dark | Switch

Ghostanoid | Switch

Nosferatu Lilinor | Switch

Bouncing Hero | Switch

Chess Royal | Switch

Grisaia Phantom Trigger 5.5 | Switch

Bezier: Second Edition | Switch

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights | PC

Ocean’s Heart | PC

Friday, January 22

Redout: Space Assault | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Adverse | Xbox One, Switch, PC

Gravity Heroes | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Bladed Fury | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Skycadia | Xbox One

Gradiently | Switch

Colorful Colore | Switch

Catch | Switch

Abyss: The Wraiths of Eden | Switch

Balancelot | Switch

Mad Games Tycoon 2 | PC

Saturday, January 23

The Unexpected Quest | Switch

Legend of Numbers | Switch

Sunday, January 24

Stop and Move | PC

Summit in Space | PC