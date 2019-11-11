The Tsukiji Fish Market might be gone, but its memories live on in Kotaku articles and in digital recreations. The short film Memories of Tsukiji, which premieres this December in Tokyo, brings the market to life thanks to photogrammetry and point cloud technology. More info on the movie’s official site.
Brian Ashcraft
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.