Fine Art

The Waiting Room

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:art
art
Illustration: Cristian Alberto Vasquez
Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
Cristian Alberto Vasquez is an artist at design studio Atomhawk Design, who have most recently worked on stuff like FIFA 20 and XCOM: Chimera Squad.

You can see more of Vasquez’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

Illustration: Cristian Alberto Vasquez
Illustration: Cristian Alberto Vasquez
Illustration: Cristian Alberto Vasquez
Illustration: Cristian Alberto Vasquez
Illustration: Cristian Alberto Vasquez
Illustration: Cristian Alberto Vasquez
Illustration: Cristian Alberto Vasquez
Illustration: Cristian Alberto Vasquez
Illustration: Cristian Alberto Vasquez
Illustration: Cristian Alberto Vasquez
