The unusual 2D action-exploration game Dandara, in which your player can jump—but not walk—through a topsy-turvy world is getting a free expansion that will add new areas as well as additional in-game text, dialogue and music that should freshen up new playthroughs of the game. All that plus a new ending. No specific release date, but it’s “coming soon.”

