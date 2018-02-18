The first Metal Gear game since designer Hideo Kojima and publisher Konami split is imminent.
Breakups are always tough, but Death Stranding seems to be coming along nicely and I’m stoked to see how it shakes out in...2023? Meanwhile, Metal Gear Survive appears to be a perfectly timed pivot to the new games-as-service era between its microtransactions and always online requirement. Still, I’m enamored with it’s eerie, red-glowing zombies and the completely bonkers premise of using wormhole logic to situate a horde-mode game on the Metal Gear timeline between Ground Zeroes and The Phantom Pain. Any bets on when it gets a battle royale mode?
It’s a quiet week otherwise, so back to the Dragon Ball FighterZ trenches for me. Although I’d be remiss if I didn’t note that the Vita has been blessed with two new games this week, exactly twice the number the 3DS is getting. What a time to be alive!
Here’s everything else that’s coming out:
Tuesday, February 20
- Age of Empires: Definitive Edition — PC
- Armored Warfare — PS4
- Metal Gear Survive — Xbox One, PS4, PC
- Old Man’s Journey — Switch
- Puzzle Puppers — Switch
- Defender’s Quest: Valley of the Forgotten DX — Xbox One, PS4
- The Station — Xbox One, PS4, PC
- Apex Construct — PSVR
- Deadbolt — PS4, Vita
- Premium Pool Arena — PS4
- Run Dorothy Run — PSVR
- Symmetry — PS4
- Tiles — Xbox One, PS4
- Xenon Valkyrie + — PS4
Wednesday, February 21
- Layers of Fear: Legacy — Switch
- Rad Rogers — Xbox One, PS4
- Abandon Ship — PC
- Rad Rodgers — PS4
- Xenon Valkyrie + — Xbox One
Thursday, February 22
- Them’s Fightin’ Herds — PC
- PAC-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION 2 PLUS — Switch
- Typoman — Switch
- Little Adventure on the Prairie — PS4, Vita
- ACA NEOGEO MAGICAL DROP III — Switch
- Ace of Seafood — Switch
- Dragon Sinker — Switch
- MEMBRANE — Switch
- Radiation Island — Switch
- Spacecats with Lasers — Switch
- Superola and the Lost Burgers — Switch
- SteamWorld Dig 2 — 3DS
Friday, February 23
- Past Cure — Xbox One, PS4, PC
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet — Xbox One, PS4, PC
- Yume Nikki: Dream Diary — PC
- Abo Khashem — Xbox One, PS4
- Konrad the Kitten — PS4
- Restless Spirit — PS4
- Fable Fortune — Xbox One
- Symmetry — Xbox One
- Toki Tori 2+: Nintendo Switch Edition — Switch
- Twin Robots: Ultimate Edition — Switch
Coming Soon
Monday, February 26
- VALA: Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse — PC
Tuesday, February 27
- PAYDAY 2 — Switch
- Gravel — Xbox One, PS4, PC
- De Blob 2 Remastered — Xbox One, PS4
- Mulaka — PS4, PC
Wednesday, February 28
- Bridge Constructor Portal — Xbox One
Thursday, March 1
- Detention — Switch
- Mulaka — Switch
- Subsurface Circular — Switch
- Totes the Goat — Switch
- RTO 2 — Wii U
- Bridge Constructor Portal — PS4
Friday, March 2
- Super Toy Cars — Switch
- Mulaka — Xbox One
What else is coming out soon? Planning to play something on Steam or mobile? Tell us about it in the comments.