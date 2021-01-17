The Week In Games: Agent 47 Is Back

Load up on expired cans of soup, flamingo costumes, and explosive golf balls. Hitman 3 is almost here and it’s time to kill some assholes.
A few weeks back, I finally got around to playing Hitman 2 beyond the first level. I have no idea why I waited this long to get around to playing it, but I’m so happy to be back. Agent 47 and his murderous antics are just what I need right now as we begin what’s shaping up to be a rollercoaster of a year.
Beyond Hitman 3 other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:
Monday, January 18
- Olympic Table Tennis | Switch
- Spinny’s Journey | Switch
- Red Colony | Switch
Tuesday, January 19
- Tauronos | Xbox One
- War Truck Simulator | Switch
- Watch Me Stream My Mental Breakdown | PC, Mac
- HexiHashi | PC, Mac
Wednesday, January 20
- Hitman 3 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Teratopia | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Marble Duel | Xbox One
- All Walls Must Fall | Switch
- Otti: The House Keeper | Switch
- D-Crop | PC
Thursday, January 21
- Shing! | Xbox One, Switch
- Air Bounce - The Jump ‘n’ Run Challenge | Xbox One
- Tadpole Treble | Switch
- Ride 4 | Xbox Series X/S, PS5
- Unspottable | Xbox One
- Loot Hero DX | Switch
- Sally Face | Switch
- Frodoric The Driver | Switch
- Jiffy | Switch
- Missle Dancer | Switch
- The Game Is On | Switch
- Ephemeral - Fantasy On Dark | Switch
- Ghostanoid | Switch
- Nosferatu Lilinor | Switch
- Bouncing Hero | Switch
- Chess Royal | Switch
- Grisaia Phantom Trigger 5.5 | Switch
- Bezier: Second Edition | Switch
- Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights | PC
- Ocean’s Heart | PC
Friday, January 22
- Redout: Space Assault | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Adverse | Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Gravity Heroes | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Bladed Fury | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Skycadia | Xbox One
- Gradiently | Switch
- Colorful Colore | Switch
- Catch | Switch
- Abyss: The Wraiths of Eden | Switch
- Balancelot | Switch
- Mad Games Tycoon 2 | PC
Saturday, January 23
- The Unexpected Quest | Switch
- Legend of Numbers | Switch
Sunday, January 24
- Stop and Move | PC
- Summit in Space | PC
Note: Nearly all PS4 and Xbox One games will work on the next-gen counterparts, so unless a game has an enhanced or separate next-gen release I won’t be listing PS5 and Xbox Series X/S
DISCUSSION
I loved Redout, but what the hell is Redout: Space Assault???
Oh shit, they made a Star Fox, this looks dope as fuck!