The first Metal Gear game since designer Hideo Kojima and publisher Konami split is imminent.

Breakups are always tough, but Death Stranding seems to be coming along nicely and I’m stoked to see how it shakes out in...2023? Meanwhile, Metal Gear Survive appears to be a perfectly timed pivot to the new games-as-service era between its microtransactions and always online requirement. Still, I’m enamored with it’s eerie, red-glowing zombies and the completely bonkers premise of using wormhole logic to situate a horde-mode game on the Metal Gear timeline between Ground Zeroes and The Phantom Pain. Any bets on when it gets a battle royale mode?

It’s a quiet week otherwise, so back to the Dragon Ball FighterZ trenches for me. Although I’d be remiss if I didn’t note that the Vita has been blessed with two new games this week, exactly twice the number the 3DS is getting. What a time to be alive!

Here’s everything else that’s coming out:

Tuesday, February 20

Age of Empires: Definitive Edition — PC

Armored Warfare — PS4

Metal Gear Survive — Xbox One, PS4, PC

Old Man’s Journey — Switch

Puzzle Puppers — Switch

Defender’s Quest: Valley of the Forgotten DX — Xbox One, PS4

The Station — Xbox One, PS4, PC

Apex Construct — PSVR

Deadbolt — PS4, Vita

Premium Pool Arena — PS4

Run Dorothy Run — PSVR

Symmetry — PS4

Tiles — Xbox One, PS4

Xenon Valkyrie + — PS4

Wednesday, February 21

Layers of Fear: Legacy — Switch

Rad Rogers — Xbox One, PS4

Abandon Ship — PC

Rad Rodgers — PS4

Xenon Valkyrie + — Xbox One

Thursday, February 22

Them’s Fightin’ Herds — PC



PAC-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION 2 PLUS — Switch

Typoman — Switch

Little Adventure on the Prairie — PS4, Vita

ACA NEOGEO MAGICAL DROP III — Switch

Ace of Seafood — Switch

Dragon Sinker — Switch



MEMBRANE — Switch

Radiation Island — Switch

Spacecats with Lasers — Switch

Superola and the Lost Burgers — Switch

SteamWorld Dig 2 — 3DS

Friday, February 23

Past Cure — Xbox One, PS4, PC

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet — Xbox One, PS4, PC

Yume Nikki: Dream Diary — PC

Abo Khashem — Xbox One, PS4

Konrad the Kitten — PS4

Restless Spirit — PS4

Fable Fortune — Xbox One

Symmetry — Xbox One

Toki Tori 2+: Nintendo Switch Edition — Switch

Twin Robots: Ultimate Edition — Switch

Coming Soon

Monday, February 26

VALA: Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse — PC

Tuesday, February 27

PAYDAY 2 — Switch

Gravel — Xbox One, PS4, PC

De Blob 2 Remastered — Xbox One, PS4

Mulaka — PS4, PC

Wednesday, February 28

Bridge Constructor Portal — Xbox One



Thursday, March 1

Detention — Switch

Mulaka — Switch

Subsurface Circular — Switch

Totes the Goat — Switch

RTO 2 — Wii U

Bridge Constructor Portal — PS4

Friday, March 2

Super Toy Cars — Switch

Mulaka — Xbox One

What else is coming out soon? Planning to play something on Steam or mobile? Tell us about it in the comments.