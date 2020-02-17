The upcoming seventh episode of A Certain Scientific Railgun T will be delayed due to the effect coronavirus (COVID-19) has on production. In its place, the show’s sixth episode will be re-aired. The new broadcast date will be announced on the show’s official site at a later date.
