Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News
brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:monster hunter
monster huntermilla jovovichsonyhollywoodkotakucoremetapost
9
1
Photo: Sony

The upcoming Monster Hunter movie with Milla Jovovich has been delayed from September 4 to April 23, 2021. According to Deadline, if Los Angeles shuts down again next month, the August release schedule will move to the fall and reopening theaters would take time. 

Advertisement
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Let’s Rank The Civilization Games, Worst To Best

Everything Ubisoft Announced Today During Its Not-E3 Event

Top Ubisoft Executives Out Amid Allegations Of Company-Wide Misconduct

Hasbro Is Making A 26-Inch, $350 X-Men Sentinel Figure