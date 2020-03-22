The Week In Games: A Red Letter Day

Well, it took a little longer than I had expected, but finally, a new Half-Life game, Half-Life: Alyx, is coming out this week.
For most things, I can control myself. I love Star Wars, but I know that a lot of Star Wars books and games are mediocre at best. I love Star Trek, but I understand how many of the films are bad. Half-Life is the one franchise, for whatever reason, that I can’t be logical or critical about. I just love it and a new game, even a weird VR prequel, has me counting the minutes until I can play it.
Beyond Half-Life: Alyx, other stuff is coming out too. Check out the full list below:
Monday, March 23
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III | PC
- Half-Life: Alyx | PC (VR Only)
- Bug Academy | Switch
- Rhythm of the Gods | Switch, PC
- YoloMic | PC
- Shieldwall | PC
- Fill All | PC
- Pirates? Pirates! | PC
Tuesday, March 24
- Deep Sky Derelicts: Definitive Edition | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution | PS4, PC
- Odallus: The Dark Call | PS4
- Moons of Madness | PS4, Xbox One
- Freedom Finger | PS4, Xbox One
- Bleeding Edge | Xbox One, PC
- Paper Beast | PSVR
- WARTILE | Xbox One
- Element: Space | PS4, Xbox One
- Oniken | PS4
- Colorgrid | Switch
- Hyperspace Delivery Service | Switch
- Littlewing | PC
- Rhythmy | PC
- Damaged In Transit | PC, Mac
- Output Pasture | PC
Wednesday, March 25
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York | Switch, PS4
- Iron Danger | PC
- Breaking Blocks | PC, Mac
- Northern Tale 5: Revival | PC
- Lock ‘N Load Tactical Digital | PC, Mac
- Mists Of Noyah | PC
Thursday, March 26
- Control: The Foundation DLC | PS4, PC
- Grand Guilds | Switch, PC
- Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Legend Of Keepers | PC, Mac
- Mekorama | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PS Vita
- One Step From Eden | Switch, PC, Mac
- Last Oasis | PC
- Wenja | Switch
- The Room VR: A Dark Matter | PSVR
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy | PS4
- DreamGallery | Switch
- NecroWorm | Switch
- Card Game Bundle Vol. 1 | Switch
- CHAOS CODE-NEW SIGN OF CATASTROPHE | Switch
- Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 2 | Switch
- Sin Slayers | Switch
- Wanba Warriors | Switch
- JigSaw Abundance | Switch
- Trailer Trashers | Switch
- Urban Cards | PC
- Miner’s Mettle | PC
- WarPlan | PC
- Assemble With Care | PC
- ManaTech | PC
Friday, March 27
- Giantosaurus: The Game | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected | Switch
- Children of Zodiarcs | Xbox One, Switch
- Lost Words: Beyond The Page | Stadia
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Bears Can’t Drift | Xbox One
- Railway Empire | Switch
- Inops | Xbox One
- Biped | PC
- Duck Souls+ | PS4, Switch
- Repressed | Switch
- CopperBell | Switch
- 6 People | PC, Mac
- Gordian Quest | PC
- Mayhem Masters | PC
- Derange | PC
- Archaid | PC, Mac
- KnightOut | Pc
Saturday, March 28
- Goofy Golf Remastered Steam Edition | PC