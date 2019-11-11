Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:Memories of Tsukiji
1.1K
2
1

The Tsukiji Fish Market might be gone, but its memories live on in Kotaku articles and in digital recreations. The short film Memories of Tsukiji, which premieres this December in Tokyo, brings the market to life thanks to photogrammetry and point cloud technology. More info on the movie’s official site

Advertisement

Share This Story

About the author

Brian Ashcraft
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

EmailTwitterPosts