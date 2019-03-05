Kid Icarus and StarTropics will join the Nintendo Switch Online collection on March 13. Luke PlunkettToday 8:17pmFiled to: nintendoFiled to: nintendonintendonintendo switchnintendo switch onlinekotaku coremetapost9SaveEditEmbiggenSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkKid Icarus and StarTropics will join the Nintendo Switch Online collection on March 13. The Japanese collection is getting Kid Icarus, Konami’s early fighting game Yie Ar Kung Fu, and the first Fire Emblem.Share This StoryAbout the authorLuke PlunkettLuke PlunkettLuke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.EmailTwitterPosts