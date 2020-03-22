The Week In Games: A Red Letter Day

Screenshot : Valve

Well, it took a little longer than I had expected, but finally, a new Half-Life game, Half-Life: Alyx, is coming out this week.

For most things, I can control myself. I love Star Wars, but I know that a lot of Star Wars books and games are mediocre at best. I love Star Trek, but I understand how many of the films are bad. Half-Life is the one franchise, for whatever reason, that I can’t be logical or critical about. I just love it and a new game, even a weird VR prequel, has me counting the minutes until I can play it.

Beyond Half-Life: Alyx, other stuff is coming out too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, March 23

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III | PC

Half-Life: Alyx | PC (VR Only)

Bug Academy | Switch

Rhythm of the Gods | Switch, PC

YoloMic | PC

Shieldwall | PC

Fill All | PC

Pirates? Pirates! | PC

Tuesday, March 24

Deep Sky Derelicts: Definitive Edition | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC



Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution | PS4, PC

Odallus: The Dark Call | PS4

Moons of Madness | PS4, Xbox One

Freedom Finger | PS4, Xbox One

Bleeding Edge | Xbox One, PC

Paper Beast | PSVR

WARTILE | Xbox One

Element: Space | PS4, Xbox One

Oniken | PS4

Colorgrid | Switch

Hyperspace Delivery Service | Switch

Littlewing | PC

Rhythmy | PC

Damaged In Transit | PC, Mac

Output Pasture | PC

Wednesday, March 25

Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York | Switch, PS4

Iron Danger | PC

Breaking Blocks | PC, Mac

Northern Tale 5: Revival | PC

Lock ‘N Load Tactical Digital | PC, Mac

Mists Of Noyah | PC

Thursday, March 26

Control: The Foundation DLC | PS4, PC

Grand Guilds | Switch, PC

Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Legend Of Keepers | PC, Mac

Mekorama | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PS Vita

One Step From Eden | Switch, PC, Mac

Last Oasis | PC

Wenja | Switch

The Room VR: A Dark Matter | PSVR

Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy | PS4

DreamGallery | Switch

NecroWorm | Switch

Card Game Bundle Vol. 1 | Switch

CHAOS CODE-NEW SIGN OF CATASTROPHE | Switch

Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 2 | Switch

Sin Slayers | Switch

Wanba Warriors | Switch

JigSaw Abundance | Switch

Trailer Trashers | Switch

Urban Cards | PC

Miner’s Mettle | PC

WarPlan | PC

Assemble With Care | PC

ManaTech | PC

Friday, March 27

Giantosaurus: The Game | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected | Switch

Children of Zodiarcs | Xbox One, Switch

Lost Words: Beyond The Page | Stadia

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Bears Can’t Drift | Xbox One

Railway Empire | Switch

Inops | Xbox One

Biped | PC

Duck Souls+ | PS4, Switch

Repressed | Switch

CopperBell | Switch

6 People | PC, Mac

Gordian Quest | PC

Mayhem Masters | PC

Derange | PC

Archaid | PC, Mac

KnightOut | Pc

Saturday, March 28