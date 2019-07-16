Fine Art [Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)

Trevor Carr, an artist at Riot, has been working on this version of Metroid’s Samus Aran for a while now.



Originally wanting to “deviate pretty wildly from the core design”, he eventually settled on something closer to her original appearance, “or you’d lose what was so iconic about that classic look”.

You can see more of Trevor’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

Advertisement

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Advertisement