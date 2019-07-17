Fine Art [Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)

Katya Gudkina is an artist at Bethesda, the developers of the Fallout and Elder Scrolls series.



You can see more of Gudkina’s stuff at her personal site and ArtStation page.

