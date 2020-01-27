Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
The Uncharted movie has been pushed back three months to 2021, The Hollywood Reporter, uh, reports. The movie will star Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg. It will be directed by Ruben Fleischer of Zombieland: Double Tap fame. But do we even want an Uncharted movie?

