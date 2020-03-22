Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
The Week In Games

The Week In Games: A Red Letter Day

Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled The Week In Games: A Red Letter Day
Screenshot: Valve

Well, it took a little longer than I had expected, but finally, a new Half-Life game, Half-Life: Alyx, is coming out this week.

For most things, I can control myself. I love Star Wars, but I know that a lot of Star Wars books and games are mediocre at best. I love Star Trek, but I understand how many of the films are bad. Half-Life is the one franchise, for whatever reason, that I can’t be logical or critical about. I just love it and a new game, even a weird VR prequel, has me counting the minutes until I can play it.

Beyond Half-Life: Alyx, other stuff is coming out too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, March 23

  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III | PC
  • Half-Life: Alyx | PC (VR Only)
  • Bug Academy | Switch
  • Rhythm of the Gods | Switch, PC
  • YoloMic | PC
  • Shieldwall | PC
  • Fill All | PC
  • Pirates? Pirates! | PC

Tuesday, March 24

  • Deep Sky Derelicts: Definitive Edition | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution | PS4, PC
  • Odallus: The Dark Call | PS4
  • Moons of Madness | PS4, Xbox One
  • Freedom Finger | PS4, Xbox One
  • Bleeding Edge | Xbox One, PC
  • Paper Beast | PSVR
  • WARTILE | Xbox One
  • Element: Space | PS4, Xbox One
  • Oniken | PS4
  • Colorgrid | Switch
  • Hyperspace Delivery Service | Switch
  • Littlewing | PC
  • Rhythmy | PC
  • Damaged In Transit | PC, Mac
  • Output Pasture | PC

Wednesday, March 25

  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York | Switch, PS4
  • Iron Danger | PC
  • Breaking Blocks | PC, Mac
  • Northern Tale 5: Revival | PC
  • Lock ‘N Load Tactical Digital | PC, Mac
  • Mists Of Noyah | PC

Thursday, March 26

  • Control: The Foundation DLC | PS4, PC
  • Grand Guilds | Switch, PC
  • Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Legend Of Keepers | PC, Mac
  • Mekorama | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PS Vita
  • One Step From Eden | Switch, PC, Mac
  • Last Oasis | PC
  • Wenja | Switch
  • The Room VR: A Dark Matter | PSVR
  • Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy | PS4
  • DreamGallery | Switch
  • NecroWorm | Switch
  • Card Game Bundle Vol. 1 | Switch
  • CHAOS CODE-NEW SIGN OF CATASTROPHE | Switch
  • Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 2 | Switch
  • Sin Slayers | Switch
  • Wanba Warriors | Switch
  • JigSaw Abundance | Switch
  • Trailer Trashers | Switch
  • Urban Cards | PC
  • Miner’s Mettle | PC
  • WarPlan | PC
  • Assemble With Care | PC
  • ManaTech | PC

Friday, March 27

  • Giantosaurus: The Game | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Saints Row IV: Re-Elected | Switch
  • Children of Zodiarcs | Xbox One, Switch
  • Lost Words: Beyond The Page | Stadia
  • One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Bears Can’t Drift | Xbox One
  • Railway Empire | Switch
  • Inops | Xbox One
  • Biped | PC
  • Duck Souls+ | PS4, Switch
  • Repressed | Switch
  • CopperBell | Switch
  • 6 People | PC, Mac
  • Gordian Quest | PC
  • Mayhem Masters | PC
  • Derange | PC
  • Archaid | PC, Mac
  • KnightOut | Pc

Saturday, March 28

  • Goofy Golf Remastered Steam Edition | PC
Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

