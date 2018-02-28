Children across Japan voted for the Olympic mascots they liked best. Surprise! The two they picked resemble Pokémon.
That’s not just me, as others thought the mascots looked like Pocket Monsters.
The reaction is similar among Japanese Twitter users.
During the presentation announcing the winners, one slide features quotes from the kids that voted. One quote reads, “They’re cool because they look like video game characters.”
